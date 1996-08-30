Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340645963, 9780080928722

Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Ekkehard Kopp
eBook ISBN: 9780080928722
Paperback ISBN: 9780340645963
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th August 1996
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

Introduction: why we study Analysis Convergent sequences and series Completeness and Convergence Functions defined by Power Series Functions and Limits Continuous functions Continuity on intervals Differentiable Real Functions Mean values and Taylor Series The Riemann Integral Integration techniques What Next? Extensions and developments Appendix * Index.

Description

Building on the basic concepts through a careful discussion of covalence, (while adhering resolutely to sequences where possible), the main part of the book concerns the central topics of continuity, differentiation and integration of real functions. Throughout, the historical context in which the subject was developed is highlighted and particular attention is paid to showing how precision allows us to refine our geometric intuition. The intention is to stimulate the reader to reflect on the underlying concepts and ideas.

Readership

First and second year mathematics undergraduates. Science and engineering undergraduates.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928722
Paperback ISBN:
9780340645963

About the Authors

Ekkehard Kopp Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Hull, UK

