Analytical Methods for Food Safety by Mass Spectrometry

Professor Pang owns more than 30 years’ experience on the inspection and quarantine work, devoting himself to the research on the theory and practice of food scientific analysis and conducting the pioneering research work in the field of trace element analytical techniques of pesticide and veterinary drug residues. He has made many innovations in the study of new techniques of rapid detection of multiresidues with high sensitivity, high selectivity and high resolutions as well as in the study of new techniques and new methods. He makes many achievements in the standardization of analytical techniques and engineering, giving a boost to the development of the relative techniques of our country. He focuses his study on the high through-put techniques of the trace elements of over 1000 pesticides and veterinary drug residues and established 139 China National Standards and 3 AOAC Official Methods, improving the quality of relative products and giving an impetus to the development of foreign trade. He won the Second Prize of the State Scientific and Technical Progress 3 times. He published more than 110 papers and 10 books.