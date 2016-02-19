Analytical Microbiology
1st Edition
Volume II
Analytical Microbiology, Volume II is a six-chapter work that covers the significant changes and improvements made in the theory and practice of analytical microbiology.
The first chapter is devoted to the theoretical aspects of assaying of specific compounds. These topics are followed by discussions of the theoretical and practical aspects of diffusions assays, as well as the theoretical developments of photometric methods of assay, including their improvement resulting from automation. A chapter explores the assay methods for various antibiotic groups. Another chapter discusses the advances in assay technology and analytically important interrelations among the folic acid complex. The last chapter describes a simple diffusion method designed for the assay of certain amino acids in a wide variety of samples.
This book will prove useful to analytical microbiologists.
1 Introduction
I Introduction
II Official Methods
III Causes of Assay Error
IV Some Definitions
References
2 Diffusion Assays
2.1 The Theory of Antibiotic Diffusion Zones
I Introduction
II Diffusion
III Growth and Multiplication
IV Adsorption
V Mechanisms of Action
VI Assay
VII Special Methods
VIII Sensitivity Tests
IX Exhibition Zones
References
2.2 An Approach to Accurate Diffusion Assays
I Introduction
II Operations
References
3 Photometric Assaying
I Introduction
II Kinetics of Drug and Microbe Interaction
III Scattering of Light by Microorganisms
IV Measurement of Turbidity
V Dose-Response Lines
VI Assay Errors
VII Automation
VIII Designing an Antibiotic Assay
References
4 Antibiotic Substances
4.1 Introduction
I Plan of Chapter
II Sources of Standards
III Outline of F.D.A. Methods
IV Interference Thresholds in F.D.A. Assays
V Solubilities of Antibiotics
VI Buffers and Media
References
4.2 Amphotericin B and Nystatin
I Introduction
II Turbidimetric Methods
III Agar Diffusion Methods
IV Respirometric Methods
V Nystatin and Amphotericin B in Body Fluids and Animal Tissues
VI Method for Nystatin in Animal Feed
References
4.3 Capreomycin
I Introduction
II Photometric Assay
III Plate Assay
IV Chromatographic Separation of Capreomycins I and II
References
4.4 Biochemistry of Cephalosporins
I Introduction
II Enzymic Degradation
III Stability in Solution
IV Sample Preparation
V Assay Methods
VI Interpretation of Assays
References
4.5 Cephalexin
I Introduction
II Sample Preparation
III Plate Assay
IV Bioautography
4.6 Cephaloglycin
I Introduction
II Sample Preparation
III Plate Assay
IV Photometric Assay
V Bioautography
4.7 Cephaloridine
I Introduction
II Microbiological Assays
Reference
4.8 Cephalothin
I Introduction
II Plate Assays
III Photometric Assay
IV Bioautography
Reference
4.9 Large Plate Assay of Cephaloridine
I Introduction
II Test Organism
III Preparation of Concentrated and Dilute Spore Suspensions
IV Standard Solutions
V Sample Preparation
VI Mechanics of the Assay
4.10 Assay of Mixtures of Active and Inactive Cephalosporins
I Introduction
II Organisms
III Assay of Cephaloridine or Cephalothin
IV Assay of β-Lactamase-Resistant Cephalosporins
V Assay of Mixtures of Both Types of Cephalosporins
References
4.11 Rapid Assay of Some Nephrotoxic Antibiotics and the Assay of Antibiotics in Mixtures
I Introduction
II Plate Methods
III Other Methods
IV Assay of Mixtures of Pencillins and Cephalosporins in the Presence of a Third Antibiotic
References
4.12 Clindamycin
I Microbiological Assay
II Vapor Phase Chromatography
References
4.13 Cycloheximide
I Introduction
II Paper-Disc Agar-Diffusion Assay
III Cylinder Plate Assay
References
4.14 Cycloserine
I Introduction
II High-Level Plate Assay
