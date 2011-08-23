Anatomy and Physiology for Nurses (Indian Reprint) - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9788131228999

Anatomy and Physiology for Nurses (Indian Reprint)

13th Edition

Authors: Roger Watson
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228999
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 23rd August 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9788131228999

About the Author

Roger Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences,The University of Hull, Hull, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.