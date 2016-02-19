Anaphylactic Reactions in Anesthesia and Intensive Care - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750690645

Anaphylactic Reactions in Anesthesia and Intensive Care

2nd Edition

Authors: Jerrold H. Levy
Paperback ISBN: 9780750690645
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th May 1992
Description

This book provides anaesthetists with a practical approach to the recognition, understanding, and management of life-threatening reactions to anaesthesia and other drugs used during surgery and in the ICU.

Table of Contents

CONCISE CONTENTS: Anaphylaxis, allergy and immunology; Mediations of anaphylactic reactions; Preoperative considerations of the allergic patient; General approach to anaphylactic reactions; Preventing anaphylactic reactions

Details

About the Author

Jerrold H. Levy

