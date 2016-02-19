Analysis of Reflector Antennas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126034509, 9781483219882

Analysis of Reflector Antennas

1st Edition

Authors: W. V. T. Rusch P. D. Potter
Editors: Henry G. Booker Nicholas Declaris
eBook ISBN: 9781483219882
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 190
Description

Analysis of Reflector Antennas provides information pertinent to the analysis of reflector-antenna systems. This book provides an understanding of how design data have been and can be derived.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the history of focusing reflector-antenna systems characterized by a highly variable level of general interest. This text then examines the solutions of the scalar Helmholtz equation in rectangular and spherical coordinates. Other chapters consider antenna performance described in terms of several fundamental properties, including capture area, directivity, gain, beam efficiency, aperture efficiency, polarization, effective noise temperature, and phase center. This book discusses as well the resulting functional dependence between axial ratio and component amplitude, which is the same as that between voltage standing wave ratio and voltage reflection coefficient. The final chapter deals with the role of the special-purpose digital computers.

This book is a valuable resource for research and development engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Introduction

1.1 The Collection and Collimation of Electromagnetic Energy

1.2 Reflectors versus Electronically Scanned Phased Arrays

1.3 Organization of the Material in This Book

References

II. Equations of the Electromagnetic Field

2.1 Basic Relationships

2.2 The Wave Equation

2.3 Geometrical Optics

2.4 The Geometrical Theory of Diffraction

2.5 Scalar Diffraction Theory of Kirchhoff and Helmholtz

2.6 The Vector Kirchhoff Diffraction Integrals

2.7 Discussion of the Integral and Geometrical Theories of Scattering

References

III. Performance Analysis

3.1 Fundamental Properties of Antennas

3.2 Paraboloid Aperture Efficiency as a Function of the Illumination

3.3 Radiation Patterns

3.4 Reflector Mismatch and Feed Scattering

References

IV. Computer-Aided Analysis and Design

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Use of Computers in the Analysis and Design of Large, Steerable Reflector Antennas

4.3 Computer Analysis and Design of a Complete Antenna System

References

Appendix

Derivation of the Vector Field Integrals

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219882

