Anatomic Pathology Board Review - 2nd Edition

Anatomic Pathology Board Review

2nd Edition

Authors: Jay Lefkowitch
eBook ISBN: 9780323186537
Paperback ISBN: 9781455711406
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th October 2014
Page Count: 616
Description

Featuring hundreds of multiple-choice questions and full-color illustrations, Anatomic Pathology Board Review serves as a comprehensive resource for both certification and recertification exams. This fully updated medical reference book contains chapters covering general pathology, the major organ systems, and ancillary diagnostic techniques, as well as important topics including immunohistochemistry, cytopathology, and molecular diagnostics. It's the perfect tool to help you be as prepared as possible for the Anatomic Pathology boards!

Key Features

  • Understand why an answer is correct or incorrect with help from brief explanations accompanying each.
  • Access coverage of all of the major organ systems and ancillary diagnostic techniques.

Table of Contents

1. Cardiac Pathology

2. Vascular Pathology

3. Pulmonary Pathology

4: Gastrointestional Pathology

5. Pancreas Pathology

6. Liver Pathology

7. Salivary Gland Pathology

8. Renal Pathology

9. Genitourinary Pathology

10. Gynecologic Pathology

11. Breast Pathology

12. Bone and Joint Pathology

13. Skin Pathology

14. Muscle and Peripheral Nerve Pathology

15. Neuropathology

16. Soft Tissue Pathology

17. Thyroid and Parathyroid Gland Pathology

18. Hematopathology

19. Infectious Disease Pathology

20. Pediatric and Placental Pathology

21. Forensic Pathology

22. Immunopathology

23. Molecular Pathology Diagnostics

24. Cytopathology

No. of pages:
616
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323186537
Paperback ISBN:
9781455711406

Jay Lefkowitch

Professor of Clinical Pathology and Cell Biology, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, New York

