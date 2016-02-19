Analytical Applications of 1,10-Phenanthroline and Related Compounds
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry
Description
Analytical Applications of 1,10-Phenanthroline and Related Compounds, Volume 32 presents the significance of 1,10-phenanthroline in chemical analysis. This book discusses the varied other uses for 1,10-phenanthroline or of the distinctive advantages afforded by certain related compounds.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the planar structure of 1,10-phenanthroline. This text then examines the relative inertness of phenanthroline towards chemical reaction other than chelation or salt-formation, which is an essential asset in its analytical applications. Other chapters consider the coordination chemistry of phenanthroline and bipyridine in detail. This book discusses as well the metal ions chelated, the features of the chelates, and the influence of substituent groups or other changes in the ligands on the properties of the chelates. The final chapter examines the scientific and commercial uses for 1,10-phenanthroline and related compounds, which have increased in number and importance. This book is a valuable resource for analytical chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
Historical Perspective
Terms and Nomenclature
Properties of 1,10-Phenanthroline
Properties of 2,2'-Bipyridine
Related Compounds
References
2. Metal Chelates
Group 1 Metals
Group 2 Metals
Group 3 Metals
Group 5 Metals
Group 6 Metals
Group 7 Metals
Group 8 Metals
Stabilities of Metal Chelates
Liabilities of Metal Chelates
Spectral Characteristics
Influence of Substituent Groups and Other Modifications
Steric Effects
Electronic Effects
Miscellaneous Effects
References
3. Colorimetric Reagents
Determination of Iron
Use of 1,10-Phenanthroline
Use of Bathophenanthroline
Use of Bathophenanthrolinedisulfonic Acid
Use of 4,7-Dihydroxy-1,10-Phenanthroline
Use of Other Ferroin Reagents
Applications
Determination of Copper
Use of Cuproine
Use of Neocuproine
Use of Bathocuproine
Use of Other Cuproine Compounds
Applications
Simultaneous Determination of Copper and Iron
Determination of Ruthenium
Determination of Cobalt
Determination of Nickel
Determination of Palladium
Determination of Silver
Determination of Molybdenum
Determination of Zinc and Cadmium
Direct Determination of Cyanide
Indirect Determination of Anions by Solvent Extraction
Indirect Determination of Reductants
Indirect Determination of Oxidants
Miscellaneous Indirect Methods
References
4. Oxidation-Reduction Indicators
Ferroin
Formal Potentials
Practical Titrations
Substituted Ferroin Derivatives
Nitroferroin
Methyl Derivatives
Sulfonated Derivatives
Bipyridine and Terpyridine Analogs of Ferroin
Other Metal Chelates of the Ferroin Type
Ruthenium
Osmium
Vanadium
Chromium, Cobalt, and Copper
Mixed Ligand Complexes of Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium
References
5. Metathesis Indicators
Indicators for Non-aqueous Acid-base Titrations
Fluorescent Precipitation Indicators for Iodimetry
Precipitation and Complexation Indicators
References
6. Precipitants
Precipitation of Anions with Ferroin or Ferroin-Like Cations
Precipitation of Metal Ions as Phenanthrohne Complexes
Precipitation of Metal Cations with Complex Anions
References
7. Miscellaneous Analytical Applications
Masking and Scavenger Reagents
Fluorescimetric Reagents
Oxidation-reduction Reagents
Aids in Separations
Some Special or Unusual Applications
References
8. Determination and Recovery of 1,10-Phenanthroline and 2,2'-Bipyridine
Author Index
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Series
