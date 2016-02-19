Analysis of Reflector Antennas provides information pertinent to the analysis of reflector-antenna systems. This book provides an understanding of how design data have been and can be derived.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the history of focusing reflector-antenna systems characterized by a highly variable level of general interest. This text then examines the solutions of the scalar Helmholtz equation in rectangular and spherical coordinates. Other chapters consider antenna performance described in terms of several fundamental properties, including capture area, directivity, gain, beam efficiency, aperture efficiency, polarization, effective noise temperature, and phase center. This book discusses as well the resulting functional dependence between axial ratio and component amplitude, which is the same as that between voltage standing wave ratio and voltage reflection coefficient. The final chapter deals with the role of the special-purpose digital computers.

This book is a valuable resource for research and development engineers.