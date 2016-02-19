Analytic Computational Complexity contains the proceedings of the Symposium on Analytic Computational Complexity held by the Computer Science Department, Carnegie-Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 7-8, 1975. The symposium provided a forum for assessing progress made in analytic computational complexity and covered topics ranging from strict lower and upper bounds on iterative computational complexity to numerical stability of iterations for solution of nonlinear equations and large linear systems.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to analytic computational complexity before turning to proof techniques used in analytic complexity. Subsequent chapters focus on the complexity of obtaining starting points for solving operator equations by Newton's method; maximal order of multipoint iterations using n evaluations; the use of integrals in the solution of nonlinear equations in N dimensions; and the complexity of differential equations. Algebraic constructions in an analytic setting are also discussed, along with the computational complexity of approximation operators.

This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the fields of applied mathematics and computer science.