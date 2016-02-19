Analytical Chemistry
1st Edition
Session Lectures Presented at the Twentysixth International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Tokyo, Japan, 4-10 September 1977
Description
26th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 3: Analytical Chemistry is a collection of session lectures presented at the 26th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, held in Tokyo, Japan on September 4-10, 1977.
This book is divided into six chapters and begins with the features of the general purpose microcomputer data system, which is a cost-effective means to bring the power of machine intelligence to a wide variety of chemical instruments. The succeeding chapters deal with the application of sequential as kinetics by relaxation and correlation NMR spectroscopy and the design of chelating ligands for metal buffering in aqueous solution. These topics are followed by a discussion of the applications of collisional activation/mass spectrometry to ion and molecular structure determination and to the analysis of complex mixtures. The last chapter describes the advantages and limitations of atomic fluorescence spectroscopy as a trace metal analytical technique.
This book is of great value to analytical and organic chemists, researchers, and students.
Table of Contents
III. Analytical Chemistry Session
(2) System Chemical Analysis: Session Lectures
General Purpose Microcomputers in Laboratory Automation
Sequential Fast Kinetics by Relaxation: Application in Chemistry and Biochemistry
Correlation NMR Spectroscopy and its Applications
(3) Complex-Formation in Analytical Chemistry: Session Lecture
Chelating Agents for Metal Buffering and Analysis in Solution
(4) New Instrumental Methods in Analytical Chemistry: Session Lectures
Current Topics in Organic Mass Spectrometry
Some Recent Developments in Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 64
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150970