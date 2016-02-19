The Rhesus Monkey, Volume I: Anatomy and Physiology discusses the anatomic and physiological measurement, microscopic anatomy, learning, skills, general behavior, and vocalization of rhesus monkey. The rhesus monkey (Macaca mulatta) is widely used for biomedical and psychological studies. Accordingly, an enormous fund of scientific information is available in papers and some collected data. This book is generally a collection of data from over 2000 papers on rhesus monkey. It covers topics on the cerebral angiography, electrocardiogram, and vector cardiogram of the rhesus monkey. It also provides additional information on morphology and function of rhesus kidney; the development and eruption of teeth in rhesus; and the histology and histochemistry of the rhesus monkey. This book serves as an invaluable reference work for all who work with this primate.

1 Collected Anatomical and Physiological Data from the Rhesus Monkey

I Anthropological Determinations

II Body Weight, Organ Weight, and Maturity

III Estimation of Gestational Age and Birth Weight

IV Physical Growth and Age Estimation

V Growth and Development of Fetal Rhesus; Physical Growth

VI Growth of Maturing Macaca mulatta

VII Roentgenographic Estimation of Bone Age

VIII Ossification in the Fetal Monkey

IX Ureteral Physiology

X Auditory Thresholds

XI Visual Data

XII Diurnal Temperature Variations

XIII Blood Clotting

XIV Respiratory Function

XV Cardiovascular Values

XVI Cerebral Blood Gases

XVII Endocrine Data

XVIII General Physiological Measurements

2 Cerebral Angiography

I Anatomy of the Cerebral Vessels

II Angiographic Techniques

III The Normal Cerebral Angiogram

IV Applications of Cerebral Angiography in Pathological States

References

3 The Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Vectorcardiogram (VCG) of the Rhesus Monkey

I Introduction

II The Normal ECG

III The Normal VCG

IV Abnormal ECG'S and VCG'S

V Conclusions

References

4 Structure and Function of the Rhesus Kidney

I Introduction

II Morphology

III Physiological Observations

References

5 Development and Eruption of Teeth in Rhesus

I Form and Function of the Dentition

II Development of the Teeth

III Eruption of the Teeth

IV Calcification of the Teeth

V Summary

References

6 The Histology and Histochemistry of the Rhesus Monkey

I Introduction

II Lip

III Tongue

IV Salivary Glands

V Tonsil

VI Esophagus

VII Stomach

VIII Duodenum

IX Jejunum and lleum

X Colon

XI The Cecum

XII The Rectum

XIII The Pancreas

XIV Liver

XV Gallbladder

XVI The Spleen

XVII The Lymphatic System

XVIII Thymus

XIX Olfactory Mucosa

XX Trachea

XXI Lung

XXII Thyroid Gland

XXIII Parathyroids

XXIV The Adrenals

XXV The Pituitary

XXVI Pineal Gland

XXVII The Kidney

XXVIII Ureter

XXIX Bladder

XXX Female Reproductive System

XXXI Male Reproductive System

XXXII Skin

XXXIII The Aorta and the Vena Cava

XXXIV Abdominal Aorta

XXXV Heart Muscle

XXXVI Skeletal Muscle

XXXVII Carotid Body

XXXVIII Auricle (External Ear)

References

7 The Learning Skills of the Rhesus Monkey

I Introduction

II Short-Term Memory

III Learning Set

IV Transfer Index Studies

V Summary

References

8 Behavior of Free-Ranging Adult Rhesus Macaques: A Review

I Introduction

II Sources of Information

III Estrus

IV The Consort

V Partner Preferences

VI Rank

VII Male-Female Relations Outside of Estrus

VIII Other Adult Behaviors

IX Interactions between Groups

References

9 Perception and Learning in Infant Rhesus Monkeys

I Neonatal Behaviors

II Techniques for Studying Perception and Learning in Infants

III Learning Abilities of the Rhesus Neonate and Infant

IV Some Stimulus Factors Affecting Infant Discrimination Learning

V Visual Perception in the Neonate and Infant

VI Hearing in the Neonate and Infant

VII Other Perceptual Functions

VIII Perceptual "Enrichment" in Early Infancy

IX Conclusions

References

10 Rhesus Monkey Vocal Sounds

I Introduction

II Description of Sounds

III Factors Affecting Variability

IV Structure, Function, and Volition

V Summary

References

11 The Neural Bases of Aggression and Sexual Behavior in the Rhesus Monkey

I Introduction

II Assessment of Experimental Techniques

III Behavioral Aspects of Aggression in Rhesus Monkeys

IV Agonistic Behaviors Evoked by Electrical Stimulation of the Brain

V Correlation of Response Units with Integrated Behavior

VI Inhibition of Aggressive Behavior

VII Effects of Lesions on Agonistic Behavior

VIII Neural Mechanisms of Sexual Behavior

IX Commentary

References

