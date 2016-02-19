Analysis within the Systems Development Life-Cycle
1st Edition
Book 3 Activity Analysis — The Deliverables
Description
Analysis within the Systems Development Life-Cycle, Book 3: Activity Analysis — The Deliverables provides a comprehensive coverage of the deliverables of activity analysis. The book also details purpose of each deliverable in the context of the next tasks in the systems development cycle (SDC). The text first covers the concept of deliverables and the benefits of making deliverables visible. In the second chapter, the book introduces the main concepts and diagrammatic techniques of activity analysis. The third chapter deals with the important classes or categories of concept, while the fourth chapter talks about the deliverables of activity analysis. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in the design and management of complex development projects, such as systems engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Introduction
1 Deliverables
A Reminder
2 Benefits to Be Gained from Making Deliverables Visible
Progress Becomes More Measurable
Quality Control
Approval
Project Planning and Costing
3 The SDC—A Reminder and More Detail
4 Summary
Chapter 2 Introducing the Main Concepts and Diagrammatic Techniques of Activity Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Main Concepts
Activity
Data Flow
Source/Sink
Data Store
Event
Message
Entity State
Summary
3 Main Diagrammatic Techniques
Introduction
DFDs—Diagrammatic Conventions
Activity Decomposition Diagram—Conventions
How Do DFDs And Activity Decomposition Diagrams Fit Together?
Hints and Guidelines
Strategy, Overview and Detailed Analysis Applicability
Diagram Versions'
Model Phases or 'Scope'
4 Résumé
Chapter 3 Important Classes or Categories of Concept
1 Introduction
2 Activity Sub-Types
Extent of Activity Classification
'Manual' and 'Head' Activities/'Physical' or 'Information Handling'
Strategic, Managerial ('Tactical'), Operational
Projects
Objective- and Goal-Setting Activities
Expert/Non-Expert Activities
Intelligent/Rule Enactment Activities
3 Events
4 Message
5 Summary
Chapter 4 The Deliverables of Activity Analysis
1 Introduction
2 The Activity
Activity Deliverables: User Job/Activity Responsibility
Activity Decomposition
Elementary Activity Deliverables
Elementary Activity Step
Logic Path
3 Event
Event Deliverables
4 Source/Sink
Source/Sink Deliverables
5 Data Flow
Data Flow Deliverables
6 Entity State
Entity State Deliverables
7 Message
Message Deliverables
8 Design Mapping
Mechanism
Data Packet
Mechanism Mapping
9 Summary
Chapter 5 Summary
1 Introduction
2 Activity Analysis Deliverables
An Activity
Activity Decomposition
Event
Event Frequency by User
User Job/Activity Responsibility
Data Flow
Source/Sink
Elementary Activity Step and Step Usage
Message
Entity State
Logic Path
Scope
Model Version
3 Systems Design Deliverables
Mechanism and Mechanism Mapping
Mechanism Structure
User/Mechanism Responsibility
Packet
4 General Parts of the Model
Responsibility
Text
5 Summary
Glossary and Acronyms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182445