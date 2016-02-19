Analytical Chemistry–4
1st Edition
International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry
Description
Analytical Chemistry – 4 is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the International Congress on Analytical Chemistry, held in Kyoto, Japan on April 3-7, 1972.
This book contains 11 chapters and begins with a summary of the kinetics of complex formation of metals with organic ligands in analytical chemistry. The subsequent chapters deal with the chelate compounds; the concepts of trace analysis; the developments in quantitative organic ultramicro elementary analysis; and the status of radiochemistry and its application to activation analysis. These topics are followed by presentation of precipitation-based ion-selective electrodes, with a particular emphasis on their most important analytical and physicochemical applications. A chapter briefly highlights the progress of analytical chemistry in Japan. The remaining chapters explore the direct metal and alloy analysis based on the selective modulation and resonance detection of conventional atomic absorption spectroscopy. These chapters also look into the status of analytical chemistry studies of air and water pollution.
This text will be of great benefit to analytical chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures
Kinetics of Complex Formation of Metals with Organic Ligands in Analytical Chemistry
The Application of Chelate Compounds in Analytical Chemistry
Sur l'analyse des réactions en milieu non-aqueux au moyen des méthodes électrochimiques
Guiding Concepts Relating to Trace Analysis
Developments in Quantitative Organic Ultramicro Elementary Analysis
The Problem of Detection
Is Radiochemistry the Ultimate in Trace Analysis?
Precipitate-Based Ion-Selective Electrodes
Analytical Chemistry in Japan
Non-Dispersive Systems in Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
Analytical Studies of the Environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153858