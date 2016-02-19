Analytic Functions and Manifolds in Infinite Dimensional Spaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444106216, 9780080871226

Analytic Functions and Manifolds in Infinite Dimensional Spaces, Volume 11

1st Edition

Series Editors: G. Coeuré
eBook ISBN: 9780080871226
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 84
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
84
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1974
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871226

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

G. Coeuré Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nancy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.