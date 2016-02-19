Analytical Kinematics
1st Edition
Analysis and Synthesis of Planar Mechanisms
Using computational techniques and a complex variable formulation, this book teaches the student of kinematics to handle increasingly difficult problems in both the analysis and design of mechanisms all based on the fundamental loop closure equation.
Mechanisms and their abstraction; Bar linkages; Mechanisms, coordinate systems and vectors; Complex variables; Position analysis of bar linkages; Velocity and acceleration of bar linkages; Higher pairs: Analysis of gears and cams; Dimensional synthesis of four link mechanisms; Further topics in synthesis; Fundamentals of kinetic analysis; Friction and inertia; Exercises; References; Index
- 248
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- 6th March 1991
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483292151
Deborah Gans
The reviewer found the book to be well written in a friendly, conversational style. It should serve well as a text or as a tutorial for self-study. Purchase by libraries, scholars, and by practicing designers.