Analysis of Turbulent Flows with Computer Programs

Analysis of Turbulent Flows is written by one of the most prolific authors in the field of CFD. Professor of Aerodynamics at SUPAERO and Director of DMAE at ONERA, Professor Tuncer Cebeci calls on both his academic and industrial experience when presenting this work. Each chapter has been specifically constructed to provide a comprehensive overview of turbulent flow and its measurement. Analysis of Turbulent Flows serves as an advanced textbook for PhD candidates working in the field of CFD and is essential reading for researchers, practitioners in industry and MSc and MEng students.

The field of CFD is strongly represented by the following corporate organizations: Boeing, Airbus, Thales, United Technologies and General Electric. Government bodies and academic institutions also have a strong interest in this exciting field.