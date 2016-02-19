Analytical Psychology
1st Edition
A Modern Science
Editors: Michael Fordham Rosemary Gordon Judith Hubback
eBook ISBN: 9781483162126
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 220
Description
Analytical Psychology: A Modern Science discusses the fundamental concepts of analytical psychology and presents clinical studies. The book is comprised of 14 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part covers the basic concepts and theoretical basis of analytical psychology. Concepts such as symbols, archetypes, and ego are covered in the first part. The text also covers the importance of analyzing childhood. Next, the book presents some clinical studies. Cases such as the incapacity to imagine and sense of time are discussed. The text will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of psychology, particularly those who wish to specialize in analytical psychology.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part 1: Basic Concepts
Analytical Psychology: A Modern Science
The Empirical Foundation and Theories of the Self in Jung's Works
What is a Symbol Supposed to Be?
Symbols: Content and Process
The Archetypes of the Collective Unconscious
The Indivisibility of the Personal and Collective Unconscious
Maturation of Ego and Self in Infancy
The Importance of Analyzing Childhood for Assimilation of the Shadow
Some Views on Individuation
Part II: Clinical Studies
Reflections on Not being able to Imagine
A Problem of Identity in Relation to the Image of a Damaged Mother
Invasion and Separation
Mediation of the Image of Infant-Mother Togetherness
The Unimaginable Touch of Time
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162126
About the Editor
Michael Fordham
Rosemary Gordon
Judith Hubback
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.