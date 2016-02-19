Analytical Methods for Coal and Coal Products, Volume I presents the analytical problems and methods for coal and its numerous products. This book discusses the technological importance of the measurement of the physical properties of coal. Organized into four parts encompassing 19 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the petrographic analysis of coal wherein it involves two distinctive methods, namely, the reflected light and the transmitted light techniques. This text then discusses the means and methods of reflectance determination and proceeds to outline some of the results obtained and conclusions derived from them about the nature of coal. Other chapters explain the mechanical properties of coal, which are measured in order to predict its behavior in coal mines, coal winning, coal storage, coal comminution, coal handling, briquetting and agglomeration, and several other situations. The final chapter deals with the characterization of the liquid products of coal conversion. This book is a valuable resource for engineers, scientists, chemists, and researchers.

Part I Physical Properties of Coal

Chapter 1 Petrographic Techniques in Coal Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Reflected Light and Transmitted Light Techniques

III. Preparation of Polished Sections

IV. Preparation of Thin Sections

V. Maceral Analysis

VI. Reflectance Measurement

VII. Fluorescence Microscopy

VIII. Petrographic Analysis by Thin Section Techniques

References

Chapter 2 The Reflectance of Coal

I. Introduction

II. Optical Properties of Vitrinite and Other Macerals

III. Early Approaches to the Measurement of Reflectance

IV. Microphotometric Apparatus and Accessories

V. Procedures for the Determination of Reflectance

VI. Innovations in Reflectance Determination

VII. Automated Reflectance Microscopy of Coal

VIII. Applications of Reflectance Determinations

References

Chapter 3 Physical Property Measurements on Coals, Especially Brown Coals

I. Introduction

II. Mechanical Properties

III. Thermal Properties

IV. Mass Diffusivity

V. Density and Porosity

VI. Colloidal Properties

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 4 Porosity of Coals and Coal Products

I. Introduction

II. Densities of Coals and Chars

III. Surface Area

IV. Pore Size Distribution

V. Selected Experimental Results

References

Chapter 5 Methane Diffusion in Coals and Chars

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Molecular Flow in Coal and Coal Products

III. Experimental Methods to Measure Molecular Flow in Coal and Coal Products

IV. Selected Experimental Results

References

Part 11 Proximate and Ultimate Analysis of Coals

Chapter 6 Standard Laboratory Test Methods for Coal and Coke

I. Introduction

II. Laboratory Sample Preparation

III. Proximate Analysis

IV. Ultimate Analysis

V. Determination of Calorific Value

VI. Determination of Carbon Dioxide

VII. Determination of Forms of Sulfur

VIII. Determination of Chlorine

IX. Determination of True Specific Gravity

X. Determination of Grindability

XI. Determination of Ash Fusibility

XII. Coal Classification

XIII. Determination of Free-Swelling Tests

Appendix A: ASTM Standards Discussed in This Chapter

Appendix B: International Standards Discussed in This Chapter

Appendix C: International Recommendations Not Yet Transformed to Standards

References

Chapter 7 Moisture in Coal

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of the Water Bonding in Coals

III. Determination of Moisture Content

IV. Determination of Moisture-Holding Capacity

References

Chapter 8 The Oxygen-Flask Method of Determining Total Sulfur in Coal

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Analytical Procedures for Sulfur in Coal Desulfurization Products

I. Introduction

II. Importance of Determining Sulfur in Coal and Coal Desulfurization Products

III. States of Combination of Sulfur in Coal and Coal Desulfurization Products

IV. Determination of Total Sulfur in Coal and Coke

V. Determination of Forms of Sulfur in Coal and Coke

VI. Determination of Sulfur Compounds in Products

References

Chapter 10 Methods of Determining Chlorine in Different States of Combination in Coal

I. Introduction

II. States of Combination of Chlorine in Coals

III. Determination of Total Chlorine

IV. Determination of Chlorine Linked to Organic Compounds in the Coal Substance

V. Accurate Determination of Inorganic Chlorine

References

Part III Trace Elements in Coal and Coal Products

Chapter 11 X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Coal and Coal Related Problems

I. X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

II. Application of XPS to Coal Problems

References

Chapter 12 Neutron Activation Analysis of Trace Elements in Coal, Fly Ash, and Fuel Oils

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation

III. Basic Instrumental NAA Procedures for Coal, Fly Ash, and Fuel Oils

IV. Special Postirradiation Sample Treatments Selected Elements

V. Results and Discussion

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 13 Trace Impurities in Coal and Fly Ash by Isotope Dilution Mass Spectrometry

I. Overview of Isotope Dilution Mass Spectrometry

II. Spark Source Mass Spectrometry (SSMS)

III. Thermal Emission Mass Spectrometry (TEMS)

References

Chapter 14 Spark Source Mass Spectrometry and Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry for the Determination of Trace Elements in Coal

I. Introduction

II. Description of Instrumental Techniques

III. Analytical Procedure

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 15 A Washability and Analytical Evaluation of Potential Pollution from Trace Elements in Coal

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Work

III. Experimental Results: Washability Data

IV. Discussion of Results

V. Conclusions

References

Part IV Coal-Derived Liquids

Chapter 16 Characterizing Syncrudes from Coal

I. Introduction

II. Separation of Materials

III. Characterization of Materials

IV. Mass Spectral Analysis

V. Other Instrumentation

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 17 Chemical Characterization of Synthoil Feeds and Products

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Results

IV. Conclusions

Referenced

Chapter 18 The Distribution of Some Trace Elements in the One-Half Ton per Day Synthoil Process Development Unit

I. Introduction

II. Synthoil Process

III. Sampling

IV. Analytical Methods

V. Results and Discussion

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 19 Method for the Determination of Benzene Insolubles, Asphaltenes, and Oils in Coal-Derived Liquids

I. Introduction

II. Solvent Analysis Determination

III. Discussion

IV. Conclusions

References

Index