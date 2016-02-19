Analytical Chemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium compiles literature on the characterization and analysis of zirconium and hafnium. Various methods in studying the properties of the featured elements are presented in this book. This book also discusses the aqueous solutions of zirconium and hafnium. It then explains the methods such as dissolution of ores and alloys, detection and identification, and gravimetric determinations. This text further examines the titrimetric, electrometric, and absorptiometric methods, as well as methods of separations using ion-exchange and using solvent extraction, along with separation of hafnium from zirconium. The latter part of this text presents methods such as spectrographic analyses, X-ray analyses, and neutron activation analysis and separation of tracers. This book will come in handy for chemists and chemistry students, as well as for others interested in studying zirconium and hafnium.