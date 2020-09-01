Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, Volume 20
2nd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- General Information about Pyrolysis
2. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polyterpenes
3. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polymeric Carbohydrates
4. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polymeric Materials with Lipid Moieties
5. Analytical Pyrolysis of Lignins
6. Analytical Pyrolysis of Polymeric Tannins
7. Analytical Pyrolysis of Caramel Colors and of Maillard Browning Polymers
8. Analytical Pyrolysis of Proteins
9. Nucleic Acids
10. Analytical Pyrolysis of Several Organic Geopolymers
11. Analytical Pyrolysis of Other Natural Organic Polymers
12. Analytical Pyrolysis of Plant Materials
13. Analytical Pyrolysis of Microorganisms
14. Other Applications of Analytical Pyrolysis
Description
Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, second edition describes the methodology of analytical pyrolysis, the results of pyrolysis for a variety of biopolymers, and several practical applications of analytical pyrolysis on natural organic polymers and their composite materials. The author covers both distinct subjects of analytical pyrolysis methodology: the instrumentation used for pyrolysis, and the analytical methods applied for the analysis of the pyrolysis products. At the core of the book is the description of the results of pyrolysis for biopolymers and some chemically modified natural organic polymers. The main pyrolysis products of numerous compounds as well as the proposed mechanisms for their pyrolysis are described. In addition, the many applications of analytical pyrolysis are covered in detail, including topics such as polymer detection used in forensic science, structure elucidation of specific polymers, and identification of small molecules present in polymers (anti-oxidants, plasticizers, etc.). The applications to composite polymeric materials will be particularly useful in the fields of classification of microorganisms, study of biological samples, study of fossil materials, and so on.
This thoroughly updated second edition brings the book into the 21st century, covering the many advancements seen over the last 20 years. The author has added crucial new content including several new sections discussing the harmful and potentially harmful compounds generated by pyrolysis, a new section on tar and pitches, a new chapter on natural organic dyes and pigments, and a new chapter on the analytical aspects of pyrolysis of biomass.
Key Features
- Assembles all essential information on pyrolysis of natural polymers in one volume, together with the techniques and instrumentation used
- Covers the advances and developments over the last 20 years since publication of the first edition, including discussions on the many different types of apparatus commercially available
- Includes reference lists in every chapter to guide readers on a path to further study
Readership
Chemists and chemical engineers interested in processes related to pyrolysis. Toxicologists and environmental scientists. Graduate students studying chemistry, industrial chemistry, wood chemistry, forensic chemistry, toxicology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185711
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
S.C. Moldoveanu
Affiliations and Expertise
Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., Macon, GA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.