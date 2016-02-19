Analytical Chemistry–4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408704632, 9781483153858

Analytical Chemistry–4

1st Edition

International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry

Editors: Mitsugi Senda
eBook ISBN: 9781483153858
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 176
Description

Analytical Chemistry – 4 is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the International Congress on Analytical Chemistry, held in Kyoto, Japan on April 3-7, 1972.
This book contains 11 chapters and begins with a summary of the kinetics of complex formation of metals with organic ligands in analytical chemistry. The subsequent chapters deal with the chelate compounds; the concepts of trace analysis; the developments in quantitative organic ultramicro elementary analysis; and the status of radiochemistry and its application to activation analysis. These topics are followed by presentation of precipitation-based ion-selective electrodes, with a particular emphasis on their most important analytical and physicochemical applications. A chapter briefly highlights the progress of analytical chemistry in Japan. The remaining chapters explore the direct metal and alloy analysis based on the selective modulation and resonance detection of conventional atomic absorption spectroscopy. These chapters also look into the status of analytical chemistry studies of air and water pollution.
This text will be of great benefit to analytical chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Plenary Lectures

Kinetics of Complex Formation of Metals with Organic Ligands in Analytical Chemistry

The Application of Chelate Compounds in Analytical Chemistry

Sur l'analyse des réactions en milieu non-aqueux au moyen des méthodes électrochimiques

Guiding Concepts Relating to Trace Analysis

Developments in Quantitative Organic Ultramicro Elementary Analysis

The Problem of Detection

Is Radiochemistry the Ultimate in Trace Analysis?

Precipitate-Based Ion-Selective Electrodes

Analytical Chemistry in Japan

Non-Dispersive Systems in Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

Analytical Studies of the Environment


No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483153858

