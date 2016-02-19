Analytical Applications of Immobilized Enzymes and Cells, Volume 3 presents a survey of the interdisciplinary interactions, developments, and trends on research in immobilized enzymes and cells.

This volume is comprised of eight chapters. Chapters 1 to 4 are devoted to the description of methodologies and instrumentations which are used in routine analysis. Among those described are enzyme tubes, enzyme thermistors, and enzymic or microbial electrodes. Chapter 4 provides a theoretical analysis of electrode design. Subsequent chapters focus on solid-phase enzyme immunoassays and on techniques for in vivo monitoring of metabolites; economic evaluation of the use of high-purity enzymes in analysis; and an assessment of the significance of microprocessors and computer science in enzyme based analysis.

Chemists and chemical engineers will find the book very useful.