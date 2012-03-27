Anatomy & Physiology and Anatomy & Physiology Online Package
8th Edition
Description
There's no other A&P text that equals Anatomy & Physiology for its student-friendly writing, visually engaging content, and wide range of learning support. Focusing on the unifying themes of structure and function in homeostasis, this dynamic text helps you easily master difficult material with consistent, thorough, and non-intimidating explanations. You can also connect with the textbook through a number of free electronic resources, including Netter's 3D Interactive Anatomy, the engaging A&P Online course, an electronic coloring book, online tutoring, and more!
Key Features
- Creative, dynamic design with over 1400 full-color photographs and drawings, plus a comprehensive color key, illustrates the most current scientific knowledge and makes the information more accessible.
- UNIQUE! Consistent, unifying themes in each chapter such as the Big Picture and Cycle of Life sections tie your learning together and make anatomical concepts relevant.
- UNIQUE! The Clear View of the Human Body is a full-color, semi-transparent, 22-page model of the body that lets you virtually dissect the male and female human bodies along several planes of the body.
- UNIQUE! Body system chapters have been broken down into separate chapters to help you learn material in smaller pieces.
- UNIQUE! A&P Connect guides you to the Evolve site where you can learn more about related topics such as disease states, health professions, and more.
- Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine contains medical terminology, scientific terms, pronunciations, definitions, and word part breakdowns for key concepts.
- Brief Atlas of the Human of the Human Body contains more than 100 full-color supplemental photographs of the human body, including surface and internal anatomy.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: The Body as a Whole
Introduction: Seeing the Big Picture
1. Organization of the Body
2. The Chemical Basis of Life
3. Anatomy of Cells
4. Physiology of Cells
5. Cell Reproduction
6. Tissues
UNIT TWO: Support and Movement
7. Skin and its Appendages
8. Skeletal Tissues
9. Skeletal System
10. Articulations
11. Anatomy of the Muscular System
12. Physiology of the Muscular System
UNIT THREE: Communication, Control, and Integration
13. Nervous System Cells
14. Central Nervous System
15. Peripheral Nervous System
16. Autonomic Nervous System
17. Sense Organs
18. Endocrine Regulation
19. Endocrine Glands
UNIT FOUR: Transportation and Defense
20. Blood
21. Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System
22. Physiology of the Cardiovascular System
23. Lymphatic System
24. Immune System
25. Stress
UNIT FIVE: Respiration, Nutrition, and Excretion
26. Anatomy of the Respiratory System
27. Physiology of the Respiratory System
28. Anatomy of the Digestive System
29. Physiology of the Respiratory System
30. Nutrition and Metabolism
31. The Urinary System
32. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
33. Acid-Base Balance
UNIT SIX: Reproduction and Development
34. Male Reproductive System
35. Female Reproductive System
36. Growth and Development
37. Genetics and Heredity
Glossary
Photo/Illustration Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 27th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113625
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323358323
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA