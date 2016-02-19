Analytical Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Selected Methods
Analytical Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy presents the theories, methods, and principles in absorption spectrometry in an easily readable fashion that would suit the practicing analyst. The book covers the general principles involved in atomic spectroscopy, such as atomization and optical systems; electronic signal processing; and calibration procedures and accuracy and precision. The text then moves on to the preparation, determination, and analysis of different substances, such as waters, geological materials, metals and alloys, air samples, petroleum products, industrial samples, and metal compounds. The book also covers developments in the different areas of atomic spectroscopy, such as radiation sources, spectrometers, detectors, and other instruments. The text is recommended for practitioners and experts in the field of atomic spectroscopy, especially those looking for a book that details theories, practices, and advancements in the subject.
1 General Principles
2 Analysis of Waters
3 Analysis of Geological Materials
4 Analysis of Organic Samples
5 Analysis of Metals and Alloys
6 Analysis of Air Samples
7 Analysis of Petroleum and Petroleum Products
8 Analysis of Industrial Samples
9 Determination of Metal Compounds
10 Expected New Developments in Atomic Spectroscopy
- 348
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th March 1980
- Academic Press
- 9780323154864
Jon Van Loon
