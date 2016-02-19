Analytical Quadrics, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents
I. Introduction
1. Point Coordinates
2. Distance Between Two Points
3. Joachimsthal's Section Formula
4. Direction-Cosines
5. Direction-Ratios
6. Angle Between Two Straight Lines
7. Projections
II. Plane—Straight Line
8. Equation of A Plane
9. Equations of A Straight Line
10. Straight Line and Plane
11. Sign of the Expression u = λx + μy + vz + ρ
12. Distance From A Point to A Plane
13. Pair of Planes
14. Bundle of Planes
15. Shortest Distance Between Two Skew Lines
16. Coplanar Lines
17. Rectangular Axes Related to Two Skew Lines
III. Sphere
18. Equation of Sphere
19. Conjugate Points
20. Pole and Polar
21. Tangent Plane and Normal Line
22. Angle of Intersection of Two Spheres
23. Radical Plane
24. Coaxal Spheres
IV. Quadric Cone—Cylinder
25. Quadric Cone
26. Cone With Vertex At The Origin
27. Circular Cone
28. Conditions That ψ(x,y,z) Be A Circular Cone
29. Angle Between Two Generators
30. Reciprocal Cone
31. Rectangular and Orthogonal Cones
32. Quadric Cylinder
V. Central Quadric
33. Central Quadric
34. Ellipsoid
35. Hyperboloid of One Sheet
36. Hyperboloid of Two Sheets
37. Polar Properties
38. Generators
39.Generators of Hyperboloid of One Sheet
40.Normals
41.Centre of A Section
42.Axes of Central Plane Section
43.Axes of Non-Central Plane Section
VI. Paraboloid
44.Paraboloid
45.Polar Properties
46.Generators
47.Generators of Hyperbolic Paraboloid
48.Normals
49.Centre of A Section
50.Axes of Plane Section
VII. Homogeneous Coordinates
51.Homogeneous Coordinates
52.Point At Infinity
53.Straight Line
54.Plane
55.Intersection of Three Planes
56.Circle At Infinity
57.Circular Sections of Central Quadric
58.Paraboloid
VIII. General Quadric
59.Quadric
60.Cofactor Notation
61.Conjugate Points
62.Pole and Polar
63.Tangent Plane
64.Enveloping Cone
65.Generators
66.Polar of A Line
67.Conjugate Lines
68.Conjugate Diameters
69.Principal Diametral Planes
70.Discriminating Cubic
71.Circular Sections
72.Rank of Matrix Δ
IX. Transformation of Axes—Invariants
73.Translation of Axes
74.Invariants of A Quadratic Form Under Translation
75.Rotation of Axes
76.Invariants of Quadratic Form Under Rotation
77.General Transformation of Coordinates
X. Classification and Reduction of Quadric
78.Equation of Quadric
79.Classification of Quadrics
80.Central Quadric and Cone
81. Paraboloid
82. Elliptic and Hyperbolic Cylinder
83. Parabolic Cylinder and Parallel Plane-Pair
XI. Foci—Confocals
84. Focus
85. Foci of Central Quadric
86. Foci of Paraboloid
87. Confocal Central Quadrics
88. Confocal Paraboloids
XII. Linear Systems of Quadrics
89. Pencil of Quadrics
90. Self-Polar Tetrahedron of A Pencil of Quadrics
91. Contact of Quadrics
92. Associated Points
XIII. Plane-Coordinates
93. Plane-Coordinates
94. Principle of Duality
95. Quadric Envelope
96. Conic
97. Cone
98. Joachimsthal's Quadratic Equation
99. Range of Quadrics
100. Confocal Quadrics
Appendices
I. Matrices
II. Solutions
Index
Analytical Quadrics focuses on the analytical geometry of three dimensions. The book first discusses the theory of the plane, sphere, cone, cylinder, straight line, and central quadrics in their standard forms. The idea of the plane at infinity is introduced through the homogenous Cartesian coordinates and applied to the nature of the intersection of three planes and to the circular sections of quadrics. The text also focuses on paraboloid, including polar properties, center of a section, axes of plane section, and generators of hyperbolic paraboloid. The book also touches on homogenous coordinates. Concerns include intersection of three planes; circular sections of central quadric; straight line; and circle at infinity. The book also discusses general quadric and classification and reduction of quadric. Discussions also focus on linear systems of quadrics and plane-coordinates. The text is a valuable reference for readers interested in the analytical geometry of three dimensions.
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138299