Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128185711

Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, Volume 20

2nd Edition

Authors: S.C. Moldoveanu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128185711
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

  1. General Information about Pyrolysis
    2. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polyterpenes
    3. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polymeric Carbohydrates
    4. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polymeric Materials with Lipid Moieties
    5. Analytical Pyrolysis of Lignins
    6. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polymeric Tannins
    7. Analytical Pyrolysis of Caramel Colors and of Maillard Browning Polymers
    8. Analytical Pyrolysis of Proteins
    9. Nucleic Acids
    10. Analytical Pyrolysis of Several Organic Geopolymers
    11. Analytical Pyrolysis of Other Natural Organic Polymers
    12. Analytical Pyrolysis of Plant Materials
    13. Analytical Pyrolysis of Microorganisms
    14. Other Applications of Analytical Pyrolysis

Description

Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, second edition describes the methodology of analytical pyrolysis, the results of pyrolysis for a variety of biopolymers, and several practical applications of analytical pyrolysis on natural organic polymers and their composite materials. The author covers both distinct subjects of analytical pyrolysis methodology: the instrumentation used for pyrolysis, and the analytical methods applied for the analysis of the pyrolysis products. At the core of the book is the description of the results of pyrolysis for biopolymers and some chemically modified natural organic polymers. The main pyrolysis products of numerous compounds as well as the proposed mechanisms for their pyrolysis are described. In addition, the many applications of analytical pyrolysis are covered in detail, including topics such as polymer detection used in forensic science, structure elucidation of specific polymers, and identification of small molecules present in polymers (anti-oxidants, plasticizers, etc.). The applications to composite polymeric materials will be particularly useful in the fields of classification of microorganisms, study of biological samples, study of fossil materials, and so on.

This thoroughly updated second edition brings the book into the 21st century, covering the many advancements seen over the last 20 years. The author has added crucial new content including several new sections discussing the harmful and potentially harmful compounds generated by pyrolysis, a new section on tar and pitches, a new chapter on natural organic dyes and pigments, and a new chapter on the analytical aspects of pyrolysis of biomass.

Key Features

  • Assembles all essential information on pyrolysis of natural polymers in one volume, together with the techniques and instrumentation used
  • Covers the advances and developments over the last 20 years since publication of the first edition, including discussions on the many different types of apparatus commercially available
  • Includes reference lists in every chapter to guide readers on a path to further study

Readership

Chemists and chemical engineers interested in processes related to pyrolysis. Toxicologists and environmental scientists. Graduate students studying chemistry, industrial chemistry, wood chemistry, forensic chemistry, toxicology

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Paperback ISBN:
9780128185711

About the Authors

S.C. Moldoveanu

Affiliations and Expertise

Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., Macon, GA, USA

