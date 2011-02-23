Anatomy and Physiology for Nurses
13th Edition
With Pageburst access
Description
This title is now available under ISBN 9780702059803.
This is a new edition of a highly popular introductory text on anatomy and physiology for nurses and allied health students. Its clear writing style and competitive price make it accessible to a wide audience and its comprehensive coverage suits a variety of healthcare courses. The content is organised to reflect a systems approach.
Key Features
clear diagrams aid understanding
learning objectives in each chapter help revision
review questions help test understanding
clinical links help students relate the content to practice
Table of Contents
PrefaceSection 1 The Characteristics of Living Matter 1
1. Introduction
2. The cellular level of organization
3. Tissues, organs, systems and homeostasisSection 2 Control and Co-ordination
4. The nervous system
5. The ear
6. The eye
7. Endocrine glandsSection 3 Posture and Movement
8. Development and types of bone
9. Bones of the head and trunk
10. Bones of the limbs
11. Joints or articulations
12. MuscleSection 4 Internal Transport
13. The blood
14. The heart and blood vessels
15. The circulation
16. The lymphatic system
17. The respiratory systemSection 5 Nutrition and Elimination
18. The digestive system
19. The liver, biliary system and pancreas
20. Nutrition
21. Digestion and metabolism
22. Fluid balance and the urinary systemSection 6 Protection and Reproduction
23. The skin
24. Non-specific resistance and the immune system
25. The reproductive system
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2011
- Published:
- 23rd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046049
About the Author
Roger Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences,The University of Hull, Hull, UK