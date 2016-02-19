Analysis of Seawater
1st Edition
Description
Analysis of Seawater deals with the investigation of the micro-constituents in seawater in terms of nutrient content and environmental concerns. The book describes sampling, determination of anions, analysis of dissolved gases, and metal preconcentration techniques. The book also deals with monitoring radioactive elements, the determination of seawater organics, organometallic compounds, and the oxygen-demand parameters in seawater. It describes in detail surface and deep water sampling, the types of devices used, storage, preservation, and prevention of contamination during sample analysis. In examining dissolved gases, the investigator can use the amperometric titrimetric method (with some reservations) on chlorine, the ultraviolet method on ozone, electron capture gas chromatography on nitric oxide, and also the flow injection analysis on hydrogen sulphide. The methods for determining metals in seawater concern either for single element or for groups of elements. The investigator should always initiate various pre-concentration techniques when determining metals due to their low concentration and occurrence in seawater. The investigator uses various methods to determine different radioactive compounds such as uranium, polonium, thorium, radium, barium, radon, plutonium, strontium-90, and cesium-137. The book can be beneficial for meteorologists, environmentalists, marine ecologists, biologists, oceanographers, fisheries experts, for students studying hydrology, meteorology, as well as for river and lake authorities.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Sample Handling and Storage
1.1 Sampling
1.2 Sampling Devices
1.3 Sample Preservation and Storage
1.4 Sample Contamination During Analysis
2 Analysis for Anions and Cations
2.1 Chloride
2.2 Bromide
2.3 Iodide
2.4 Iodate
2.5 Fluoride
2.6 Ammonium
2.7 Nitrite
2.8 Nitrate
2.9 Phosphate
2.10 Arsenate
2.11 Sulphate
2.12 Alkalinity
2.13 Silicate
2.14 pH
2.15 Suspended Solids
3 Dissolved Gases
3.1 Free Chlorine
3.2 Ozone
3.3 Nitric Oxide
3.4 Hydrogen Sulphide
4 Metals
4.1 Single Items
4.2 Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectrometry
4.3 Zeeman Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectrometry
4.4 Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry
4.5 Voltammetric Methods
4.6 Neutron Activation Analysis
4.7 X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry
4.8 Isotope Dilution Mass Spectrometry
4.9 Metal Pre-Concentration Methods
5 Radioactive Compounds
5.1 Naturally Occurring Isotopes
5.2 Fall-Out Products and Nuclear Plant Emissions
6 Sample Preparation Prior to Analysis for Organics
6.1 The Particulate Fraction
6.2 The Soluble Fraction
6.3 Volatile Components
6.4 Fractionation
6.5 Chemical Pretreatment of Organics
7 Organic Compounds
7.1 Hydrocarbons
7.2 DDT Derivatives
7.3 Parathion
7.4 Other Organochlorine Insecticides
7.5 Polychlorinated Biphenyls
7.6 Chlorinated Aliphatic Compounds
7.7 Organophosphorus Compounds
7.8 Surfactants
7.9 Fatty Acids and Hydroxy Acids
7.10 Aldehydes and Ketones
7.11 Phthalate Esters
7.12 Carbohydrates
7.13 Phenols
7.14 Nitrogen Compounds
7.15 Sulphur Compounds
7.16 Lipids
7.17 Sterols
7.18 Chelators
7.19 Humic Materials and Plant Pigments
7.20 Vitamins
8 Organometallic Compounds
8.1 Organomercury Compounds
8.2 Organolead Compounds
8.3 Organotin Compounds
8.4 Organoarsenic Compounds
9 Elemental Analysis
9.1 Carbon
9.2 Organic Nitrogen
9.3 Organic Phosphorus
9.4 Total Iodine
9.5 Total Sulphur
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 12th July 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150644