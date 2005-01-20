Analytical Pyrolysis of Synthetic Organic Polymers, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1. Introduction To Analytical Pyrolysis Applied To Polymer Characterization
- Overview of organic synthetic macromolecules
- Thermal decomposition of polymers
- Review of analytical pyrolysis instrumentation
- Information generated from analytical pyrolysis studies
- Selected applications of analytical pyrolysis in the study of synthetic polymers
Part 2. Analytical Pyrolysis Of Different Classes Of Polymers
- Polymers with saturated carbon chain backbone
- Polymers with unsaturated carbon chain backbone
- Polymers with aromatic hydrocarbon backbone
- Polymers containing ether groups in the backbone
- Polymers containing ester groups in the backbone
- Polycarbonates and polyanhydrides
- Poly(sulfides) and poly(sulfones)
- Poly(imines), urea thermosetting resins, poly(amides), and poly(imides)
- Poly(urethanes) and poly(ureas)
- Polymers containing heterocycles in the backbone
- Poly(siloxanes) and other silicon containing polymers
- Polymers containing phosphorus in the backbone
Description
Analytical Pyrolysis of Synthetic Organic Polymers is a follow-up to Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, which is volume 20 of the series. The main focus of the book is on practical applications of analytical pyrolysis in synthetic organic polymer identification and characterization.
The first part of the book has five chapters including an introduction, a discussion on physico-chemistry of thermal degradation of synthetic polymers and on instrumentation used in analytical pyrolysis, a chapter discussing what type of information can be obtained from analytical pyrolysis, and a chapter dedicated to the analysis and characterization of synthetic polymers.
The second part systematically covers the analytical pyrolysis of various classes of synthetic polymers. Some theoretical background for the understanding of polymer structure using analytical pyrolysis is also discussed.
Key Features
- Includes broad coverage of organic synthetic macromolecules
- Focuses on physico-chemistry of thermal degradation, and the analytical pyrolysis of various classes of synthetic polymers
- Is well written and suitable for both researchers and chemists working in analytical chemistry or in synthetic polymers
Readership
Researchers and chemists working in the field of synthetic polymers and analytical chemistry.
About the Authors
Serban Moldoveanu Author
Dr. Serban C. Moldoveanu is Senior Principal Scientist at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. His research activity is focused on various aspects of chromatography including method development for the analysis by GC/MS, HPLC, and LC/MS/MS of natural products and cigarette smoke. He has also performed research on pyrolysis of a variety of polymers and small molecules. He has over 100 publications in peer reviewed journals, eleven books, and several chapter contributions. He is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Analytical Methods in Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., Winston-Salem, NC, USA