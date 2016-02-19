Analytical Methods for Coal and Coal Products
Analytical Methods for Coal and Coal Products, Volume I presents the analytical problems and methods for coal and its numerous products. This book discusses the technological importance of the measurement of the physical properties of coal. Organized into four parts encompassing 19 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the petrographic analysis of coal wherein it involves two distinctive methods, namely, the reflected light and the transmitted light techniques. This text then discusses the means and methods of reflectance determination and proceeds to outline some of the results obtained and conclusions derived from them about the nature of coal. Other chapters explain the mechanical properties of coal, which are measured in order to predict its behavior in coal mines, coal winning, coal storage, coal comminution, coal handling, briquetting and agglomeration, and several other situations. The final chapter deals with the characterization of the liquid products of coal conversion. This book is a valuable resource for engineers, scientists, chemists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Part I Physical Properties of Coal
Chapter 1 Petrographic Techniques in Coal Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Reflected Light and Transmitted Light Techniques
III. Preparation of Polished Sections
IV. Preparation of Thin Sections
V. Maceral Analysis
VI. Reflectance Measurement
VII. Fluorescence Microscopy
VIII. Petrographic Analysis by Thin Section Techniques
References
Chapter 2 The Reflectance of Coal
I. Introduction
II. Optical Properties of Vitrinite and Other Macerals
III. Early Approaches to the Measurement of Reflectance
IV. Microphotometric Apparatus and Accessories
V. Procedures for the Determination of Reflectance
VI. Innovations in Reflectance Determination
VII. Automated Reflectance Microscopy of Coal
VIII. Applications of Reflectance Determinations
References
Chapter 3 Physical Property Measurements on Coals, Especially Brown Coals
I. Introduction
II. Mechanical Properties
III. Thermal Properties
IV. Mass Diffusivity
V. Density and Porosity
VI. Colloidal Properties
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 4 Porosity of Coals and Coal Products
I. Introduction
II. Densities of Coals and Chars
III. Surface Area
IV. Pore Size Distribution
V. Selected Experimental Results
References
Chapter 5 Methane Diffusion in Coals and Chars
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Molecular Flow in Coal and Coal Products
III. Experimental Methods to Measure Molecular Flow in Coal and Coal Products
IV. Selected Experimental Results
References
Part 11 Proximate and Ultimate Analysis of Coals
Chapter 6 Standard Laboratory Test Methods for Coal and Coke
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Sample Preparation
III. Proximate Analysis
IV. Ultimate Analysis
V. Determination of Calorific Value
VI. Determination of Carbon Dioxide
VII. Determination of Forms of Sulfur
VIII. Determination of Chlorine
IX. Determination of True Specific Gravity
X. Determination of Grindability
XI. Determination of Ash Fusibility
XII. Coal Classification
XIII. Determination of Free-Swelling Tests
Appendix A: ASTM Standards Discussed in This Chapter
Appendix B: International Standards Discussed in This Chapter
Appendix C: International Recommendations Not Yet Transformed to Standards
References
Chapter 7 Moisture in Coal
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of the Water Bonding in Coals
III. Determination of Moisture Content
IV. Determination of Moisture-Holding Capacity
References
Chapter 8 The Oxygen-Flask Method of Determining Total Sulfur in Coal
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Analytical Procedures for Sulfur in Coal Desulfurization Products
I. Introduction
II. Importance of Determining Sulfur in Coal and Coal Desulfurization Products
III. States of Combination of Sulfur in Coal and Coal Desulfurization Products
IV. Determination of Total Sulfur in Coal and Coke
V. Determination of Forms of Sulfur in Coal and Coke
VI. Determination of Sulfur Compounds in Products
References
Chapter 10 Methods of Determining Chlorine in Different States of Combination in Coal
I. Introduction
II. States of Combination of Chlorine in Coals
III. Determination of Total Chlorine
IV. Determination of Chlorine Linked to Organic Compounds in the Coal Substance
V. Accurate Determination of Inorganic Chlorine
References
Part III Trace Elements in Coal and Coal Products
Chapter 11 X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Coal and Coal Related Problems
I. X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
II. Application of XPS to Coal Problems
References
Chapter 12 Neutron Activation Analysis of Trace Elements in Coal, Fly Ash, and Fuel Oils
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation
III. Basic Instrumental NAA Procedures for Coal, Fly Ash, and Fuel Oils
IV. Special Postirradiation Sample Treatments Selected Elements
V. Results and Discussion
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 13 Trace Impurities in Coal and Fly Ash by Isotope Dilution Mass Spectrometry
I. Overview of Isotope Dilution Mass Spectrometry
II. Spark Source Mass Spectrometry (SSMS)
III. Thermal Emission Mass Spectrometry (TEMS)
References
Chapter 14 Spark Source Mass Spectrometry and Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry for the Determination of Trace Elements in Coal
I. Introduction
II. Description of Instrumental Techniques
III. Analytical Procedure
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 15 A Washability and Analytical Evaluation of Potential Pollution from Trace Elements in Coal
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Work
III. Experimental Results: Washability Data
IV. Discussion of Results
V. Conclusions
References
Part IV Coal-Derived Liquids
Chapter 16 Characterizing Syncrudes from Coal
I. Introduction
II. Separation of Materials
III. Characterization of Materials
IV. Mass Spectral Analysis
V. Other Instrumentation
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 17 Chemical Characterization of Synthoil Feeds and Products
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Results
IV. Conclusions
Referenced
Chapter 18 The Distribution of Some Trace Elements in the One-Half Ton per Day Synthoil Process Development Unit
I. Introduction
II. Synthoil Process
III. Sampling
IV. Analytical Methods
V. Results and Discussion
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 19 Method for the Determination of Benzene Insolubles, Asphaltenes, and Oils in Coal-Derived Liquids
I. Introduction
II. Solvent Analysis Determination
III. Discussion
IV. Conclusions
References
Index
