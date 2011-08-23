Anatomy and Physiology for Nurses (Indian Reprint)
13th Edition
Authors: Roger Watson
Paperback ISBN: 9788131228999
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 23rd August 2011
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2011
About the Author
Roger Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences,The University of Hull, Hull, UK
