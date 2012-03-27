Anatomy & Physiology and Anatomy & Physiology Online Package - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083577, 9780323113625

Anatomy & Physiology and Anatomy & Physiology Online Package

8th Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
eBook ISBN: 9780323113625
eBook ISBN: 9780323358323
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th March 2012
Page Count: 1240
Description

There's no other A&P text that equals Anatomy & Physiology for its student-friendly writing, visually engaging content, and wide range of learning support. Focusing on the unifying themes of structure and function in homeostasis, this dynamic text helps you easily master difficult material with consistent, thorough, and non-intimidating explanations. You can also connect with the textbook through a number of free electronic resources, including Netter's 3D Interactive Anatomy, the engaging A&P Online course, an electronic coloring book, online tutoring, and more!

Key Features

  • Creative, dynamic design with over 1400 full-color photographs and drawings, plus a comprehensive color key, illustrates the most current scientific knowledge and makes the information more accessible.
  • UNIQUE! Consistent, unifying themes in each chapter such as the Big Picture and Cycle of Life sections tie your learning together and make anatomical concepts relevant.
  • UNIQUE! The Clear View of the Human Body is a full-color, semi-transparent, 22-page model of the body that lets you virtually dissect the male and female human bodies along several planes of the body.
  • UNIQUE! Body system chapters have been broken down into separate chapters to help you learn material in smaller pieces.
  • UNIQUE! A&P Connect guides you to the Evolve site where you can learn more about related topics such as disease states, health professions, and more.
  • Quick Guide to the Language of Science and Medicine contains medical terminology, scientific terms, pronunciations, definitions, and word part breakdowns for key concepts.
  • Brief Atlas of the Human of the Human Body contains more than 100 full-color supplemental photographs of the human body, including surface and internal anatomy.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: The Body as a Whole

Introduction: Seeing the Big Picture

1. Organization of the Body

2. The Chemical Basis of Life

3. Anatomy of Cells

4. Physiology of Cells

5. Cell Reproduction

6. Tissues

UNIT TWO: Support and Movement

7. Skin and its Appendages

8. Skeletal Tissues

9. Skeletal System

10. Articulations

11. Anatomy of the Muscular System

12. Physiology of the Muscular System

UNIT THREE: Communication, Control, and Integration

13. Nervous System Cells

14. Central Nervous System

15. Peripheral Nervous System

16. Autonomic Nervous System

17. Sense Organs

18. Endocrine Regulation

19. Endocrine Glands

UNIT FOUR: Transportation and Defense

20. Blood

21. Anatomy of the Cardiovascular System

22. Physiology of the Cardiovascular System

23. Lymphatic System

24. Immune System

25. Stress

UNIT FIVE: Respiration, Nutrition, and Excretion

26. Anatomy of the Respiratory System

27. Physiology of the Respiratory System

28. Anatomy of the Digestive System

29. Physiology of the Respiratory System

30. Nutrition and Metabolism

31. The Urinary System

32. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

33. Acid-Base Balance

UNIT SIX: Reproduction and Development

34. Male Reproductive System

35. Female Reproductive System

36. Growth and Development

37. Genetics and Heredity

Glossary
Photo/Illustration Credits
Index

About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Gary Thibodeau

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

