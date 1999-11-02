Analytical Determination of Nicotine and Related Compounds and their Metabolites
1st Edition
Description
This book provides for the first time a single comprehensive source of information on the analytical chemistry of nicotine and related alkaloids. The editors have brought together scientists from academia and the tobacco industry to describe the state-of-the-art of the chemistry and analytical methods for measurement of nicotine. Both the scope and detail of the book are impressive. Chapters describe the history, pharmacology and toxicology of nicotine, the biosynthesis of nicotine and other alkaloids in the tobacco plant, the general chemistry of nicotine and the analytical methodologies that have been used to measure nicotine and related alkaloids in biological specimens, in tobacco and pharmaceutical products and in tobacco smoke. There is also a comprehensive review of the chemistry and toxicology of nicotine-derived nitrosamines, an important class of tobacco carcinogens.
Readership
For tobacco chemists, neuroscientists studying nicotine, clinical researchers, policy makers as well as tobacco and pharmaceutical industry scientists.
Table of Contents
Foreword. List of Contributors. Pharmacological Significance of Nicotine (E.F. Domino). Biosynthesis of Nicotine and Related Compounds (L. Bush et al.). Biotransformation of Nicotine and Related Tobacco Alkaloids in Mammalian Systems (J.W. Gorrod, G. Schepers). Chemical Properties of Nicotine and Other Tobacco-related Compounds (P.A. Crooks). The Physical Chemistry of Nicotine (J. Banyasz). Use of Gas Chromatographic and Mass Spectrometric Techniques for the Determination of Nicotine and its Metabolites (P. Jacob III, G. D. Byrd). Use of High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic-Mass Spectrometric (LC-MS) Techniques for the Determination of Nicotine and its Metabolites (P.A. Crooks, G.D. Byrd). Use of Immunoassay Techniques for the Determination of Nicotine and its Metabolites (J.J. Langone et al.). Determination of Nicotine in Tobacco, Tobacco Processing Environments and Tobacco Products (M.F. Borgerding et al.). Determination of Nicotine in Pharmaceutical Products and Dietary Sources (D. E. Leyden et al.) Nitrosamines Derived from Nicotine and Other Tobacco Alkaloids (S.S. Hecht, A.R. Tricker). Determination of Nicotine in Mainstream and Sidestream Cigarette Smoke (K. Rustemeier, J.-J. Piadé). Nicotine in Environmental Tobacco Smoke (M.W. Ogden, R.A. Jenkins). Determination of Nicotine and its Metabolites in Biological Fluids: in vivo Studies (R.A. Davis, M. Curvall). Determination of Nicotine and its Metabolites in Biological Fluids: in vitro Studies (J.W. Gorrod, M.C. Tsai). Uses and Abuses of Cotinine as a Marker of Tobacco Smoke Exposure (P.N. Lee). Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 2nd November 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525518
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444500953
About the Editor
J.W. Gorrod
Toxicology Unit, John Tabor Laboratories, University of Essex, Wivenhoe Park, Colchester, Essex, CO4 3SQ, UK
P. Jacob III
The University of California at San Francisco, Division of Clinical Pharmocology, Bldg. 100, Boom 235, 1001 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA