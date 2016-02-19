Analytical Techniques in Environmental Chemistry
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Congress, Barcelona, Spain, November 1978
Description
Analytical Techniques in Environmental Chemistry contains the Proceedings of the International Congress held at Barcelona, Spain in November 1978.
Separating 60 papers of the Congress as chapters, this book begins with a description of the natural and pollutant organic compounds in contemporary aquatic environments; recognition of the sources of isoprenoid alkanes in recent environments; and patterns of hydrocarbon contamination in California coastal waters. Other topics discuss include determination of trace level hydrocarbons in marine biota; recent progress in polycyclic aromatic chemistry and its significance for environmental chemistry; profiles of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in suspended particles; and chemical carcinogenesis.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Environmental Chemistry - An Interdisciplinary Subject. Natural and Pollutant Organic Compounds in Contemporary Aquatic Environments
Recognition of the Sources of Isoprenoid Alkanes in Recent Environments
Patterns of Hydrocarbon Contamination in California Coastal Waters
Determination of Trace Level Hydrocarbons in Marine Biota
Shipboard Intercalibration of Filters Used in the Measurement of Particulate Organic Carbon
Determination and Identification of Hydrocarbon Pollutants by Thin-Layer Chromatography
Fingerprinting Petroleum Pollutants in the Mediterranean Sea
Recent Progress in Polycyclic Aromatic Chemistry and Its Significance for Environmental Chemistry
Determination of Particulate Organic Matter in Environmental Samples by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry and High Pressure Liquid Cromatrography
Profiles of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Suspended Particles
Method Development and Monitoring of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Selected U.S. Waters
A Novel Luminescence Instrument for Rapid Identification and Monitoring of Aromatics in Environmental Chemistry
Analysis of C6-C20 Hydrocarbons in Semi Rural Zones by High Resolution Gas Chromatography Coupled to Mass Spectrometry
Quantitative Analysis of Methylchloride in the Atmosphere by Gas Chromatography with Electron Capture Detection
A Recent Case of Environmental Pollution : Some Analytical Applications
Evaluation of Organochlorine Compounds in the Emissions of Urban Incinerators
Polychlorinated Biphenyls and Related Halogenated Compounds
Characterization of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons in the Marine Environment: Sampling and Analytical Aspects
Determination of Phenylurea Herbicides and Their Metabolites by High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Microanalysis of Aminotriazole by High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Chemical Carcinogenesis: A Natural and Man-Made Global Environmental Problem
N6-(Methylnitroso)Adenosine: A Carcinogen of Environmental Significance
Gas Chromatographic-Mass Spectrometric Studies On Styrene Toxicity
Computerized GC/MS for Solving Problems in Water Pollution
Industrial Wastes As A Source of Chemicals Entering The Environment
Environmental Analysis from An Industrial Point of View
Design of the Organics Analysis in An Environmental Monitoring System
Automatic Analysis of Organic Pollutants in Water Via A Calculator-Controlled GC/MS
Trace Analysis of Organics in Water by Gas Chromatography
Analysis of Volatile Components in Waste Water from A Urea-Formaldehyde Glue Plant
Application of An Element Specific Microwave Plasma Detector to the Identification and Quantification of Micropollutants in Water
Multicomponent UV Spectral Analysis of Aquatic Organics
Microflora and Microfauna Waste Waters
The Surveillance of Coastal Marine Waters with Bivalves. The Mussel Watch
Environmental Dynamics of Trace Organics Contaminants in Estuarine and Coastal Zone Ecosystems
A Method of Data Analysis On The Distribution of Chemical Elements in the Biosphere
Chemical Changes in the Sediments of Loch Eil Arising from The Input of Cellulose Fibre
Organic Carbon in A Scottish Sea Loch
Analytical Techniques Used in the Monitoring of Radioactive Discharges from The CEGB Nuclear Power Stations
Activation Analysis of As, Hg and Se in Some Marine Organisms
Application of Ion-Exchange Techniques to the Analysis of Natural Waters for Toxic Metals
Optimized Selenite Determination in Environmental Waters by X-Ray Fluorescence
Comparison of Methods of Trace Element Enrichment for XRF Determination
Use of Electron Microscope X-Ray in the Determination of Detoxication Mechanisms for Heavy Metals in Shellfish
Studies of Trace Elements Movements in the Environment by X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy
Proton Induced X-Ray Emission Routine Analysis of Atmospheric Aerosols
Recent Advances in Surface Analysis of Environmental Particles
Identification of Inclusions and Particles by Aman Microprobe
Contributions to the Development of Natural Urban Particulate Matter Standard Materials
Direct Analysis of Airborne Particles by Glass Matrix X-Ray Diffraction
Ion-Selective Electrodes in Environmental and Toxicological Analysis
Continuous Trace Level Analysis Using Lon-Selective Electrodes
Fluoride Determination by Continuous Flow Analysis
The Use of Copper Ion-Selective Electrode for Determination of Copper Chemical Forms in Natural Waters
Recent Advances in Electrochemical Techniques for Environmental Pollution Monitoring and Control
Applications of Chemiluminescence to the Metal Ion Determination in Water
Improvement of the Cold-Vapor Atomic Absorption Method for The Determination of Mercury in Sea Water
Extraction of Heavy Metals from Marine Sediments for Analysis by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry. Some Factors Affecting Extraction Efficiency
Variations in Extraction Efficiency of Aqueous Cadmium (II) Using the APDC-MIBK Procedure
Total Deposition of Various Elements from the Biscay Atmospheric Environment
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 658
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158839
About the Editor
J. Albaiges
O. Hutzinger
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands