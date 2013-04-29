Analytical Techniques, Volume 3

Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors. Abbreviations. Anaesthetics (G.K. Iwama, P.A. Ackerman). Cannulation techniques (M. Axelsson, R. Fritsche). Surgery: selective islet removal and total pancreatectomy (A. Epple, B. Nibbio). Hypophysectomy of fish (R.S. Nishioka). Surgical extirpation of the Stannius corpuscles: stanniectomy (J.C. Fenwick). Microsurgery: gonadectomy (E. McLean). Hepatectomy (Y. Inui). Injection techniques (S.F. Perry, S.G. Reid). Techniques for recording from electric organs (H.H. Zakon). Intact and demembranated muscle fibres (J.D. Altringham, I.A. Johnston). Isolated perfused fish hearts (W.R. Driedzic, J.R. Bailey). Methods for assessing kidney and urinary bladder function in fish (C.M. Wood, M.L. Patrick). Cell lines: availability, propagation and isolation (N.C. Bols, L.E.J. Lee). Extracorporeal circulation (S. Thomas). Perifusion of pancreatic islets (S.L. Milgram, J.K. McDonald, B.D. Noe). Perfusion of pancreatic endocrine tissue of teleost fish (P. Ronner). The isolated rete (E.A. Rasio, M. Bendayan, C.A. Goresky). Teleost pituitary cells: Isolation, culture and use (J.P. Chang, R.M. Jobin). Photophores: the analysis of bioluminescent systems (J.-F. Rees, E.M. Thompson). Opercular membranes and skin (S.D. McCormick). Isolation of gill cells (P.M. Verbost, G. Flik, H. Cook). Testes cells: isolation and culture (M. Loir, P. Sourdaine). Primary culture of rainbow trout corpuscles of Stannius (B. Gellersen, G.F. Wagner). Isolated cardiac myocytes (C.L. Milligan). Oogenesis (H. Kagawa). Adipose tissue (M.A. Sheridan, J.S. Harmon). Enzymes of lipogenesis (H. Segner, R. Böhm). Isolation and culture of head kidney macrophages (R.A. Garduño, W.W. Kay). In vitro culture of fish leukocytes (N.W. Miller, E. Churchill McKinney). Hepatocytes: isolation, maintenance and utilization (T.P. Mommsen, T.W. Moon, P.J. Walsh). Organ culture of fish tissues (P.A. Janssens, J.A. Grigg). Hepatocyte perifusion (C. Ottolenghi et al.). Intracellular pH (P.J. Walsh). Measurement of intracellular calcium in fish liver cells (T.W. Moon). Xenobiotics: designing an in vitro system to study enzymes and metabolism (C.J. Kennedy). Peptide receptor assays: insulin receptor (J. Gutiérrez, E.M. Plisetskaya). Thyroid hormone: deiodinase and receptor assays (O. Bres, D.L. MacLatchy, J.G. Eales). Steroid receptors in fish: membrane and intracellular preparations (M. Weisbart et al.). Membrane, cell preparation and receptor assay — catecholamines (S.D. Reid, S.F. Perry). Membrane preparation and receptor assays — adenosine (J.F. Siebenaller, T.F. Murray). Fish mitochondria (J.S. Ballantyne). Peroxisomes and peroxisomal &Bgr;-oxidation (C.D. Moyes, E.L. Crockett). Use of membrane vesicle techniques to characterize nutrient transport processes of the teleost gastrointestinal tract (G.A. Ahearn, C. Storelli). Incorporation of 35S-sulphate into branchial cartilages: a biological model to study hormonal regulation of skeletal growth in fish (C. Duan). Development of radioimmunoassay for a model peptide hormone: insulin (E.M. Plisetskaya). Radioimmunoassay for growth hormones, prolactins and somatolactins (P. Swanson). Hormone measurement by ELISA: application to fish gonadotrophin (O. Kah). Developing an ELISA for a model protein — vitellogenin (J.L. Specker, T.R. Anderson). Bolus-injection of radiolabels in the study of steady state glucose metabolism (T.G. West). In vivo nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy of aquatic animals (A. van Waarde, G. van den Thillart). Analysis of enzyme regulation via reversible phosphorylation and enzyme binding interactions with macromolecules (K.B. Storey). Metabolite transport in fish red blood cells and hepatocytes (T.W. Moon, P.J. Walsh). Ca2+ transport across plasma membranes (G. Flik, P.M. Verbost). Analyzing phosphatidylinositol cycling and protein kinase C involvement (F.W. Goetz). Appendix: Buffered salt solutions, culture media and tissue homogenization buffers (T.P. Mommsen, P.W. Hochachka). Species Index. Subject Index.