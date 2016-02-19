Analysis within the Systems Development Life-Cycle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080341026, 9781483182445

Analysis within the Systems Development Life-Cycle

1st Edition

Book 3 Activity Analysis — The Deliverables

Authors: Rosemary Rock-Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781483182445
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 382
Description

Analysis within the Systems Development Life-Cycle, Book 3: Activity Analysis — The Deliverables provides a comprehensive coverage of the deliverables of activity analysis. The book also details purpose of each deliverable in the context of the next tasks in the systems development cycle (SDC). The text first covers the concept of deliverables and the benefits of making deliverables visible. In the second chapter, the book introduces the main concepts and diagrammatic techniques of activity analysis. The third chapter deals with the important classes or categories of concept, while the fourth chapter talks about the deliverables of activity analysis. The book will be of great use to individuals involved in the design and management of complex development projects, such as systems engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Introduction

1 Deliverables

A Reminder

2 Benefits to Be Gained from Making Deliverables Visible

Progress Becomes More Measurable

Quality Control

Approval

Project Planning and Costing

3 The SDC—A Reminder and More Detail

4 Summary

Chapter 2 Introducing the Main Concepts and Diagrammatic Techniques of Activity Analysis

1 Introduction

2 Main Concepts

Activity

Data Flow

Source/Sink

Data Store

Event

Message

Entity State

Summary

3 Main Diagrammatic Techniques

Introduction

DFDs—Diagrammatic Conventions

Activity Decomposition Diagram—Conventions

How Do DFDs And Activity Decomposition Diagrams Fit Together?

Hints and Guidelines

Strategy, Overview and Detailed Analysis Applicability

Diagram Versions'

Model Phases or 'Scope'

4 Résumé

Chapter 3 Important Classes or Categories of Concept

1 Introduction

2 Activity Sub-Types

Extent of Activity Classification

'Manual' and 'Head' Activities/'Physical' or 'Information Handling'

Strategic, Managerial ('Tactical'), Operational

Projects

Objective- and Goal-Setting Activities

Expert/Non-Expert Activities

Intelligent/Rule Enactment Activities

3 Events

4 Message

5 Summary

Chapter 4 The Deliverables of Activity Analysis

1 Introduction

2 The Activity

Activity Deliverables: User Job/Activity Responsibility

Activity Decomposition

Elementary Activity Deliverables

Elementary Activity Step

Logic Path

3 Event

Event Deliverables

4 Source/Sink

Source/Sink Deliverables

5 Data Flow

Data Flow Deliverables

6 Entity State

Entity State Deliverables

7 Message

Message Deliverables

8 Design Mapping

Mechanism

Data Packet

Mechanism Mapping

9 Summary

Chapter 5 Summary

1 Introduction

2 Activity Analysis Deliverables

An Activity

Activity Decomposition

Event

Event Frequency by User

User Job/Activity Responsibility

Data Flow

Source/Sink

Elementary Activity Step and Step Usage

Message

Entity State

Logic Path

Scope

Model Version

3 Systems Design Deliverables

Mechanism and Mechanism Mapping

Mechanism Structure

User/Mechanism Responsibility

Packet

4 General Parts of the Model

Responsibility

Text

5 Summary

Glossary and Acronyms

Index




No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182445

Rosemary Rock-Evans

