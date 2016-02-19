Analytical Methods in Geochemical Prospecting, Volume 1

Handbook of Exploration Geochemistry, Volume I: Analytical Methods in Geochemical Prospecting focuses on the principles, methodologies, approaches, and techniques employed in geochemical prospecting.

The book first underscores quality control in the laboratory, sample preparation, sample decomposition-solution techniques, and colorimetry and related techniques. Discussions focus on colorimetry, turbidimetric methods, strong decompositions, partial extractions, preparation of rock samples, random and systematic errors, and quality control program. The publication then takes a look at atomic absorption spectrophotometry, emission spectroscopy, and X-ray fluorescence. Concerns cover instrumentation, operation of the X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, flame emission spectroscopy, semi-quantitative DC-arc spectroscopy, and plasma sources. The text examines electrochemical methods, including determination of pH and specific ion electrodes.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the analytical methods in geochemical prospecting.