Analytical Applications of Immobilized Enzymes and Cells, Volume 3
1st Edition
Applied Biochemistry and Bioengineering, Vol. 3
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Open Tubular Heterogeneous Enzyme Reactors in Continuous-Flow Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Continuous-Flow Analysis
III. Enzymes in Continuous-Flow Analysis
IV. Heterogeneous Enzyme Kinetics
V. Theory of Open Tubular Heterogeneous Enzyme Reactors (OTHERs) with Segmented Flow
VI. Preparation and Properties of OTHERs
VII. Factors Affecting Performance of OTHERs
VIII. Other Uses of OTHERs
IX. Conclusions
Appendix I: Procedures for the Preparation of Chemically Modified Nylon Tubes
Appendix II: Examples of Analytical Applications of OTHERs
List of Symbols
References
Enzyme Thermistor Devices and Their Analytical Applications
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Applications
IV. Comments on the Technique
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Enzymes, Whole Cells, and Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Enzymes
III. Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Whole Cells
IV. Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Proteins
References
Theoretical Aspects of Enzyme Electrode Design
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Classification and Physical Description
IV. Formulation of the Models
V. Conclusions
Nomenclature
References
Solid Phase Enzyme Immunoassays
I. Introduction
II. Quantitation Using Solid Phase Enzyme Immunoassays
III. Reagents Used In Solid Phase Enzyme Immunoassays
IV. Concluding Comments
Appendix: Enzyme-immunoassay Procedures
References
In Vivo Monitoring of Metabolites Using Enzyme-Based Analytical Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Development of an in Vivo Monitoring System
III. Future Development
IV. Conclusions
References
Economic Aspects of High-Purity Enzymes as Related to Analysis
I. Introduction
II. The Scope of Enzymatic Analysis
III. Costs of Enzyme Purification
IV. The Cost Structure of Organization in the Clinical Laboratory
V. The Free Soluble and Immobilized Enzyme from the Standpoint of Methodology
VI. Conclusions
References
Potential Impacts of Physics and Electronics on Enzyme-Based Analysis
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Transducers
III. Microprocessors
IV. Microfabrication Technology
V. Examples of Classes of Transducers of Relevance
VI. Conclusion
References
Index
Analytical Applications of Immobilized Enzymes and Cells, Volume 3 presents a survey of the interdisciplinary interactions, developments, and trends on research in immobilized enzymes and cells.
This volume is comprised of eight chapters. Chapters 1 to 4 are devoted to the description of methodologies and instrumentations which are used in routine analysis. Among those described are enzyme tubes, enzyme thermistors, and enzymic or microbial electrodes. Chapter 4 provides a theoretical analysis of electrode design. Subsequent chapters focus on solid-phase enzyme immunoassays and on techniques for in vivo monitoring of metabolites; economic evaluation of the use of high-purity enzymes in analysis; and an assessment of the significance of microprocessors and computer science in enzyme based analysis.
Chemists and chemical engineers will find the book very useful.
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th December 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215853