Analytical Applications of Immobilized Enzymes and Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120411030, 9781483215853

Analytical Applications of Immobilized Enzymes and Cells, Volume 3

1st Edition

Applied Biochemistry and Bioengineering, Vol. 3

Editors: Lemuel B. Wingard Ephraim Katchalski-Katzir Leon Goldstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483215853
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Open Tubular Heterogeneous Enzyme Reactors in Continuous-Flow Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Continuous-Flow Analysis

III. Enzymes in Continuous-Flow Analysis

IV. Heterogeneous Enzyme Kinetics

V. Theory of Open Tubular Heterogeneous Enzyme Reactors (OTHERs) with Segmented Flow

VI. Preparation and Properties of OTHERs

VII. Factors Affecting Performance of OTHERs

VIII. Other Uses of OTHERs

IX. Conclusions

Appendix I: Procedures for the Preparation of Chemically Modified Nylon Tubes

Appendix II: Examples of Analytical Applications of OTHERs

List of Symbols

References

Enzyme Thermistor Devices and Their Analytical Applications

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Applications

IV. Comments on the Technique

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Enzymes, Whole Cells, and Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Enzymes

III. Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Whole Cells

IV. Bioelectrochemical Sensors Based on Immobilized Proteins

References

Theoretical Aspects of Enzyme Electrode Design

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Classification and Physical Description

IV. Formulation of the Models

V. Conclusions

Nomenclature

References

Solid Phase Enzyme Immunoassays

I. Introduction

II. Quantitation Using Solid Phase Enzyme Immunoassays

III. Reagents Used In Solid Phase Enzyme Immunoassays

IV. Concluding Comments

Appendix: Enzyme-immunoassay Procedures

References

In Vivo Monitoring of Metabolites Using Enzyme-Based Analytical Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Development of an in Vivo Monitoring System

III. Future Development

IV. Conclusions

References

Economic Aspects of High-Purity Enzymes as Related to Analysis

I. Introduction

II. The Scope of Enzymatic Analysis

III. Costs of Enzyme Purification

IV. The Cost Structure of Organization in the Clinical Laboratory

V. The Free Soluble and Immobilized Enzyme from the Standpoint of Methodology

VI. Conclusions

References

Potential Impacts of Physics and Electronics on Enzyme-Based Analysis

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Transducers

III. Microprocessors

IV. Microfabrication Technology

V. Examples of Classes of Transducers of Relevance

VI. Conclusion

References

Index

Description

Analytical Applications of Immobilized Enzymes and Cells, Volume 3 presents a survey of the interdisciplinary interactions, developments, and trends on research in immobilized enzymes and cells.

This volume is comprised of eight chapters. Chapters 1 to 4 are devoted to the description of methodologies and instrumentations which are used in routine analysis. Among those described are enzyme tubes, enzyme thermistors, and enzymic or microbial electrodes. Chapter 4 provides a theoretical analysis of electrode design. Subsequent chapters focus on solid-phase enzyme immunoassays and on techniques for in vivo monitoring of metabolites; economic evaluation of the use of high-purity enzymes in analysis; and an assessment of the significance of microprocessors and computer science in enzyme based analysis.

Chemists and chemical engineers will find the book very useful.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215853

