Analytical Chemistry – 4 is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the International Congress on Analytical Chemistry, held in Kyoto, Japan on April 3-7, 1972.

This book contains 11 chapters and begins with a summary of the kinetics of complex formation of metals with organic ligands in analytical chemistry. The subsequent chapters deal with the chelate compounds; the concepts of trace analysis; the developments in quantitative organic ultramicro elementary analysis; and the status of radiochemistry and its application to activation analysis. These topics are followed by presentation of precipitation-based ion-selective electrodes, with a particular emphasis on their most important analytical and physicochemical applications. A chapter briefly highlights the progress of analytical chemistry in Japan. The remaining chapters explore the direct metal and alloy analysis based on the selective modulation and resonance detection of conventional atomic absorption spectroscopy. These chapters also look into the status of analytical chemistry studies of air and water pollution.

This text will be of great benefit to analytical chemists and researchers.