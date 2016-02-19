Analytical Methods in Geochemical Prospecting, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Analysis of Exploration Samples: Choice of Methods
Geochemical Considerations
Analytical and Organizational Considerations
Reporting Results
Safety
Chapter 2. Quality Control in the Laboratory
Introduction
Random Errors
Precision
Detection Limits
Sources of and Reduction of Random Errors
Laboratory Sampling
Systematic Errors
Contamination
Drift
Physical and Chemical Interferences
Control and Monitoring of Systematic Errors
Accuracy
A Quality Control Programme
Chapter 3. Sample Preparation
Introduction
Preparation of Rock Samples
Soils and Sediments
Vegetation
Waters
Chapter 4. Sample Decomposition-Solution Techniques
Introduction
Strong Decompositions
Acid Digestion
Fusions
Partial Extractions
Application to Bedrock Samples
Application to Soils and Sediments
Summary
Chapter 5. Colorimetry and Related Techniques
Introduction
Colorimetry
Fluorimetry
Turbidimetric Methods
Chapter 6. Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry
Introduction
Theory
Instrumentation
The Light Source
Production of Atomic Vapour
Wavelength Selection
Detection and Readout Systems
Applications
Flame Atomic Absorption
Electrothermal Atomization
Hydride Generation
Determination of Mercury by Flameless AAS
Indirect Determinations of Elements by AAS
Chapter 7. Emission Spectroscopy
Introduction
Theory
Flame Emission Spectroscopy
Semi-Quantitative DC-Arc Spectroscopy
Equipment
Operating Conditions
Standards for Semi-Quantitative DC-Arc Spectroscopy
Analysis of Unknowns
Direct-Reading DC-Arc Spectrometry
Matrix Effects
Background
Spectral Interferences
Plasma Sources
the Inductively Coupled Plasma
Analysis of Geochemical Samples
Chapter 8. X-Ray Fluorescence
Introduction
Theory
Excitation of X-Rays
Interaction of X-Rays with Matter
Instrumentation
Primary Radiation Sources
Dispersion of X-Rays
Operation of the X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer
Instrument Conditions
Counting Strategy
Analysis of Geochemical Samples
Sample Preparation
Matrix Corrections
Line Interferences
Summary
Chapter 9. Electrochemical Methods
Introduction
Theory
Determination of pH
Specific Ion Electrodes
Fluoride
Chloride
Iodide
Copper
Boron
Appendix 1 — Colour Photographs
Appendix 2 — Preparation of Standards
References
Subject Index
Description
Handbook of Exploration Geochemistry, Volume I: Analytical Methods in Geochemical Prospecting focuses on the principles, methodologies, approaches, and techniques employed in geochemical prospecting.
The book first underscores quality control in the laboratory, sample preparation, sample decomposition-solution techniques, and colorimetry and related techniques. Discussions focus on colorimetry, turbidimetric methods, strong decompositions, partial extractions, preparation of rock samples, random and systematic errors, and quality control program. The publication then takes a look at atomic absorption spectrophotometry, emission spectroscopy, and X-ray fluorescence. Concerns cover instrumentation, operation of the X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, flame emission spectroscopy, semi-quantitative DC-arc spectroscopy, and plasma sources. The text examines electrochemical methods, including determination of pH and specific ion electrodes.
The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the analytical methods in geochemical prospecting.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289663
Reviews
@qu:Recommended to everyone concerned with analytic tasks in exploration activities, as well as a chemist or a project leader. It will also find a good place in teaching geochemical exploration. Congratulations to author, editor and publisher. @source: Chemical Geology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
W.K. Fletcher Author
About the Editors
G.J.S. Govett Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of New Brunswick