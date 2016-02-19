Analytical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220376, 9781483150970

Analytical Chemistry

1st Edition

Session Lectures Presented at the Twentysixth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Tokyo, Japan, 4-10 September 1977

Editors: T. Takeuchi
eBook ISBN: 9781483150970
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 64
Description

26th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 3: Analytical Chemistry is a collection of session lectures presented at the 26th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, held in Tokyo, Japan on September 4-10, 1977.

This book is divided into six chapters and begins with the features of the general purpose microcomputer data system, which is a cost-effective means to bring the power of machine intelligence to a wide variety of chemical instruments. The succeeding chapters deal with the application of sequential as kinetics by relaxation and correlation NMR spectroscopy and the design of chelating ligands for metal buffering in aqueous solution. These topics are followed by a discussion of the applications of collisional activation/mass spectrometry to ion and molecular structure determination and to the analysis of complex mixtures. The last chapter describes the advantages and limitations of atomic fluorescence spectroscopy as a trace metal analytical technique.

This book is of great value to analytical and organic chemists, researchers, and students.

Table of Contents


III. Analytical Chemistry Session

(2) System Chemical Analysis: Session Lectures

General Purpose Microcomputers in Laboratory Automation

Sequential Fast Kinetics by Relaxation: Application in Chemistry and Biochemistry

Correlation NMR Spectroscopy and its Applications

(3) Complex-Formation in Analytical Chemistry: Session Lecture

Chelating Agents for Metal Buffering and Analysis in Solution

(4) New Instrumental Methods in Analytical Chemistry: Session Lectures

Current Topics in Organic Mass Spectrometry

Some Recent Developments in Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy




About the Editor

T. Takeuchi

