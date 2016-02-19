Analysis of Welded Structures
1st Edition
Residual Stresses, Distortion, and Their Consequences
Description
Analysis of Welded Structures: Residual Stresses, Distortion, and their Consequences encompasses several topics related to design and fabrication of welded structures, particularly residual stresses and distortion, as well as their consequences. This book first introduces the subject by presenting the advantages and disadvantages of welded structures, as well as the historical overview of the topic and predicted trends. Then, this text considers residual stresses, heat flow, distortion, fracture toughness, and brittle and fatigue fractures of weldments. This selection concludes by discussing the effects of distortion and residual stresses on buckling strength of welded structures and effects of weld defects on service behavior. This book also provides supplementary discussions on some related and selected subjects. This text will be invaluable to metallurgists, welders, and students of metallurgy and welding.
Table of Contents
Preface
Units
Notation
References Note
1. Introduction
2. Heat Flow in Weldments
3. Fundamental Information on Residual Stresses
4. Measurement of Residual Stresses in Weldments
5. Transient Thermal Stresses and Metal Movement During Welding
6. The Magnitude and Distribution of Residual Stresses in Weldments
7. Distortion in Weldments
8. The Strength of Welded Structures: Fundamentals
9. Fracture Toughness
10. Theoretical and Experimental Studies of the Brittle Fracture of Welded Structures
11. The Fatigue Fracture of Weldments as it Relates to Residual Stress
12. The Role of Residual Stress in Stress Corrosion Cracking and Hydrogen Embrittlement
13. Effects of Distortion and Residual Stresses on Buckling Strength of Welded Structures
14. Weld Cracking and Joint Restraint
15. Effects of Weld Defects on Service Behavior
16. Further Discussions on Some Selected Subjects
Index
Details
About the Author
Koichi Masubuchi
About the Editor
D. W. Hopkins
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of Swansea, UK