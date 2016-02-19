Anatomy and Human Movement
2nd Edition
Structure and Function
Description
Anatomy and Human Movement: Structure and Function, Second Edition, is concerned with the musculoskeletal system and its application to human movement. The design of this new edition builds on the success of the first edition. There has been some reorganization of the text and illustrations for better clarity, as well as new sections on the cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive and urogenital systems, and on the eye and ear.
Apart from introductory sections (terminology; components of the musculoskeletal system; embryology; and skin, its appendages and special senses), the book has three sections dealing with the musculoskeletal system: the upper limb, the lower limb, and the head, neck and trunk. In addition there is a fourth section on the nervous system. Each musculoskeletal section is presented in a similar way beginning with a study of the bones, to provide the basic framework of the section. This is followed by a description of the muscles, which are considered in functional groups in an attempt to explain how movement is produced. Finally, the joints are described and discussed, building on the knowledge gained from a consideration of the bones and muscles: this last part of each section also serves to bring together the preceding parts.
This book was written for the student of anatomy who wishes to use this knowledge functionally and desires an understanding of the mechanisms enabling movement to take place.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the Second Edition
Terminology
Terminology
Levers
Terms Used in Describing Movement
1. Components of the Musculoskeletal System
Connective Tissue
Skeletal Tissue
Muscular Tissue
Joints
2. Embryology
Stages In Development
Development of the Musculoskeletal System
Development of the Ear
Development of the Eye
Development of the Cardiovascular System
Development of the Respiratory System
Development of the Digestive System
Development of the Urogenital System
Summary of the Stages In Development
3. Skin, Its Appendages and Special Senses
Skin, Its Appendages and Special Senses
Introduction
Structure
Appendages of the Skin
Glands
Blood Supply and Lymphatic Drainage of the Skin
Nerves of the Skin
Application
The Ear
The Eye
4. The Upper Limb
Bones
Muscles
Joints
Nerve Supply
Blood Supply
Lymphatics
5. The Lower Limb
Bones
Muscles
Joints
Nerve Supply
Blood Supply
Lymphatics
6. The Head, Neck and Trunk
Bones
Muscles
Joints
Nerve Supply
The Cardiovascular System
The Respiratory System
The Digestive System
The Urogenital System
The Endocrine System
7. The Nervous System
Introduction
Cellular Structure
Interneural Connections
Myelination
Structure of a Peripheral Nerve
The Central Nervous System
The Autonomic Nervous System
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 5th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141121
About the Author
Nigel Palastanga
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Wales, Cardiff, UK
Derek Field
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Vice Principal, North London School of Physiotherapy, City University, London, UK
Roger Soames
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland, UK