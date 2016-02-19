Analysis of Reflector Antennas
1st Edition
Description
Analysis of Reflector Antennas provides information pertinent to the analysis of reflector-antenna systems. This book provides an understanding of how design data have been and can be derived.
Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the history of focusing reflector-antenna systems characterized by a highly variable level of general interest. This text then examines the solutions of the scalar Helmholtz equation in rectangular and spherical coordinates. Other chapters consider antenna performance described in terms of several fundamental properties, including capture area, directivity, gain, beam efficiency, aperture efficiency, polarization, effective noise temperature, and phase center. This book discusses as well the resulting functional dependence between axial ratio and component amplitude, which is the same as that between voltage standing wave ratio and voltage reflection coefficient. The final chapter deals with the role of the special-purpose digital computers.
This book is a valuable resource for research and development engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Introduction
1.1 The Collection and Collimation of Electromagnetic Energy
1.2 Reflectors versus Electronically Scanned Phased Arrays
1.3 Organization of the Material in This Book
References
II. Equations of the Electromagnetic Field
2.1 Basic Relationships
2.2 The Wave Equation
2.3 Geometrical Optics
2.4 The Geometrical Theory of Diffraction
2.5 Scalar Diffraction Theory of Kirchhoff and Helmholtz
2.6 The Vector Kirchhoff Diffraction Integrals
2.7 Discussion of the Integral and Geometrical Theories of Scattering
References
III. Performance Analysis
3.1 Fundamental Properties of Antennas
3.2 Paraboloid Aperture Efficiency as a Function of the Illumination
3.3 Radiation Patterns
3.4 Reflector Mismatch and Feed Scattering
References
IV. Computer-Aided Analysis and Design
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Use of Computers in the Analysis and Design of Large, Steerable Reflector Antennas
4.3 Computer Analysis and Design of a Complete Antenna System
References
Appendix
Derivation of the Vector Field Integrals
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219882