Analysis of Welded Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080227146, 9781483188430

Analysis of Welded Structures

1st Edition

Residual Stresses, Distortion, and Their Consequences

Authors: Koichi Masubuchi
Editors: D. W. Hopkins
eBook ISBN: 9781483188430
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 654
Description

Analysis of Welded Structures: Residual Stresses, Distortion, and their Consequences encompasses several topics related to design and fabrication of welded structures, particularly residual stresses and distortion, as well as their consequences. This book first introduces the subject by presenting the advantages and disadvantages of welded structures, as well as the historical overview of the topic and predicted trends. Then, this text considers residual stresses, heat flow, distortion, fracture toughness, and brittle and fatigue fractures of weldments. This selection concludes by discussing the effects of distortion and residual stresses on buckling strength of welded structures and effects of weld defects on service behavior. This book also provides supplementary discussions on some related and selected subjects. This text will be invaluable to metallurgists, welders, and students of metallurgy and welding.

Table of Contents


Preface

Units

Notation

References Note

1. Introduction

2. Heat Flow in Weldments

3. Fundamental Information on Residual Stresses

4. Measurement of Residual Stresses in Weldments

5. Transient Thermal Stresses and Metal Movement During Welding

6. The Magnitude and Distribution of Residual Stresses in Weldments

7. Distortion in Weldments

8. The Strength of Welded Structures: Fundamentals

9. Fracture Toughness

10. Theoretical and Experimental Studies of the Brittle Fracture of Welded Structures

11. The Fatigue Fracture of Weldments as it Relates to Residual Stress

12. The Role of Residual Stress in Stress Corrosion Cracking and Hydrogen Embrittlement

13. Effects of Distortion and Residual Stresses on Buckling Strength of Welded Structures

14. Weld Cracking and Joint Restraint

15. Effects of Weld Defects on Service Behavior

16. Further Discussions on Some Selected Subjects

Index

No. of pages:
654
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188430

Koichi Masubuchi

D. W. Hopkins

University College of Swansea, UK

