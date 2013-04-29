Analytical Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820334, 9780080933221

Analytical Techniques, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: T.P. Mommsen Peter Hochachka
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444820327
eBook ISBN: 9780080933221
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th April 2013
Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors. Abbreviations. Anaesthetics (G.K. Iwama, P.A. Ackerman). Cannulation techniques (M. Axelsson, R. Fritsche). Surgery: selective islet removal and total pancreatectomy (A. Epple, B. Nibbio). Hypophysectomy of fish (R.S. Nishioka). Surgical extirpation of the Stannius corpuscles: stanniectomy (J.C. Fenwick). Microsurgery: gonadectomy (E. McLean). Hepatectomy (Y. Inui). Injection techniques (S.F. Perry, S.G. Reid). Techniques for recording from electric organs (H.H. Zakon). Intact and demembranated muscle fibres (J.D. Altringham, I.A. Johnston). Isolated perfused fish hearts (W.R. Driedzic, J.R. Bailey). Methods for assessing kidney and urinary bladder function in fish (C.M. Wood, M.L. Patrick). Cell lines: availability, propagation and isolation (N.C. Bols, L.E.J. Lee). Extracorporeal circulation (S. Thomas). Perifusion of pancreatic islets (S.L. Milgram, J.K. McDonald, B.D. Noe). Perfusion of pancreatic endocrine tissue of teleost fish (P. Ronner). The isolated rete (E.A. Rasio, M. Bendayan, C.A. Goresky). Teleost pituitary cells: Isolation, culture and use (J.P. Chang, R.M. Jobin). Photophores: the analysis of bioluminescent systems (J.-F. Rees, E.M. Thompson). Opercular membranes and skin (S.D. McCormick). Isolation of gill cells (P.M. Verbost, G. Flik, H. Cook). Testes cells: isolation and culture (M. Loir, P. Sourdaine). Primary culture of rainbow trout corpuscles of Stannius (B. Gellersen, G.F. Wagner). Isolated cardiac myocytes (C.L. Milligan). Oogenesis (H. Kagawa). Adipose tissue (M.A. Sheridan, J.S. Harmon). Enzymes of lipogenesis (H. Segner, R. Böhm). Isolation and culture of head kidney macrophages (R.A. Garduño, W.W. Kay). In vitro culture of fish leukocytes (N.W. Miller, E. Churchill McKinney). Hepatocytes: isolation, maintenance and utilization (T.P. Mommsen, T.W. Moon, P.J. Walsh). Organ culture of fish tissues (P.A. Janssens, J.A. Grigg). Hepatocyte perifusion (C. Ottolenghi et al.). Intracellular pH (P.J. Walsh). Measurement of intracellular calcium in fish liver cells (T.W. Moon). Xenobiotics: designing an in vitro system to study enzymes and metabolism (C.J. Kennedy). Peptide receptor assays: insulin receptor (J. Gutiérrez, E.M. Plisetskaya). Thyroid hormone: deiodinase and receptor assays (O. Bres, D.L. MacLatchy, J.G. Eales). Steroid receptors in fish: membrane and intracellular preparations (M. Weisbart et al.). Membrane, cell preparation and receptor assay — catecholamines (S.D. Reid, S.F. Perry). Membrane preparation and receptor assays — adenosine (J.F. Siebenaller, T.F. Murray). Fish mitochondria (J.S. Ballantyne). Peroxisomes and peroxisomal &Bgr;-oxidation (C.D. Moyes, E.L. Crockett). Use of membrane vesicle techniques to characterize nutrient transport processes of the teleost gastrointestinal tract (G.A. Ahearn, C. Storelli). Incorporation of 35S-sulphate into branchial cartilages: a biological model to study hormonal regulation of skeletal growth in fish (C. Duan). Development of radioimmunoassay for a model peptide hormone: insulin (E.M. Plisetskaya). Radioimmunoassay for growth hormones, prolactins and somatolactins (P. Swanson). Hormone measurement by ELISA: application to fish gonadotrophin (O. Kah). Developing an ELISA for a model protein — vitellogenin (J.L. Specker, T.R. Anderson). Bolus-injection of radiolabels in the study of steady state glucose metabolism (T.G. West). In vivo nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy of aquatic animals (A. van Waarde, G. van den Thillart). Analysis of enzyme regulation via reversible phosphorylation and enzyme binding interactions with macromolecules (K.B. Storey). Metabolite transport in fish red blood cells and hepatocytes (T.W. Moon, P.J. Walsh). Ca2+ transport across plasma membranes (G. Flik, P.M. Verbost). Analyzing phosphatidylinositol cycling and protein kinase C involvement (F.W. Goetz). Appendix: Buffered salt solutions, culture media and tissue homogenization buffers (T.P. Mommsen, P.W. Hochachka). Species Index. Subject Index.

Description

This third volume in the series covers such topics as anaesthetics, cannulation and injection techniques, and surgery. The book will be invaluable to fisheries scientists, aquaculturists, and animal biochemists, physiologists and endocrinologists; it will provide researchers and students with a pertinent information source from theoretical and experimental angles.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444820327
eBook ISBN:
9780080933221

Reviews

@from:H. Goos @qu:...presents an overwhelming amount of very useful technical information and it will be a really useful guide not only for all researchers in fish physiology. But also for aquaculturists, who will find some useful techniques, such as blood sampling, anaesthetics and operation techniques. @source:Aquaculture

About the Editors

T.P. Mommsen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Victoria, BC, Canada

Peter Hochachka Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

