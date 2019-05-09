Analytical Modelling of Fuel Cells
2nd Edition
Description
Analytical Modelling of Fuel Cells, Second Edition, is devoted to the analytical models that help us understand the mechanisms of cell operation. The book contains equations for the rapid evaluation of various aspects of fuel cell performance, including cell potential, rate of electrochemical reactions, rate of transport processes in the cell, and temperature fields in the cell, etc. Furthermore, the book discusses how to develop simple physics-based analytical models. A new chapter is devoted to analytical models of PEM fuel cell impedance, a technique that exhibits explosive growth potential. Finally, the book contains Maple worksheets implementing some of the models discussed.
Key Features
- Includes simple physics-based equations for the fuel cell polarization curve
- Provides analytical solutions for fuel cell impedance
- Includes simple equations for calculation of temperature shapes in fuel cells
- Introduces physical descriptions of the basic transport and kinetic phenomena in fuel cells of various types
Readership
Fuel cell developers in the industry sector and fuel cell scientists, from PhD students to postdocs; university students taking a course in fuel cell science and engineering, high school teachers preparing a course in fuel cell science and engineering
Table of Contents
- Fuel Cell Basics
2. Catalyst layer performance
3. One-dimensional model of a fuel cell performance
4. Quasi-2D model of fuel cell performance
5. Modelling of fuel cell stacks
6. Application of analytical performance models
7. Fuel cell impedance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642905
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642226
About the Author
Andrei Kulikovsky
Andrei Kulikovsky graduated from the Faculty of Theoretical and Experimental Physics of the Moscow Engineering-Physical Institute. In 1984, he obtained PhD from the Institute for High Temperatures of the USSR Academy of Sciences. In 1998, he received the Doctor of Sciences (Research Professor) degree in physics and mathematics from the M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University. Over the past 20 years, Andrei has published more than 100 research papers in high-ranked electrochemical journals. He is an author and co--author of three books. His current research interests include modeling of low-, intermediate-, and high-temperature fuel cells, catalyst layers, macroscopic modeling of aging processes and defects in cells, analytical study of transport and kinetic processes in cells and stacks, and impedance spectroscopy of cells. In 2013 Andrei has been awarded with the Alexander Kuznetsov Prize for Theoretical Electrochemistry and in 2015 with the Schoenbein's medal of Honour in recognition of the distinguished contributions to the science and technology of fuel cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Centre Julich, Julich, Germany