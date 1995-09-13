Analytic Element Modeling of Groundwater Flow
1st Edition
Description
Modeling has become an essential tool for the groundwater hydrologist. Where field data is limited, the analytic element method (AEM) is rapidly becoming the modeling method of choice, especially given the availability of affordable modeling software. Analytic Element Modeling of Groundwater Flow provides all the basics necessary to approach AEM successfully, including a presentation of fundamental concepts and a thorough introduction to Dupuit-Forchheimerflow. This book is unique in its emphasis on the actual use of analytic element models. Real-world examples complement material presented in the text. An educational version of the analytic element program GFLOW is included to allow the reader to reproduce the various solutions to groundwater flow problems discussed in the text. Researchers and graduate students in groundwater hydrology, geology, andengineering will find this book an indispensable resource.
Key Features
- Provides a fundamental introduction to the use of the analytic element method.
- Offers a step-by-step approach to groundwater flow modeling.
- Includes an educational version of the GFLOW modeling software.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in groundwater hydrology, geology, and engineering.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Basic Concepts: Darcy's Law. Continuity of Flow. Laplace's Equation. Dupuit-Forchheimer Flow: Elementary Solutions. Areal Recharge. Multiple Aquifers. Heterogeneous Aquifers. Approximate Vertical Flow. Transient Flow. Complex Potential Theory. Three-Dimensional Flow: Basic Equations. Three-Dimensional Confined Flow. Combined Two- and Three-Dimensional Flow. Analytic Element Modeling: The Analytic Element Method. The Program GFLOW1. Basic Modeling Concepts. Field Applications: Wellhead Protection. Fate of Contaminants. Drawdown Predictions. Bibliography. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 13th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499109
About the Author
H. Haitjema
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University
Reviews
@qu:"Analytic Element Modeling of Groundwater Flow offers much more than one might anticipate from its title. It is an excellent tutorial on the subjects of groundwater flow and modeling groundwater with the analytic element method. I greatly enjoyed reading it, and I recommend it to any student of groundwater hydrology, as well as to researchers and professionals concerned with modeling regional groundwater flow in productive aquifers." @source:--EOS of American GeophysicalUnion @qu:"This book provides a comprehensive introduction to analytic element modeling, emphasizing the actual use of such models....It is well written and instructional, with later chapters building upon concepts presented in earlier chapters....The author effectively utilizes ancillary tools to complement the text. These include numerous figures (both hand-drawn and computer generated) and thought-provoking exercises....The book and accompanying software are excellent resources for researchers, practicing professionals, and graduate students involved in ground water modeling." @source:--WATER RESOURCES BULLETIN