The Rhesus Monkey, Volume I: Anatomy and Physiology discusses the anatomic and physiological measurement, microscopic anatomy, learning, skills, general behavior, and vocalization of rhesus monkey. The rhesus monkey (Macaca mulatta) is widely used for biomedical and psychological studies. Accordingly, an enormous fund of scientific information is available in papers and some collected data. This book is generally a collection of data from over 2000 papers on rhesus monkey. It covers topics on the cerebral angiography, electrocardiogram, and vector cardiogram of the rhesus monkey. It also provides additional information on morphology and function of rhesus kidney; the development and eruption of teeth in rhesus; and the histology and histochemistry of the rhesus monkey. This book serves as an invaluable reference work for all who work with this primate.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
1 Collected Anatomical and Physiological Data from the Rhesus Monkey
I Anthropological Determinations
II Body Weight, Organ Weight, and Maturity
III Estimation of Gestational Age and Birth Weight
IV Physical Growth and Age Estimation
V Growth and Development of Fetal Rhesus; Physical Growth
VI Growth of Maturing Macaca mulatta
VII Roentgenographic Estimation of Bone Age
VIII Ossification in the Fetal Monkey
IX Ureteral Physiology
X Auditory Thresholds
XI Visual Data
XII Diurnal Temperature Variations
XIII Blood Clotting
XIV Respiratory Function
XV Cardiovascular Values
XVI Cerebral Blood Gases
XVII Endocrine Data
XVIII General Physiological Measurements
2 Cerebral Angiography
I Anatomy of the Cerebral Vessels
II Angiographic Techniques
III The Normal Cerebral Angiogram
IV Applications of Cerebral Angiography in Pathological States
References
3 The Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Vectorcardiogram (VCG) of the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II The Normal ECG
III The Normal VCG
IV Abnormal ECG'S and VCG'S
V Conclusions
References
4 Structure and Function of the Rhesus Kidney
I Introduction
II Morphology
III Physiological Observations
References
5 Development and Eruption of Teeth in Rhesus
I Form and Function of the Dentition
II Development of the Teeth
III Eruption of the Teeth
IV Calcification of the Teeth
V Summary
References
6 The Histology and Histochemistry of the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II Lip
III Tongue
IV Salivary Glands
V Tonsil
VI Esophagus
VII Stomach
VIII Duodenum
IX Jejunum and lleum
X Colon
XI The Cecum
XII The Rectum
XIII The Pancreas
XIV Liver
XV Gallbladder
XVI The Spleen
XVII The Lymphatic System
XVIII Thymus
XIX Olfactory Mucosa
XX Trachea
XXI Lung
XXII Thyroid Gland
XXIII Parathyroids
XXIV The Adrenals
XXV The Pituitary
XXVI Pineal Gland
XXVII The Kidney
XXVIII Ureter
XXIX Bladder
XXX Female Reproductive System
XXXI Male Reproductive System
XXXII Skin
XXXIII The Aorta and the Vena Cava
XXXIV Abdominal Aorta
XXXV Heart Muscle
XXXVI Skeletal Muscle
XXXVII Carotid Body
XXXVIII Auricle (External Ear)
References
7 The Learning Skills of the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II Short-Term Memory
III Learning Set
IV Transfer Index Studies
V Summary
References
8 Behavior of Free-Ranging Adult Rhesus Macaques: A Review
I Introduction
II Sources of Information
III Estrus
IV The Consort
V Partner Preferences
VI Rank
VII Male-Female Relations Outside of Estrus
VIII Other Adult Behaviors
IX Interactions between Groups
References
9 Perception and Learning in Infant Rhesus Monkeys
I Neonatal Behaviors
II Techniques for Studying Perception and Learning in Infants
III Learning Abilities of the Rhesus Neonate and Infant
IV Some Stimulus Factors Affecting Infant Discrimination Learning
V Visual Perception in the Neonate and Infant
VI Hearing in the Neonate and Infant
VII Other Perceptual Functions
VIII Perceptual "Enrichment" in Early Infancy
IX Conclusions
References
10 Rhesus Monkey Vocal Sounds
I Introduction
II Description of Sounds
III Factors Affecting Variability
IV Structure, Function, and Volition
V Summary
References
11 The Neural Bases of Aggression and Sexual Behavior in the Rhesus Monkey
I Introduction
II Assessment of Experimental Techniques
III Behavioral Aspects of Aggression in Rhesus Monkeys
IV Agonistic Behaviors Evoked by Electrical Stimulation of the Brain
V Correlation of Response Units with Integrated Behavior
VI Inhibition of Aggressive Behavior
VII Effects of Lesions on Agonistic Behavior
VIII Neural Mechanisms of Sexual Behavior
IX Commentary
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150361