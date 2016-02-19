Analytical Kinematics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750690119, 9781483292151

Analytical Kinematics

1st Edition

Analysis and Synthesis of Planar Mechanisms

Authors: Deborah Gans
eBook ISBN: 9781483292151
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th March 1991
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
92.95
79.01
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using computational techniques and a complex variable formulation, this book teaches the student of kinematics to handle increasingly difficult problems in both the analysis and design of mechanisms all based on the fundamental loop closure equation.

Table of Contents

Mechanisms and their abstraction; Bar linkages; Mechanisms, coordinate systems and vectors; Complex variables; Position analysis of bar linkages; Velocity and acceleration of bar linkages; Higher pairs: Analysis of gears and cams; Dimensional synthesis of four link mechanisms; Further topics in synthesis; Fundamentals of kinetic analysis; Friction and inertia; Exercises; References; Index

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292151

About the Author

Deborah Gans

Reviews

The reviewer found the book to be well written in a friendly, conversational style. It should serve well as a text or as a tutorial for self-study. Purchase by libraries, scholars, and by practicing designers.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.