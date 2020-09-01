Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, Volume 20

Analytical Pyrolysis of Natural Organic Polymers, second edition describes the methodology of analytical pyrolysis, the results of pyrolysis for a variety of biopolymers, and several practical applications of analytical pyrolysis on natural organic polymers and their composite materials. The author covers both distinct subjects of analytical pyrolysis methodology: the instrumentation used for pyrolysis, and the analytical methods applied for the analysis of the pyrolysis products. At the core of the book is the description of the results of pyrolysis for biopolymers and some chemically modified natural organic polymers. The main pyrolysis products of numerous compounds as well as the proposed mechanisms for their pyrolysis are described. In addition, the many applications of analytical pyrolysis are covered in detail, including topics such as polymer detection used in forensic science, structure elucidation of specific polymers, and identification of small molecules present in polymers (anti-oxidants, plasticizers, etc.). The applications to composite polymeric materials will be particularly useful in the fields of classification of microorganisms, study of biological samples, study of fossil materials, and so on.

This thoroughly updated second edition brings the book into the 21st century, covering the many advancements seen over the last 20 years. The author has added crucial new content including several new sections discussing the harmful and potentially harmful compounds generated by pyrolysis, a new section on tar and pitches, a new chapter on natural organic dyes and pigments, and a new chapter on the analytical aspects of pyrolysis of biomass.