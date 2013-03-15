Analysis of Turbulent Flows with Computer Programs - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080983356, 9780080983394

Analysis of Turbulent Flows with Computer Programs

3rd Edition

Authors: Tuncer Cebeci
eBook ISBN: 9780080983394
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080983356
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th March 2013
Page Count: 464
Description

Analysis of Turbulent Flows is written by one of the most prolific authors in the field of CFD. Professor of Aerodynamics at SUPAERO and Director of DMAE at ONERA, Professor Tuncer Cebeci calls on both his academic and industrial experience when presenting this work. Each chapter has been specifically constructed to provide a comprehensive overview of turbulent flow and its measurement. Analysis of Turbulent Flows serves as an advanced textbook for PhD candidates working in the field of CFD and is essential reading for researchers, practitioners in industry and MSc and MEng students.

The field of CFD is strongly represented by the following corporate organizations: Boeing, Airbus, Thales, United Technologies and General Electric. Government bodies and academic institutions also have a strong interest in this exciting field.

Key Features

  • An overview of the development and application of computational fluid dynamics (CFD), with real applications to industry
  • Contains a unique section on short-cut methods – simple approaches to practical engineering problems

Readership

Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers, Aerospace and Automotive Engineers. Combustion and fluid flow specialists.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface to the Third Edition

Computer Programs Available from horizonpublishing.net

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Introductory Remarks

1.2 Turbulence – Miscellaneous Remarks

1.3 The Ubiquity of Turbulence

1.4 The Continuum Hypothesis

1.5 Measures of Turbulence – Intensity

1.6 Measures of Turbulence – Scale

1.7 Measures of Turbulence – The Energy Spectrum

1.8 Measures of Turbulence – Intermittency

1.9 The Diffusive Nature of Turbulence

1.10 Turbulence Simulation

Problems

References

Chapter 2. Conservation Equations for Compressible Turbulent Flows

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Navier–Stokes Equations

2.3 Conventional Time-Averaging and Mass-Weighted-Averaging Procedures

2.4 Relation Between Conventional Time-Averaged Quantities and Mass-Weighted-Averaged Quantities

2.5 Continuity and Momentum Equations

2.6 Energy Equations

2.7 Mean-Kinetic-Energy Equation

2.8 Reynolds-Stress Transport Equations

2.9 Reduced Forms of the Navier–Stokes Equations

Problems

References

Chapter 3. Boundary-Layer Equations

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Boundary-Layer Approximations for Compressible Flows

3.3 Continuity, Momentum, and Energy Equations

3.4 Mean-Kinetic-Energy Flows

3.5 Reynolds-Stress Transport Equations

3.6 Integral Equations of the Boundary Layer

Problems

References

Chapter 4. General Behavior of Turbulent Boundary Layers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Composite Nature of a Turbulent Boundary Layer

4.3 Eddy-Viscosity, Mixing-Length, Eddy-Conductivity and Turbulent Prandtl Number Concepts

4.4 Mean-Velocity and Temperature Distributions in Incompressible Flows on Smooth Surfaces

4.5 Mean-Velocity Distributions in Incompressible Turbulent Flows on Rough Surfaces with Zero Pressure Gradient

4.6 Mean-Velocity Distribution on Smooth Porous Surfaces with Zero Pressure Gradient

4.7 The Crocco Integral for Turbulent Boundary Layers

4.8 Mean-Velocity and Temperature Distributions in Compressible Flows with Zero Pressure Gradient

4.9 Effect of Pressure Gradient on Mean-Velocity and Temperature Distributions in Incompressible and Compressible Flows

Problems

References

Chapter 5. Algebraic Turbulence Models

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Eddy Viscosity and Mixing Length Models

5.3 CS Model

5.4 Extension of the CS Model to Strong Pressure-Gradient Flows

5.5 Extensions of the CS Model to Navier–Stokes Methods

5.6 Eddy Conductivity and Turbulent Prandtl Number Models

5.7 CS Model for Three-Dimensional Flows

5.8 Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 6. Transport-Equation Turbulence Models

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Two-Equation Models

6.3 One-Equation Models

6.4 Stress-Transport Models

Problems

References

Chapter 7. Short Cut Methods

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flows with Zero-Pressure Gradient

7.3 Flows with Pressure Gradient: Integral Methods

7.4 Prediction of Flow Separation in Incompressible Flows

7.5 Free Shear Flows

Appendix 7A Gamma, Beta and Incomplete Beta Functions

Problems

References

Chapter 8. Differential Methods with Algebraic Turbulence Models

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Numerical Solution of the Boundary-Layer Equations with Algebraic Turbulence Models

8.3 Prediction of Two-Dimensional Incompressible Flows

8.4 Axisymmetric Incompressible Flows

8.5 Two-Dimensional Compressible Flows

8.6 Axisymmetric Compressible Flows

8.7 Prediction of Two-Dimensional Incompressible Flows with Separation

8.8 Numerical Solution of the Boundary-Layer Equations in the Inverse Mode with Algebraic Turbulence Models

8.9 Hess-Smith (HS) Panel Method

8.10 Results for Airfoil Flows

8.11 Prediction of Three-Dimensional Flows with Separation

Problems

References

Chapter 9. Differential Methods with Transport-Equation Turbulence Models

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Zonal Method for k-ε Model

9.3 Solution of the k-ε Model Equations with and without Wall Functions

9.4 Solution of the k-ω and SST Model Equations

9.5 Evaluation of Four Turbulence Models

9A Appendix: Coefficients of the Linearized Finite-Difference Equations for the k-ε Model

Problems

References

Chapter 10. Companion Computer Programs

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Integral Methods

10.3 Differential Method with CS Model: Two-Dimensional Laminar and Turbulent Flows

10.4 Hess-Smith Panel Method with Viscous Effects

10.5 Differential Method with CS Model: Two-Dimensional Flows with Heat Transfer

10.6 Differential Method with CS Model: Infinite Swept-Wing Flows

10.7 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: Components of the Computer Program Common to both Models

10.8 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: CS Model

10.9 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: k-ε Model

10.10 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: Basic Tools

10.11 Differential Method with SA Model

10.12 Differential Method for a Plane Jet

10.13 Useful Subroutines

10.14 Differential Method for Inverse Boundary-Layer Flows with CS Model

10.15 Companion Computer Programs

References

Index

About the Author

Tuncer Cebeci

Chair of the Department of Aerospace Engineering, California State University, Professor Cebeci is widely regarded as an expert in the field of Turbulent Flows and has received many accolades for his work. He was named the first Distinguished Professor in the California State University System, and he received numerous awards including Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He also received the Presidential Science Award from Turkey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Aerodynamics at SUPAERO and Director of DMAE at ONERA

