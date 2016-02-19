Anaphylactic Reactions in Anesthesia and Intensive Care
2nd Edition
Authors: Jerrold H. Levy
Paperback ISBN: 9780750690645
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th May 1992
Description
This book provides anaesthetists with a practical approach to the recognition, understanding, and management of life-threatening reactions to anaesthesia and other drugs used during surgery and in the ICU.
Table of Contents
CONCISE CONTENTS: Anaphylaxis, allergy and immunology; Mediations of anaphylactic reactions; Preoperative considerations of the allergic patient; General approach to anaphylactic reactions; Preventing anaphylactic reactions
About the Author
Jerrold H. Levy
