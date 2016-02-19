Anatomical Atlas of Chinese Acupuncture Points - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080297842, 9781483214665

Anatomical Atlas of Chinese Acupuncture Points

1st Edition

The Cooperative Group of Shandong Medical College and Shandong College of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483214665
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 270
Description

Anatomical Atlas of Chinese Acupuncture Points: The Cooperative Group of Shandong Medical College and Shandong College of Traditional Chinese Medicine covers the common points with their relations to human anatomical structures and the locations of points and indications. The book provides illustrative 100 plates and pictures that fall into three categories: the first part deals with the courses of 12 channels and 8 extra channels (Mai), points on such channels, locations, and indications. The second part describes the relationships between familiar points and their relative anatomical structures (head and neck, trunk, upper, and lower extremities). Points of auricular acupuncture and their indications are included in the third part. The book further presents an index of the ear acupuncture points. The book will be invaluable to people working in the fields of combining Chinese traditional medicine with Western medicine, research work as well as clinical therapeutics.

Table of Contents


Part I. Courses of the Channels

I. General Illustration on Courses of the channels

Fig. 1 Distribution of Fourteen Channels (Anterior View)

Fig. 2 Distribution of Fourteen Channels (Posterior View)

Fig. 3 Distribution of Fourteen Channels (Side View)

II. Courses of Various Channels

1. Courses of Fourteen Channels

2. Course of Eight Extra Channels

Part II. The Relationship between the Channels-Points and anatomical structures

I. The General Diagram of Relationship between the All Channels-Points and Anatomical Structures

Fig. 24 The Relationship between All Points and Anatomical Structures (Anterior Aspect)

Fig. 25 The Relationship between All Points and Anatomical Structures (Posterior Aspect)

II. Head and Neck

1. The Anterior Aspect of the Head and Neck

2. The Lateral Aspect of the Head and Neck

3. The Posterior Aspect of the Head and Neck

III. Trunk

1. The Anterior Aspect of the Trunk

2. The Lateral Aspect of the Trunk

3. The Posterior Aspect of the Trunk

IV. Upper Extremity

1. The Anterior Aspect of Upper Extremity

2. The Lateral Aspect of Upper Extremity

3. The Posterior Aspect of Upper Extremity

4. The Medial Aspect of Upper Extremity

5. Dorsum and Palm of the Hand

V. Lower Extremity

1. The Anterior Aspect of the lower Extremity

2. The Lateral Aspect of Lower Extremity

3. The Posterior Aspect of Lower Extremity

4. The Medial Aspect of the Lower Extremity

5. The Dorsum and Planta of the Foot

Part III Ear Acupuncture

Fig. 97 The Relationship between the Points of Left Auricula and Surface Anatomical Structures

Fig. 98 The Superficial Anatomical Structures of the Anterior Aspect of Left Auricula

Fig. 99 The Deep Anatomical Structures of the Anterior Aspect of Left Auricula

Fig. 100 The Relationship between the Points and Superficial, Deep Anatomical Structures of the Posterior Aspect of the Auricula


About the Author

Sam Stuart

