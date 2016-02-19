Anatomy and Human Movement - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750609708, 9781483141121

Anatomy and Human Movement

2nd Edition

Structure and Function

Authors: Nigel Palastanga Derek Field Roger Soames
eBook ISBN: 9781483141121
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th September 1994
Page Count: 904
Description

Anatomy and Human Movement: Structure and Function, Second Edition, is concerned with the musculoskeletal system and its application to human movement. The design of this new edition builds on the success of the first edition. There has been some reorganization of the text and illustrations for better clarity, as well as new sections on the cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive and urogenital systems, and on the eye and ear.
Apart from introductory sections (terminology; components of the musculoskeletal system; embryology; and skin, its appendages and special senses), the book has three sections dealing with the musculoskeletal system: the upper limb, the lower limb, and the head, neck and trunk. In addition there is a fourth section on the nervous system. Each musculoskeletal section is presented in a similar way beginning with a study of the bones, to provide the basic framework of the section. This is followed by a description of the muscles, which are considered in functional groups in an attempt to explain how movement is produced. Finally, the joints are described and discussed, building on the knowledge gained from a consideration of the bones and muscles: this last part of each section also serves to bring together the preceding parts.
This book was written for the student of anatomy who wishes to use this knowledge functionally and desires an understanding of the mechanisms enabling movement to take place.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to the Second Edition

Terminology

Terminology

Levers

Terms Used in Describing Movement

1. Components of the Musculoskeletal System

Connective Tissue

Skeletal Tissue

Muscular Tissue

Joints

2. Embryology

Stages In Development

Development of the Musculoskeletal System

Development of the Ear

Development of the Eye

Development of the Cardiovascular System

Development of the Respiratory System

Development of the Digestive System

Development of the Urogenital System

Summary of the Stages In Development

3. Skin, Its Appendages and Special Senses

Skin, Its Appendages and Special Senses

Introduction

Structure

Appendages of the Skin

Glands

Blood Supply and Lymphatic Drainage of the Skin

Nerves of the Skin

Application

The Ear

The Eye

4. The Upper Limb

Bones

Muscles

Joints

Nerve Supply

Blood Supply

Lymphatics

5. The Lower Limb

Bones

Muscles

Joints

Nerve Supply

Blood Supply

Lymphatics

6. The Head, Neck and Trunk

Bones

Muscles

Joints

Nerve Supply

The Cardiovascular System

The Respiratory System

The Digestive System

The Urogenital System

The Endocrine System

7. The Nervous System

Introduction

Cellular Structure

Interneural Connections

Myelination

Structure of a Peripheral Nerve

The Central Nervous System

The Autonomic Nervous System

Index

About the Author

Nigel Palastanga

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, University of Wales, Cardiff, UK

Derek Field

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Vice Principal, North London School of Physiotherapy, City University, London, UK

Roger Soames

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland, UK

