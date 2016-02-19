Analytical Applications of 1,10-Phenanthroline and Related Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080128771, 9781483156569

Analytical Applications of 1,10-Phenanthroline and Related Compounds

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry

Authors: Alfred A. Schilt
Editors: R. Belcher H. Freiser
eBook ISBN: 9781483156569
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 202
Description

Analytical Applications of 1,10-Phenanthroline and Related Compounds, Volume 32 presents the significance of 1,10-phenanthroline in chemical analysis. This book discusses the varied other uses for 1,10-phenanthroline or of the distinctive advantages afforded by certain related compounds.
Organized into eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the planar structure of 1,10-phenanthroline. This text then examines the relative inertness of phenanthroline towards chemical reaction other than chelation or salt-formation, which is an essential asset in its analytical applications. Other chapters consider the coordination chemistry of phenanthroline and bipyridine in detail. This book discusses as well the metal ions chelated, the features of the chelates, and the influence of substituent groups or other changes in the ligands on the properties of the chelates. The final chapter examines the scientific and commercial uses for 1,10-phenanthroline and related compounds, which have increased in number and importance. This book is a valuable resource for analytical chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

Historical Perspective

Terms and Nomenclature

Properties of 1,10-Phenanthroline

Properties of 2,2'-Bipyridine

Related Compounds

References

2. Metal Chelates

Group 1 Metals

Group 2 Metals

Group 3 Metals

Group 5 Metals

Group 6 Metals

Group 7 Metals

Group 8 Metals

Stabilities of Metal Chelates

Liabilities of Metal Chelates

Spectral Characteristics

Influence of Substituent Groups and Other Modifications

Steric Effects

Electronic Effects

Miscellaneous Effects

References

3. Colorimetric Reagents

Determination of Iron

Use of 1,10-Phenanthroline

Use of Bathophenanthroline

Use of Bathophenanthrolinedisulfonic Acid

Use of 4,7-Dihydroxy-1,10-Phenanthroline

Use of Other Ferroin Reagents

Applications

Determination of Copper

Use of Cuproine

Use of Neocuproine

Use of Bathocuproine

Use of Other Cuproine Compounds

Applications

Simultaneous Determination of Copper and Iron

Determination of Ruthenium

Determination of Cobalt

Determination of Nickel

Determination of Palladium

Determination of Silver

Determination of Molybdenum

Determination of Zinc and Cadmium

Direct Determination of Cyanide

Indirect Determination of Anions by Solvent Extraction

Indirect Determination of Reductants

Indirect Determination of Oxidants

Miscellaneous Indirect Methods

References

4. Oxidation-Reduction Indicators

Ferroin

Formal Potentials

Practical Titrations

Substituted Ferroin Derivatives

Nitroferroin

Methyl Derivatives

Sulfonated Derivatives

Bipyridine and Terpyridine Analogs of Ferroin

Other Metal Chelates of the Ferroin Type

Ruthenium

Osmium

Vanadium

Chromium, Cobalt, and Copper

Mixed Ligand Complexes of Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium

References

5. Metathesis Indicators

Indicators for Non-aqueous Acid-base Titrations

Fluorescent Precipitation Indicators for Iodimetry

Precipitation and Complexation Indicators

References

6. Precipitants

Precipitation of Anions with Ferroin or Ferroin-Like Cations

Precipitation of Metal Ions as Phenanthrohne Complexes

Precipitation of Metal Cations with Complex Anions

References

7. Miscellaneous Analytical Applications

Masking and Scavenger Reagents

Fluorescimetric Reagents

Oxidation-reduction Reagents

Aids in Separations

Some Special or Unusual Applications

References

8. Determination and Recovery of 1,10-Phenanthroline and 2,2'-Bipyridine

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Series


Details

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156569

About the Author

Alfred A. Schilt

About the Editor

R. Belcher

H. Freiser

Ratings and Reviews

