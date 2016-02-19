Analysis of Turbulent Boundary Layers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121645502, 9780323151054

Analysis of Turbulent Boundary Layers

1st Edition

Authors: Tuncer Cebeci
eBook ISBN: 9780323151054
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 422
Description

Analysis of Turbulent Boundary Layers focuses on turbulent flows meeting the requirements for the boundary-layer or thin-shear-layer approximations. Its approach is devising relatively fundamental, and often subtle, empirical engineering correlations, which are then introduced into various forms of describing equations for final solution. After introducing the topic on turbulence, the book examines the conservation equations for compressible turbulent flows, boundary-layer equations, and general behavior of turbulent boundary layers. The latter chapters describe the CS method for calculating two-dimensional and axisymmetric laminar and turbulent boundary layers. This book will be useful to readers who have advanced knowledge in fluid mechanics, especially to engineers who study the important problems of design.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Principal Notation

Chapter l Introduction

1.1 Turbulence—Miscellaneous Remarks

1.2 The Ubiquity of Turbulence

1.3 The Continuum Hypothesis

1.4 Measures of Turbulence—Intensity

1.5 Measures of Turbulence—Scale

1.6 Measures of Turbulence—The Energy Spectrum

1.7 Measures of Turbulence—Intermittency

1.8 The Diffusive Nature of Turbulence

1.9 The Parameters of Primary Interest

1.10 Some Consequences of Turbulence

1.11 The Impossibility of Calculating Turbulent Flow from First Principles

1.12 Background Literature

Chapter 2 Conservation Equations for Compressible Turbulent Flows

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Navier-Stokes Equations

2.3 Conventional Time- Averaging and Mass-Weighted- Averaging Procedures

2.4 Relation between Conventional Time-Averaged Quantities and Mass-Weighted-Averaged Quantities

2.5 Continuity and Momentum Equations

2.6 Energy Equations

2.7 Mean-Kinetic-Energy Equation

2.8 Reynolds-Stress Transport Equations

Chapter 3 The Boundary-Layer Equations

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Boundary-Layer Approximations for Compressible Flows

3.3 Continuity, Momentum, and Energy Equations

3.4 Mean-Kinetic-Energy Equation

3.5 Reynolds-Stress Transport Equations

3.6 Integral Equations of the Boundary Layer

Chapter 4 General Behavior of Turbulent Boundary Layers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Composite Nature of a Turbulent Boundary Layer

4.3 Eddy-Viscosity and Mixing-Length Concepts

4.4 Mean-Velocity and Shear-Stress Distributions in Incompressible Flows on Smooth Surfaces

4.5 Mean-Velocity Distributions in Incompressible Turbulent Flows on Rough Surfaces with Zero Pressure Gradient

4.6 Mean-Velocity Distribution on Smooth Porous Surfaces with Zero Pressure Gradient

4.7 The Crocco Integral for Turbulent Boundary Layers

4.8 Mean-Velocity and Temperature Distribution in Compressible Flows with Zero Pressure Gradient

4.9 Effect of Pressure Gradient on Mean-Velocity Distributions in Incompressible

Rows

Chapter 5 Various Approaches to the Calculation of Turbulent Boundary Layers

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Integral Methods

5.3 Differential Methods

5.4 Short-Cut Methods

Chapter 6 Transport Coefficients in Turbulent Boundary Layers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coefficients of Momentum Transport

6.3 Coefficients of Heat Transport

6.4 Summary

Chapter 7 The CS Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The Governing Equations

7.3 Transformation of the Equations

7.4 Fluid Properties for Air

7.5 Keller's Box Method

7.6 Keller's Box Method for the Momentum Equation

7.7 Solution of the Momentum Difference Equations

7.8 Keller's Box Method for the Energy Equation

7.9 Solution of the Difference Equations of the Energy Equation

7.10 Procedure for Solving Momentum and Energy Equations Simultaneously

7.11 Higher-Order Accuracy: Richardson Extrapolation

7.12 Estimation of Boundary-Layer Thickness

7.13 Boundary-Layer Parameters

Chapter 8 The CS Method for Laminar Boundary Layers

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Incompressible Laminar Flows

8.3 Compressible Laminar Flows

Chapter 9 The CS Method for Turbulent Boundary Layers

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prediction of Transition

9.3 Two-Dimensional Incompressible Flows

9.4 Axisymmetric Incompressible Flows

9.5 Two-Dimensional Compressible Flows

9.6 Axisymmetric Compressible Flows

9.7 Some Applications of the CS Method

References and Author Index

Subject Index




About the Author

Tuncer Cebeci

Ratings and Reviews

