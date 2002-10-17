Anatomy and Physiology Applied to Health Professions - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780443070310

Anatomy and Physiology Applied to Health Professions

7th Edition

Authors: Jennifer Rhind Joyce Greig
Paperback ISBN: 9780443070310
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th October 2002
Page Count: 162
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This text provides all of the basicinformation on anatomy and physiology necessary to entry-level nursing andcomplementary therapist students. Previous edition's material has been expanded, as suggested by reviewers.To-the-point content is augmented with basic line diagrams. More pathology information and relevant references to complementary therapies are provided where possible.

Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443070310

About the Author

Jennifer Rhind

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

Joyce Greig

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.