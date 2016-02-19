26th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 3: Analytical Chemistry is a collection of session lectures presented at the 26th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry, held in Tokyo, Japan on September 4-10, 1977.

This book is divided into six chapters and begins with the features of the general purpose microcomputer data system, which is a cost-effective means to bring the power of machine intelligence to a wide variety of chemical instruments. The succeeding chapters deal with the application of sequential as kinetics by relaxation and correlation NMR spectroscopy and the design of chelating ligands for metal buffering in aqueous solution. These topics are followed by a discussion of the applications of collisional activation/mass spectrometry to ion and molecular structure determination and to the analysis of complex mixtures. The last chapter describes the advantages and limitations of atomic fluorescence spectroscopy as a trace metal analytical technique.

This book is of great value to analytical and organic chemists, researchers, and students.