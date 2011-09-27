Anatomy and Human Movement
6th Edition
Structure and function with PAGEBURST Access
Table of Contents
1. INTRODUCTION
Terminology
Terms used in describing movement
Nervous system
Introduction
Cellular structure
Interneural connections
Myelination
Structure of a peripheral nerve
The peripheral nervous system
Components of the musculoskeletal system
Connective tissue
Skeletal tissue
Muscular tissue
Joints
Spin, roll and slide
Levers
Skin and its appendages
Introduction
Structure
Appendages of the skin
Glands
Blood supply and lymphatic drainage of the skin
Nerves of the skin
Application
Early embryology
Stages in development
2. THE UPPER LIMB
Introduction
Development of the musculoskeletal system
Mesodermal somites
Development of the l.imbs
Bones
The scapula
The clavicle
The humerus
The radiius
The ulna
The carpus
The metacarpus
The phalanges
Muscles
Movements of the pectoral (shoulder) girdle
Muscles retracting the pectoral (shoulder) girdle
Muscles protracting the pectoral (shoulder) girdle
Muscles elevating the pectoral (shoulder) girdle
Muscles laterally rotating the pectoral (shoulder) girdle
Muscles medially rotating the pectoral (shoulder) girdle
Muscles stabilizing the clavicle
Movements of the shoulder joint
Muscles abducting the arm at the shoulder joint
Muscles flexing the arm at the shoulder joint
Muscles extending the arm at the shoulder joint
Muscles adducting the arm at the shoulder joint
Muscles medially rotating the arm at the shoulder joint
Muscles laterally rotating the arm at the shoulder joint
Muscles flexing the elbow joint
Muscles extending the elbow joint
Muscles supinating the forearm
Muscles pronating the forearm
Muscles flexing the wrist
Muscles extending the wrist
Muscles flexing the fingers
Muscles flexing the thumb
Muscles extending the fingers
Muscles extending the thumb
Muscles abducting/adducting/opposing the thumb
Muscles abducting/adducting/opposing the fingers
Fasciae of the upper limb
Simple activities of the upper limb
Joints
The pectoral girdle
The sternoclavicular joint
The acromioclavicular joint
The shoulder joint
The elbow joint
Radioulnar articulations
The superior radioulnar joint
The inferior radioulnar joint
The wrist
The radiocarpal joint
The intercarpal joints
The midcarpal joint
Articulations within the hand
The metacarpophalangeal joint
The intermetacarpal joints
The interphalangeal joint
Joints of the thumb
The interphalangeal joints
Nerve supply
The brachial plexus
Dermatomes of the upper limb
Blood supply
The arteries and pulses
The veins
Lymphatics
Superficial nodes and lymph vessels
Deep nodes and lymph vessels
Application
3. THE LOWER LIMB
Introduction
Development of the musculoskeletal system
Mesodermal somites
Development of the limbs
Bones
Pelvic girdle
The innominate (hip) bone
The sacrum
The coccyx
The femur
The patella
The tibia
The fibula
The bony structure of the foot
The tarsal bones
The metatarsals
The phalanges
Muscles
Muscles around the hip joint
Muscles extending the hip joint
Muscles abducting the hip joint
Muscles adducting the hip joint
Muscles flexing the hip joint
Muscles medially rotating the hip joint
Muscles laterally rotating the hip joint
Muscles producing movement of the knee joint
Muscles flexing the knee joint
Muscles extending the knee joint
Muscles laterally rotating the tibia at the knee joint
Muscles medially rotating the tibia at the knee joint
Muscles plantarflexing the ankle joint
Muscles dorsiflexing the ankle joint
Muscles inverting the foot
Muscles everting the foot
Muscles extending the toes
Muscles flexing the toes
Abduction and adduction of the toes
Muscles abducting the toes
Muscles adducting the toes
Fasciae of the lower limb
Simple activities of the lower limb
Joints
Joints of the pelvis
The sacroiliac joint
The symphysis pubis
The lumbosacral joint
The sacrococcygeal joint
The hip joint
The knee joint
Tibiofibular articulations
The ankle joint
Joints of the foot
Nerve supply
Introduction
The lumbar plexus
The lumbosacral plexus
The sacral plexus
Dermatomes of the lower limb
Blood supply
The arteries
The veins
Lymphatics
Superficial drainage
Deep drainage
4. THE TRUNK AND NECK
Introduction
Embryological development of the vertebrae
The vertebral column
Bones
Lumbar vertebrae
Thoracic vertebrae
Cervical vertebrae
The vertebral column
The thoracic cage
The ribs
The sternum
Muscles
Muscles producing movements of the trunk and thorax
Muscles flexing the trunk
Muscles extending the trunk
Muscles rotating the trunk
Muscles laterally flexing the trunk
Muscles raising intra-abdominal pressure
The inguinal canal
Muscles of the pelvic floor
Muscles producing inspiration
Muscles producing expiration
Fasciae of the trunk
Simple activities of the trunk
Muscles of the neck
Muscles flexing the neck
Muscles flexing the head and neck
Muscles flexing the head on the neck
Muscles laterally flexing the neck
Muscles laterally flexing the head and neck
Muscles laterally flexing the head on the neck
Muscles extending the neck
Muscles extending the head and neck
Muscles extending the head on the neck
Muscles rotating the neck
Muscles rotating the head and neck
Muscles rotating the head on the neck
Joints
Articulations of the vertebral column
Joints between vertebral bodies
The uncovertebral joints
Joints between vertebral arches
The zygapophyseal joints
The atlantoaxial articulations
The atlanto-occipital joint
Joints of the thorax
Articulations of the ribs and their costal cartilages
Nerve supply
The cervical plexus
The spinal cord
The autonomic nervous system
The cardiovascular system
Introduction
Development
The heart
The great vessels
The respiratory system
Introduction
Development
Upper respiratory tract
The lungs and pleura
The digestive system
Introduction
Development
Oral cavity
Pharynx and oesophagus
Abdomen and pelvis
Abdominal regions
Chewing and swallowing
The urogenital system
Introduction
Development of the urinary system
The urinary system
Development of genital system
Female reproductive system
The endocrine system
Glands
5. HEAD AND BRAIN
Bones
Introduction
The skull
The mandible
The hyoid bone
Muscles
Muscles which change the shape of the face
Movements of the eyebrows
Muscles around the eye
Muscles around the nose
Muscles around the mouth
Muscles moving the mandible
Muscles elevating the mandible
Muscles retracting the mandible
Muscles protracting the mandible
Muscles depressing the mandible
Muscles depressing the hyoid bone
Muscles elevating the hyoid bone
Mastication and swallowing (deglutition)
Joints
The temporomandibular joint
The ear, eye and brain
The ear
The eye
The brain
INDEX
Description
Over the past 22 years, Anatomy and Human Movement has grown into a classic textbook, helping students to understand and remember the mechanisms which allow movement to take place. Now in its sixth edition, the approach remains the same – each section of the body is presented systematically where readers are introduced to the bones, then guided through the muscles, joints , nervous system and blood supply. Anatomy of the musculoskeletal system is brought to life through simple full colour artwork following a colour key for clarity and accuracy.
Key Features
- Detailed account of anatomy
- Stresses relationship between structure and function
- Summary Boxes used for quick revision aids or general overviews
- Over 800 full colour line drawings
- Over 50 photographs (including radiographs)
- Stimulates understanding and learning of anatomy and application to human movement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 27th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047497
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071799
About the Authors
Nigel Palastanga Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Wales, Cardiff, UK
Roger Soames Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland, UK