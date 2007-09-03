Analysis, Removal, Effects and Risk of Pharmaceuticals in the Water Cycle, Volume 62
1st Edition
Occurrence and Transformation in the Environment
Table of Contents
Proposed Contents
- Introduction: Pharmaceuticals in the environment
1.1. General introduction on pharmaceuticals
- therapeutic groups
- production and consumption rates
- excretion rates
1.2. Pharmaceuticals in the environment: sources and their management
- sources and pathways for pharmaceuticals to the environment
- the means for minimizing these sources (e.g. pollution prevention)
- Analysis of Pharmaceuticals as Environmental Contaminants
2.1. Analysis of antibiotics in aqueous samples
- sample preparation of waste/surface/drinking water
2.2. Analysis of antibiotics in solid samples
- sample preparation of soil/sediment/sludge samples
2.3. Analysis of acidic drugs (analgesics/anti-inflammatory drugs, blood lipid reducing agents and others) by LC
- sample preparation
- LC-MS methods
- LC-MS/MS methods
2.4. Analysis of acidic drugs (analgesics/anti-inflammatory drugs, blood lipid reducing agents and others) by GC (including sample preparation and derivatization)
2.5. Analysis of neutral and basic pharmaceuticals
- analysis of aqueous samples (extraction, clean up)
- analysis of solid samples
2.6. Analysis of steroids/hormones
2.7. Analysis of X-ray contrast agents
2.8. Application of bioassays/biosensors for the analysis of pharmaceuticals in environmental samples
- Fate and Occurrence of Pharmaceuticals in the Water Cycle
3.1. Occurrence of pharmaceuticals in the aqueous environment
- wastewater
- surface
- drinking water
3.2. Occurrence of pharmaceuticals in solid environmental samples
- soil
- sediments (river and estuary)
- sewage sludges
3.3. Ecotoxicity of pharmaceuticals
- acute toxicity data
- chronic toxicity data
- impact of pharmaceuticals in the environment
- environmental risk assessment
- Removal of Pharmaceuticals
4.1. Biodegradation of pharmaceuticals
- laboratory biodegradation tests
- biodegradation pathways/metabolites
4.2. Abiotic degradation (photodegradation) of pharmaceuticals
4.3. Removal of pharmaceuticals in wastewater treatment plants (conventional technology – CAS)
4.4. Removal of pharmaceuticals by advanced treatment technologies
- membrane bioreactor technology (MBR)
- ozonation and advanced oxidation processes (AOP)
4.5. Removal of pharmaceuticals during drinking water production
- elimination of pharmaceuticals by bank filtration
- elimination in waterworks
- Conclusions and Needs for Future Research
Description
Pharmaceutically active substances are a class of new, so-called "emerging" contaminants that have raised great concern in recent years. Human and veterinary drugs are constantly being introduced into the environment, mainly as a result of the manufacturing process. Over time, this level of chemical input may lead to long-term concentrations and promote continual, but unnoticed adverse effects on aquatic and terrestrial organisms. Analysis, Fate and Removal of Pharmaceuticals in the Water Cycle discusses state-of-the-art analytical methods for trace determination of pharmaceuticals in environmental samples while reviewing the fate and occurrence of pharmaceuticals in the water cycle (elimination in wastewater and drinking water treatment). Focus is given to the newest developments in the treatment technologies, such as membrane bioreactors and advance oxidation processes.
Key Features
- Well-structured overview of latest developments in trace determination
- Concise and critical compilation of literature published over the past few years
- Focuses on new treatment technologies, such as membrane bioreactors and advance oxidation processes.
Readership
Chemistry students (undergraduate/graduate), analytical and environmental chemists, toxicologists, engineers, wastewater managers, risk assessors, and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 3rd September 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549705
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530523
About the Series Volume Editors
Mira Petrovic Series Volume Editor
Sandra Perez Series Volume Editor
Dr. Sandra Pérez Solsona, (80 publications and 17 book chapters; H-index=27), Barcelona (Spain). Since May 2005, research associate at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research IDÆA-CSIC in Barcelona (Spain). She has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Barcelona (2003). Postdoctoral researcher at the State University of New York at Buffalo (2003-2005). Her work is focused on studying the occurrence, distribution and degradation of pollutants in the aquatic environment. Use of advanced mass spectrometry techniques such as the hybrid techniques UPLC-QToF-MS and UPLC-QExactive-MS, for the structural elucidation of novel transformation products and metabolites of organic pollutants. She uses suspect screening and non-target approaches based on high resolution MS for the detection of polar emerging contaminants and for assessing their elimination and transformation in both natural processes and engineered systems. She has been involved in different EU projects (EMCO, SANDRINE and GLOBAQUA), NSF projects in EEUU and Spanish national projects (CEMAGUA and SCARCE). Principal investigator of CSI-Environment (Marie Curie Actions ITN CSI:Environment PITN-GA-2010-264329).
Damia Barcelo Series Volume Editor
Prof. dr. Barcelo Damia, Director of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) and Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA), Barcelona, Spain. His expertise is in water quality assessment and management, fate, risk and removal of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants and analysis, fate and risk of emerging contaminants and nanomaterials in the aquatic environment. He published over 900 papers, 200 book chapters and has h index 91. He was a coordinator of several national and EU projects and at the moment he coordinates two EU projects: GLOBAQUA , on multiple stressors in the aquatic environment and SEA-on-a-CHIP, on the development of sensor technolgies for emerging contamaints in marine aquaculture. He is CoEditor in Chief of the journal Science of Total Environment and the book series Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, both form Elsevier..
About the Series Editors
