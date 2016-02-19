Analytical Methods in Geochemical Prospecting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419309, 9781483289663

Analytical Methods in Geochemical Prospecting, Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: W.K. Fletcher
Editors: G.J.S. Govett
eBook ISBN: 9781483289663
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Analysis of Exploration Samples: Choice of Methods

Geochemical Considerations

Analytical and Organizational Considerations

Reporting Results

Safety

Chapter 2. Quality Control in the Laboratory

Introduction

Random Errors

Precision

Detection Limits

Sources of and Reduction of Random Errors

Laboratory Sampling

Systematic Errors

Contamination

Drift

Physical and Chemical Interferences

Control and Monitoring of Systematic Errors

Accuracy

A Quality Control Programme

Chapter 3. Sample Preparation

Introduction

Preparation of Rock Samples

Soils and Sediments

Vegetation

Waters

Chapter 4. Sample Decomposition-Solution Techniques

Introduction

Strong Decompositions

Acid Digestion

Fusions

Partial Extractions

Application to Bedrock Samples

Application to Soils and Sediments

Summary

Chapter 5. Colorimetry and Related Techniques

Introduction

Colorimetry

Fluorimetry

Turbidimetric Methods

Chapter 6. Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry

Introduction

Theory

Instrumentation

The Light Source

Production of Atomic Vapour

Wavelength Selection

Detection and Readout Systems

Applications

Flame Atomic Absorption

Electrothermal Atomization

Hydride Generation

Determination of Mercury by Flameless AAS

Indirect Determinations of Elements by AAS

Chapter 7. Emission Spectroscopy

Introduction

Theory

Flame Emission Spectroscopy

Semi-Quantitative DC-Arc Spectroscopy

Equipment

Operating Conditions

Standards for Semi-Quantitative DC-Arc Spectroscopy

Analysis of Unknowns

Direct-Reading DC-Arc Spectrometry

Matrix Effects

Background

Spectral Interferences

Plasma Sources

the Inductively Coupled Plasma

Analysis of Geochemical Samples

Chapter 8. X-Ray Fluorescence

Introduction

Theory

Excitation of X-Rays

Interaction of X-Rays with Matter

Instrumentation

Primary Radiation Sources

Dispersion of X-Rays

Operation of the X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer

Instrument Conditions

Counting Strategy

Analysis of Geochemical Samples

Sample Preparation

Matrix Corrections

Line Interferences

Summary

Chapter 9. Electrochemical Methods

Introduction

Theory

Determination of pH

Specific Ion Electrodes

Fluoride

Chloride

Iodide

Copper

Boron

Appendix 1 — Colour Photographs

Appendix 2 — Preparation of Standards

References

Subject Index

Description

Handbook of Exploration Geochemistry, Volume I: Analytical Methods in Geochemical Prospecting focuses on the principles, methodologies, approaches, and techniques employed in geochemical prospecting.

The book first underscores quality control in the laboratory, sample preparation, sample decomposition-solution techniques, and colorimetry and related techniques. Discussions focus on colorimetry, turbidimetric methods, strong decompositions, partial extractions, preparation of rock samples, random and systematic errors, and quality control program. The publication then takes a look at atomic absorption spectrophotometry, emission spectroscopy, and X-ray fluorescence. Concerns cover instrumentation, operation of the X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, flame emission spectroscopy, semi-quantitative DC-arc spectroscopy, and plasma sources. The text examines electrochemical methods, including determination of pH and specific ion electrodes.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the analytical methods in geochemical prospecting.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483289663

Reviews

@qu:Recommended to everyone concerned with analytic tasks in exploration activities, as well as a chemist or a project leader. It will also find a good place in teaching geochemical exploration. Congratulations to author, editor and publisher. @source: Chemical Geology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

W.K. Fletcher Author

About the Editors

G.J.S. Govett Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of New Brunswick

