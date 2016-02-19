Analytic Computational Complexity
Analytic Computational Complexity contains the proceedings of the Symposium on Analytic Computational Complexity held by the Computer Science Department, Carnegie-Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 7-8, 1975. The symposium provided a forum for assessing progress made in analytic computational complexity and covered topics ranging from strict lower and upper bounds on iterative computational complexity to numerical stability of iterations for solution of nonlinear equations and large linear systems.
Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to analytic computational complexity before turning to proof techniques used in analytic complexity. Subsequent chapters focus on the complexity of obtaining starting points for solving operator equations by Newton's method; maximal order of multipoint iterations using n evaluations; the use of integrals in the solution of nonlinear equations in N dimensions; and the complexity of differential equations. Algebraic constructions in an analytic setting are also discussed, along with the computational complexity of approximation operators.
This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the fields of applied mathematics and computer science.
Table of Contents
List of Invited Authors
Preface
Introduction
Some Remarks on Proof Techniques in Analytic Complexity
Strict Lower and Upper Bounds on Iterative Computational Complexity
The Complexity of Obtaining Starting Points for Solving Operator Equations by Newton's Method
A Class of Optimal-Order Zero-Finding Methods Using Derivative Evaluations
Maximal Order of Multipoint Iterations Using n Evaluations
Optimal Use of Information in Certain Iterative Processes
The Use of Integrals in the Solution of NonUnear Equations in N Dimensions
Complexity and Differential Equations
Multiple-Precision Zero-Finding Methods and the Complexity of Elementary Function Evaluation
Numerical Stability of Iterations for Solution of Nonlinear Equations, and Large Linear Systems
On the Computational Complexity of Approximation Operators II
Hensel Meets Newton-Algebraic Constructions in an Analytic Setting
Ο((n Log n)3/2) Algorithms for Composition and Reversion of Power Series
Abstracts of Contributed Papers
