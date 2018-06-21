Analytical Methods for Food Safety by Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Volume II Veterinary Drugs
Description
Analytical Methods for Food Safety by Mass Spectrometry, Volume Two: Veterinary Drugs systematically introduces the Pesticide and Veterinary Drug Multiresidues Analytical Methods, with discussions on 69 veterinary drug multiresidues chromatic-MS analytical methods that are capable of detecting over 200 veterinary drugs and chemical residues of 20 categories, such as β-agonists, β-lactams, aminoglycosides, amphenicols, anabolic hormone, anabolic steroids, avermectins, benzimidazole, cephalosporins, glucocorticoid steroids, macrolides, nitrofurans, nitroimidazoles, NSAIDs, polyether, polypeptides, progestagens, pyrazolones, quinolones, quinoxalines, sedatives, sulfonamides, synthetic estrogens, tetracyclines, thyreostats, and other toxins in animal and poultry tissues, acquatic products, milk, milk powders and bee products.
This valuable book can be used as reference for not only university students, but also technical personnel of different specialties who are engaged with study and applications, such as food safety, agricultural environment protection, pesticide development, and utilization in scientific research units, institutions and quality inspection organizations.
Key Features
- Provides the chromatic-MS analytical technique for over 1000 commonly-used veterinary and pesticide residues
- Presents the determinations of over 60 chemicals, over 10 categories, in plant derived products (fruits, vegetables, grains, teas, Chinese medicinal herbs, edible fungus, fruit and vegetable juices, and fruit wines)
- Includes sections on animal derived products (animal tissues, aquatic products, raw milk and milk powders), etc.
- Covers the latest information on sophisticated pre-treatment techniques with a single sample pre-treatment and simultaneous detection by GC-MS and LC-MS/MS
Readership
Students and technical personnel of different specialties engaged with technical study and applications such as food safety, agricultural environment protection and pesticide development and utilization in scientific research units, institutions, and quality inspection organizations
Table of Contents
1. Sulfonamides
2. B-drenoceptor agonists
3 Aminoglycoside
4 Chloramphenicol
5 B–lactams
6 Macrolides
7 Nitrofurans
8 Anabolic steroids
9 Inanabolic steroids
10 Glucocorticoid
11 Fluoroquinolone
12 Tetracyclines
13 Sedative
14 Pyrazolone
15 Quinoxaline
16 Nitroimidazole
17 Benzimidazole
18 Levamisole
19 Thiourea
20 Polyether
Appendix I Index of 1039 Pesticides and Chemical Pollutants Determined by GC-MS, GC-MS/MS and LC-MS/MS
Appendix II Solvent Selected and Concentration of Mixed Standard Solution of 1169 Pesticides and Chemical Pollutants
Appendix III Physicochemical Properties of 887 Pesticides and Chemical Pollutants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141663
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141656
About the Author
Guo-Fang Pang
Professor Pang owns more than 30 years’ experience on the inspection and quarantine work, devoting himself to the research on the theory and practice of food scientific analysis and conducting the pioneering research work in the field of trace element analytical techniques of pesticide and veterinary drug residues. He has made many innovations in the study of new techniques of rapid detection of multiresidues with high sensitivity, high selectivity and high resolutions as well as in the study of new techniques and new methods. He makes many achievements in the standardization of analytical techniques and engineering, giving a boost to the development of the relative techniques of our country. He focuses his study on the high through-put techniques of the trace elements of over 1000 pesticides and veterinary drug residues and established 139 China National Standards and 3 AOAC Official Methods, improving the quality of relative products and giving an impetus to the development of foreign trade. He won the Second Prize of the State Scientific and Technical Progress 3 times. He published more than 110 papers and 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director, Risk Evaluation Expert Committee, China National Food Safety Standards