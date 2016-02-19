Analytical Techniques in Environmental Chemistry

Table of Contents



Contents

Foreword

Environmental Chemistry - An Interdisciplinary Subject. Natural and Pollutant Organic Compounds in Contemporary Aquatic Environments

Recognition of the Sources of Isoprenoid Alkanes in Recent Environments

Patterns of Hydrocarbon Contamination in California Coastal Waters

Determination of Trace Level Hydrocarbons in Marine Biota

Shipboard Intercalibration of Filters Used in the Measurement of Particulate Organic Carbon

Determination and Identification of Hydrocarbon Pollutants by Thin-Layer Chromatography

Fingerprinting Petroleum Pollutants in the Mediterranean Sea

Recent Progress in Polycyclic Aromatic Chemistry and Its Significance for Environmental Chemistry

Determination of Particulate Organic Matter in Environmental Samples by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry and High Pressure Liquid Cromatrography

Profiles of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Suspended Particles

Method Development and Monitoring of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Selected U.S. Waters

A Novel Luminescence Instrument for Rapid Identification and Monitoring of Aromatics in Environmental Chemistry

Analysis of C6-C20 Hydrocarbons in Semi Rural Zones by High Resolution Gas Chromatography Coupled to Mass Spectrometry

Quantitative Analysis of Methylchloride in the Atmosphere by Gas Chromatography with Electron Capture Detection

A Recent Case of Environmental Pollution : Some Analytical Applications

Evaluation of Organochlorine Compounds in the Emissions of Urban Incinerators

Polychlorinated Biphenyls and Related Halogenated Compounds

Characterization of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons in the Marine Environment: Sampling and Analytical Aspects

Determination of Phenylurea Herbicides and Their Metabolites by High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Microanalysis of Aminotriazole by High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Chemical Carcinogenesis: A Natural and Man-Made Global Environmental Problem

N6-(Methylnitroso)Adenosine: A Carcinogen of Environmental Significance

Gas Chromatographic-Mass Spectrometric Studies On Styrene Toxicity

Computerized GC/MS for Solving Problems in Water Pollution

Industrial Wastes As A Source of Chemicals Entering The Environment

Environmental Analysis from An Industrial Point of View

Design of the Organics Analysis in An Environmental Monitoring System

Automatic Analysis of Organic Pollutants in Water Via A Calculator-Controlled GC/MS

Trace Analysis of Organics in Water by Gas Chromatography

Analysis of Volatile Components in Waste Water from A Urea-Formaldehyde Glue Plant

Application of An Element Specific Microwave Plasma Detector to the Identification and Quantification of Micropollutants in Water

Multicomponent UV Spectral Analysis of Aquatic Organics

Microflora and Microfauna Waste Waters

The Surveillance of Coastal Marine Waters with Bivalves. The Mussel Watch

Environmental Dynamics of Trace Organics Contaminants in Estuarine and Coastal Zone Ecosystems

A Method of Data Analysis On The Distribution of Chemical Elements in the Biosphere

Chemical Changes in the Sediments of Loch Eil Arising from The Input of Cellulose Fibre

Organic Carbon in A Scottish Sea Loch

Analytical Techniques Used in the Monitoring of Radioactive Discharges from The CEGB Nuclear Power Stations

Activation Analysis of As, Hg and Se in Some Marine Organisms

Application of Ion-Exchange Techniques to the Analysis of Natural Waters for Toxic Metals

Optimized Selenite Determination in Environmental Waters by X-Ray Fluorescence

Comparison of Methods of Trace Element Enrichment for XRF Determination

Use of Electron Microscope X-Ray in the Determination of Detoxication Mechanisms for Heavy Metals in Shellfish

Studies of Trace Elements Movements in the Environment by X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy

Proton Induced X-Ray Emission Routine Analysis of Atmospheric Aerosols

Recent Advances in Surface Analysis of Environmental Particles

Identification of Inclusions and Particles by Aman Microprobe

Contributions to the Development of Natural Urban Particulate Matter Standard Materials

Direct Analysis of Airborne Particles by Glass Matrix X-Ray Diffraction

Ion-Selective Electrodes in Environmental and Toxicological Analysis

Continuous Trace Level Analysis Using Lon-Selective Electrodes

Fluoride Determination by Continuous Flow Analysis

The Use of Copper Ion-Selective Electrode for Determination of Copper Chemical Forms in Natural Waters

Recent Advances in Electrochemical Techniques for Environmental Pollution Monitoring and Control

Applications of Chemiluminescence to the Metal Ion Determination in Water

Improvement of the Cold-Vapor Atomic Absorption Method for The Determination of Mercury in Sea Water

Extraction of Heavy Metals from Marine Sediments for Analysis by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry. Some Factors Affecting Extraction Efficiency

Variations in Extraction Efficiency of Aqueous Cadmium (II) Using the APDC-MIBK Procedure

Total Deposition of Various Elements from the Biscay Atmospheric Environment

Index

