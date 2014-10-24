Anatomic Pathology Board Review
2nd Edition
Description
Featuring hundreds of multiple-choice questions and full-color illustrations, Anatomic Pathology Board Review serves as a comprehensive resource for both certification and recertification exams. This fully updated medical reference book contains chapters covering general pathology, the major organ systems, and ancillary diagnostic techniques, as well as important topics including immunohistochemistry, cytopathology, and molecular diagnostics. It's the perfect tool to help you be as prepared as possible for the Anatomic Pathology boards!
Key Features
- Understand why an answer is correct or incorrect with help from brief explanations accompanying each.
- Access coverage of all of the major organ systems and ancillary diagnostic techniques.
Table of Contents
1. Cardiac Pathology
2. Vascular Pathology
3. Pulmonary Pathology
4: Gastrointestional Pathology
5. Pancreas Pathology
6. Liver Pathology
7. Salivary Gland Pathology
8. Renal Pathology
9. Genitourinary Pathology
10. Gynecologic Pathology
11. Breast Pathology
12. Bone and Joint Pathology
13. Skin Pathology
14. Muscle and Peripheral Nerve Pathology
15. Neuropathology
16. Soft Tissue Pathology
17. Thyroid and Parathyroid Gland Pathology
18. Hematopathology
19. Infectious Disease Pathology
20. Pediatric and Placental Pathology
21. Forensic Pathology
22. Immunopathology
23. Molecular Pathology Diagnostics
24. Cytopathology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 24th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186537
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455711406
About the Author
Jay Lefkowitch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pathology and Cell Biology, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, New York