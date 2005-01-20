Analytical Pyrolysis of Synthetic Organic Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512925, 9780080455860

Analytical Pyrolysis of Synthetic Organic Polymers, Volume 25

1st Edition

Authors: Serban Moldoveanu
eBook ISBN: 9780080455860
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512925
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th January 2005
Page Count: 714
Table of Contents

Part 1. Introduction To Analytical Pyrolysis Applied To Polymer Characterization

  1. Overview of organic synthetic macromolecules
  2. Thermal decomposition of polymers
  3. Review of analytical pyrolysis instrumentation
  4. Information generated from analytical pyrolysis studies
  5. Selected applications of analytical pyrolysis in the study of synthetic polymers

Part 2. Analytical Pyrolysis Of Different Classes Of Polymers

  1. Polymers with saturated carbon chain backbone
  2. Polymers with unsaturated carbon chain backbone
  3. Polymers with aromatic hydrocarbon backbone
  4. Polymers containing ether groups in the backbone
  5. Polymers containing ester groups in the backbone
  6. Polycarbonates and polyanhydrides
  7. Poly(sulfides) and poly(sulfones)
  8. Poly(imines), urea thermosetting resins, poly(amides), and poly(imides)
  9. Poly(urethanes) and poly(ureas)
  10. Polymers containing heterocycles in the backbone
  11. Poly(siloxanes) and other silicon containing polymers
  12. Polymers containing phosphorus in the backbone

Description

Analytical Pyrolysis of Synthetic Organic Polymers is a follow-up to Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, which is volume 20 of the series. The main focus of the book is on practical applications of analytical pyrolysis in synthetic organic polymer identification and characterization.
The first part of the book has five chapters including an introduction, a discussion on physico-chemistry of thermal degradation of synthetic polymers and on instrumentation used in analytical pyrolysis, a chapter discussing what type of information can be obtained from analytical pyrolysis, and a chapter dedicated to the analysis and characterization of synthetic polymers.
The second part systematically covers the analytical pyrolysis of various classes of synthetic polymers. Some theoretical background for the understanding of polymer structure using analytical pyrolysis is also discussed.

Key Features

  • Includes broad coverage of organic synthetic macromolecules
  • Focuses on physico-chemistry of thermal degradation, and the analytical pyrolysis of various classes of synthetic polymers
  • Is well written and suitable for both researchers and chemists working in analytical chemistry or in synthetic polymers

Readership

Researchers and chemists working in the field of synthetic polymers and analytical chemistry.

About the Authors

Serban Moldoveanu

Serban Moldoveanu Author

Dr. Serban C. Moldoveanu is Senior Principal Scientist at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. His research activity is focused on various aspects of chromatography including method development for the analysis by GC/MS, HPLC, and LC/MS/MS of natural products and cigarette smoke. He has also performed research on pyrolysis of a variety of polymers and small molecules. He has over 100 publications in peer reviewed journals, eleven books, and several chapter contributions. He is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Analytical Methods in Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., Winston-Salem, NC, USA

