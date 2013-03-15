Analysis of Turbulent Flows with Computer Programs
3rd Edition
Description
Analysis of Turbulent Flows is written by one of the most prolific authors in the field of CFD. Professor of Aerodynamics at SUPAERO and Director of DMAE at ONERA, Professor Tuncer Cebeci calls on both his academic and industrial experience when presenting this work. Each chapter has been specifically constructed to provide a comprehensive overview of turbulent flow and its measurement. Analysis of Turbulent Flows serves as an advanced textbook for PhD candidates working in the field of CFD and is essential reading for researchers, practitioners in industry and MSc and MEng students.
The field of CFD is strongly represented by the following corporate organizations: Boeing, Airbus, Thales, United Technologies and General Electric. Government bodies and academic institutions also have a strong interest in this exciting field.
Key Features
- An overview of the development and application of computational fluid dynamics (CFD), with real applications to industry
- Contains a unique section on short-cut methods – simple approaches to practical engineering problems
Readership
Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers, Aerospace and Automotive Engineers. Combustion and fluid flow specialists.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Third Edition
Computer Programs Available from horizonpublishing.net
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Introductory Remarks
1.2 Turbulence – Miscellaneous Remarks
1.3 The Ubiquity of Turbulence
1.4 The Continuum Hypothesis
1.5 Measures of Turbulence – Intensity
1.6 Measures of Turbulence – Scale
1.7 Measures of Turbulence – The Energy Spectrum
1.8 Measures of Turbulence – Intermittency
1.9 The Diffusive Nature of Turbulence
1.10 Turbulence Simulation
Problems
References
Chapter 2. Conservation Equations for Compressible Turbulent Flows
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Navier–Stokes Equations
2.3 Conventional Time-Averaging and Mass-Weighted-Averaging Procedures
2.4 Relation Between Conventional Time-Averaged Quantities and Mass-Weighted-Averaged Quantities
2.5 Continuity and Momentum Equations
2.6 Energy Equations
2.7 Mean-Kinetic-Energy Equation
2.8 Reynolds-Stress Transport Equations
2.9 Reduced Forms of the Navier–Stokes Equations
Problems
References
Chapter 3. Boundary-Layer Equations
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Boundary-Layer Approximations for Compressible Flows
3.3 Continuity, Momentum, and Energy Equations
3.4 Mean-Kinetic-Energy Flows
3.5 Reynolds-Stress Transport Equations
3.6 Integral Equations of the Boundary Layer
Problems
References
Chapter 4. General Behavior of Turbulent Boundary Layers
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Composite Nature of a Turbulent Boundary Layer
4.3 Eddy-Viscosity, Mixing-Length, Eddy-Conductivity and Turbulent Prandtl Number Concepts
4.4 Mean-Velocity and Temperature Distributions in Incompressible Flows on Smooth Surfaces
4.5 Mean-Velocity Distributions in Incompressible Turbulent Flows on Rough Surfaces with Zero Pressure Gradient
4.6 Mean-Velocity Distribution on Smooth Porous Surfaces with Zero Pressure Gradient
4.7 The Crocco Integral for Turbulent Boundary Layers
4.8 Mean-Velocity and Temperature Distributions in Compressible Flows with Zero Pressure Gradient
4.9 Effect of Pressure Gradient on Mean-Velocity and Temperature Distributions in Incompressible and Compressible Flows
Problems
References
Chapter 5. Algebraic Turbulence Models
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Eddy Viscosity and Mixing Length Models
5.3 CS Model
5.4 Extension of the CS Model to Strong Pressure-Gradient Flows
5.5 Extensions of the CS Model to Navier–Stokes Methods
5.6 Eddy Conductivity and Turbulent Prandtl Number Models
5.7 CS Model for Three-Dimensional Flows
5.8 Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 6. Transport-Equation Turbulence Models
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Two-Equation Models
6.3 One-Equation Models
6.4 Stress-Transport Models
Problems
References
Chapter 7. Short Cut Methods
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flows with Zero-Pressure Gradient
7.3 Flows with Pressure Gradient: Integral Methods
7.4 Prediction of Flow Separation in Incompressible Flows
7.5 Free Shear Flows
Appendix 7A Gamma, Beta and Incomplete Beta Functions
Problems
References
Chapter 8. Differential Methods with Algebraic Turbulence Models
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Numerical Solution of the Boundary-Layer Equations with Algebraic Turbulence Models
8.3 Prediction of Two-Dimensional Incompressible Flows
8.4 Axisymmetric Incompressible Flows
8.5 Two-Dimensional Compressible Flows
8.6 Axisymmetric Compressible Flows
8.7 Prediction of Two-Dimensional Incompressible Flows with Separation
8.8 Numerical Solution of the Boundary-Layer Equations in the Inverse Mode with Algebraic Turbulence Models
8.9 Hess-Smith (HS) Panel Method
8.10 Results for Airfoil Flows
8.11 Prediction of Three-Dimensional Flows with Separation
Problems
References
Chapter 9. Differential Methods with Transport-Equation Turbulence Models
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Zonal Method for k-ε Model
9.3 Solution of the k-ε Model Equations with and without Wall Functions
9.4 Solution of the k-ω and SST Model Equations
9.5 Evaluation of Four Turbulence Models
9A Appendix: Coefficients of the Linearized Finite-Difference Equations for the k-ε Model
Problems
References
Chapter 10. Companion Computer Programs
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Integral Methods
10.3 Differential Method with CS Model: Two-Dimensional Laminar and Turbulent Flows
10.4 Hess-Smith Panel Method with Viscous Effects
10.5 Differential Method with CS Model: Two-Dimensional Flows with Heat Transfer
10.6 Differential Method with CS Model: Infinite Swept-Wing Flows
10.7 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: Components of the Computer Program Common to both Models
10.8 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: CS Model
10.9 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: k-ε Model
10.10 Differential Method with CS and k-ε Models: Basic Tools
10.11 Differential Method with SA Model
10.12 Differential Method for a Plane Jet
10.13 Useful Subroutines
10.14 Differential Method for Inverse Boundary-Layer Flows with CS Model
10.15 Companion Computer Programs
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 15th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983394
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080983356
About the Author
Tuncer Cebeci
Chair of the Department of Aerospace Engineering, California State University, Professor Cebeci is widely regarded as an expert in the field of Turbulent Flows and has received many accolades for his work. He was named the first Distinguished Professor in the California State University System, and he received numerous awards including Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He also received the Presidential Science Award from Turkey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Aerodynamics at SUPAERO and Director of DMAE at ONERA