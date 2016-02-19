Analytical Chemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080068862, 9781483184302

Analytical Chemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry

Authors: Anil K. Mukherji
Editors: R. Belcher M. Frieser
eBook ISBN: 9781483184302
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 296
Description

Analytical Chemistry of Zirconium and Hafnium compiles literature on the characterization and analysis of zirconium and hafnium. Various methods in studying the properties of the featured elements are presented in this book. This book also discusses the aqueous solutions of zirconium and hafnium. It then explains the methods such as dissolution of ores and alloys, detection and identification, and gravimetric determinations. This text further examines the titrimetric, electrometric, and absorptiometric methods, as well as methods of separations using ion-exchange and using solvent extraction, along with separation of hafnium from zirconium. The latter part of this text presents methods such as spectrographic analyses, X-ray analyses, and neutron activation analysis and separation of tracers. This book will come in handy for chemists and chemistry students, as well as for others interested in studying zirconium and hafnium.

Table of Contents


Preface

Physical Properties of Zirconium and Hafnium

1. Aqueous Solutions of Zirconium and Hafnium

2. Dissolution of Ores and Alloys

3. Methods of Detection and Identification

4. Gravimetric Determinations

5. Titrimetric Methods

6. Electrometric Methods

7. Absorptiometric Methods

8. Separations Using Ion-Exchange

9. Separations Using Solvent Extraction

10. Separation of Hafnium from Zirconium

11. Spectrographic Analyses

12. X-ray Analyses

13. Neutron Activation Analysis and Separation of Tracers

Index

Other Titles in the Series

About the Author

Anil K. Mukherji

About the Editor

R. Belcher

M. Frieser