III Low-Level Plate Assay
IV Chemical Assay
References
4.15 Erythromycin
I Introduction
II Hydrolysis of Esters
III Stability of Solutions
IV Turbidimetric Assay
V Diffusion Assay
References
4.16 Gentamicin
I Introduction
II Plate Assay
III Differential Chromatographic Bioassay for Gentamicin Complex
IV Differential Chromatographic Bioassay (Official FDA Procedure)
V Differential Ninhydrin Chromatographic Assay
References
4.17 Griseofulvin
I Introduction
II Plate Assay
4.18 Lincomycin
I Introduction
II Cylinder Plate Method
III Blood Assay Method
IV Paper Disc Method
V Vapor Phase Chromatography Method
References
4.19 Monensin
I Introduction
II Design of the Turbidimetric Assay
III Test Organism
IV Standard Solutions
V Preparation of Samples of Feeds
VI Mechanics of the Sensitive Assay
VII Interfering Substances
VIII Assay of Low Sensitivity
IX Manual Method
References
4.20 Neomycin
I Introduction
II Chemical Structures
III Response Differences of Neomycins B and C
IV The Standards Dilemma
V Diffusion Methods
VI Turbidimetric Assay
References
4.21 Novobiocin
I Introduction
II Test Organism
III Stock Standard Solution
IV Sample Preparation
V Mechanics of the Assay
VI Novobiocin in Serum
VII Novobiocin in Urine
References
4.22 Preservatives
I Introduction
II Test Organisms
III Standard Solutions
IV Sample Preparation
V Mechanics of the Assay
4.23 Pyrrolnitrin
I Introduction
II Agar Diffusion and Tube Dilution Sensitivity Test Methods
III Paper-Disc Agar-Diffusion Assay Method for Fermentation and Isolation
Samples
IV Microbiological Determination of the Duration of Pyrrolnitrin Applied Topically in Vivo
References
4.24 Spectinomycin
I Introduction
II Diffusion Assays
III Turbidimetric Assay
References
4.25 Thimerosal
I Introduction
II Design of a Photometric Assay
III Organism and Inoculum
IV Standard
V Preparation of Samples
VI Assay Medium
VII Test Set-Up
4.26 Thiostrepton
I Introduction
II Agar Diffusion Methods
III Automated Turbidimetric Method
References
4.27 Tolnaftate
I Introduction
II Plate Assay
Reference
4.28 Tylosin in Feeds
I Introduction
II Preparation of Samples for Assay
III Details of the Assay
IV Commentary
4.29 Microbiological Assay of the Tetracyclines
I Introduction
II General Conditions
III Turbidimetric Assay
IV Agar Diffusion Assays
References
5 Folic Acid and Pteridine
Introduction
5.1 Chemical and Biochemical Reactions of Folic Acid
I Nomenclature and Structure
II Properties
III Reactions and Interconversions of Folic Acid
IV Microbiological Activity of Various Forms of Folic Acid
V Metabolic Reactions of Folic Acid Coenzymes
References
5.2 Differential Assays of Folic Acid in Animal Tissues
I Introduction
II Evolution of Folate Assay Procedures
III Use of Combined Criteria for Differential Assays of Folates
IV Recommended Procedures
V Interpretation of Results
References
5.3 Assay for Folic Acid Activity in Blood
I Historical Introduction
II Assay Microorganisms, Inoculation Broth, and Inoculum
III Choice and Preparation of Basal Medium
IV The Reference Standard
V Procedures for Setting Up the Assay
VI Calculating the Assay Results
VII Washing the Glassware
VIII Choice of an Incubator for the Assays
References
5.4 Assays for Unconjugated Pteridines (Crithidia Factor), Alone or Unconjugated, and Conjugated Pteridines
I Introduction
II Methods Applicable to all Turbidimetric Assays
III Specific Microbial Assay Methods
References
6 Large Plate Assays for Amino Acids
I Introduction
II General Outline of Large Plate Assays
III Comparison of Large Plate Assays to Other Methods
IV Test Organisms
V Assay Media
VI Assay Procedure
VII Preparation of Samples
VIII Validity and Precision of Assays
IX Sources of Error
X Future Developments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
