Anatomy and Human Movement: Structure and Function, Second Edition, is concerned with the musculoskeletal system and its application to human movement. The design of this new edition builds on the success of the first edition. There has been some reorganization of the text and illustrations for better clarity, as well as new sections on the cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive and urogenital systems, and on the eye and ear.

Apart from introductory sections (terminology; components of the musculoskeletal system; embryology; and skin, its appendages and special senses), the book has three sections dealing with the musculoskeletal system: the upper limb, the lower limb, and the head, neck and trunk. In addition there is a fourth section on the nervous system. Each musculoskeletal section is presented in a similar way beginning with a study of the bones, to provide the basic framework of the section. This is followed by a description of the muscles, which are considered in functional groups in an attempt to explain how movement is produced. Finally, the joints are described and discussed, building on the knowledge gained from a consideration of the bones and muscles: this last part of each section also serves to bring together the preceding parts.

This book was written for the student of anatomy who wishes to use this knowledge functionally and desires an understanding of the mechanisms enabling movement to take place.