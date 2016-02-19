Analytical Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433308805, 9781483162126

Analytical Psychology

1st Edition

A Modern Science

Editors: Michael Fordham Rosemary Gordon Judith Hubback
eBook ISBN: 9781483162126
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Analytical Psychology: A Modern Science discusses the fundamental concepts of analytical psychology and presents clinical studies. The book is comprised of 14 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part covers the basic concepts and theoretical basis of analytical psychology. Concepts such as symbols, archetypes, and ego are covered in the first part. The text also covers the importance of analyzing childhood. Next, the book presents some clinical studies. Cases such as the incapacity to imagine and sense of time are discussed. The text will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of psychology, particularly those who wish to specialize in analytical psychology.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part 1: Basic Concepts

Analytical Psychology: A Modern Science

The Empirical Foundation and Theories of the Self in Jung's Works

What is a Symbol Supposed to Be?

Symbols: Content and Process

The Archetypes of the Collective Unconscious

The Indivisibility of the Personal and Collective Unconscious

Maturation of Ego and Self in Infancy

The Importance of Analyzing Childhood for Assimilation of the Shadow

Some Views on Individuation

Part II: Clinical Studies

Reflections on Not being able to Imagine

A Problem of Identity in Relation to the Image of a Damaged Mother

Invasion and Separation

Mediation of the Image of Infant-Mother Togetherness

The Unimaginable Touch of Time

Index


Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162126

About the Editor

Michael Fordham

Rosemary Gordon

Judith Hubback

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.