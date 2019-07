Analysis of Organoaluminium and Organozinc Compounds

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Analysis of Organoaluminum Compounds Containing Alkyl and Alkoxide Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups

1.1 The Two-Stage Sample Decomposition-Gas-Liquid Chromatographic Method for Determination of Alkyl Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups

1.2 The Dijkstra and Dahmen Single Stage Decomposition-Gas-Liquid Chromatographic Method for Determination of Alkyl Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups

1.3 Rapid Plant Control Method for Gas-Liquid Chromatographic Analysis of Dilute Isopentane Solutions of Ethylaluminum Compounds

1.4 The StaufFer Chemical Company Hydrolysis-Gas Chromatographic Method for Analysis of Organoaluminum Compounds

1.5 Neumann IV-Methylaniline Gasometric Method for Estimation of Aluminum bound Hydride Groups

1.6 Method for Determination of Aluminum-Bound Alkoxide Groups up to Butoxide

1.7 The Bondarevskaya Oxidation Procedure for Determining Ethoxide Groups in Organoaluminum Compounds

Methods

Method 1-Determination of Alkyl Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups in Organoaluminum and Organozinc Compounds. Alcoholysis-Hydrolysis Method

Method 2-Determination of Alkyl Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups in Higher Molecular Weight Organoaluminum Compounds. Alcoholysishydrolysis Method

Method 3-Determination of Alkyl Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups in Organoaluminum Compounds. Laurie Acid Decomposition-GLC method

Method 4-Determination of Ethyl, Isobutyl, Hydride, Ethoxide and Isobutoxide Groups in Isopentane Solutions of Triethylaluminum. Gas Chromatographic Method

Method 5-Determination of Alkyl Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups in Organoaluminum Compounds. The Stauffer hydrolysis-Gas Chromatographic Method

Method 6-Determination of Hydride Content of Organoaluminum Compounds. Rapid JV-Methylaniline Method

Method 7-Determination of Alkoxide Groups up to Butoxide in Reactive Organoaluminum Compounds

Method 8-Determination of Alkoxide Groups up to Butoxide in Less Reactive Types of Organoaluminum Compounds

Chapter 2 Analysis of Higher Molecular Weight Organoaluminum Compound Containing Alkyl and/or Alkoxide Groups up to C2o-C30 and Hydride

2.1 Decomposition Gas-Liquid Chromatographic Method for Determination of Aluminum-Bound Alkyl Groups between C5 and C10

2.2 Gas Chromatographic Methods for the Determination of Higher Alkyl and/or Alkoxide Groups

2.3 The Acetylation Method for Determination of Total Alkoxide Groups

2.4 Separation of 'Total Alcohols' and 'Total Hydrocarbons' From Hydrolysis Product of Higher Molecular Weight Organoaluminum Compounds

2.5 Determination of Residual Traces of Alkyl Groups up to Butyl and Hydride Groups

2.6 Determination of Traces of Various Oxygenated Impurities

2.7 The Ziegler and Gellert Method for the Determination of High Molecular Weight Trialkylaluminum Compounds in the Presence of Dialkylaluminum Alkoxides

Methods

Method 9-Determination of Alkyl Groups and Free Olefins between C5 and C10 in Reactive Organoaluminum Compounds. Glacial Acetic Acid Decomposition-GLC Method

Method 10-Decomposition of Higher Molecular Weight Organoaluminum Compounds. Preparatory to Further Analysis

Method 11-Determination of C6-C16 n-alkanes and N-Alcohols in Mixtures. Gas Chromatographic Method

Method 12-Determination of Total Aluminum-Bound Alkoxide Groups between C12 and C30 in Organoaluminum Compounds. Catalysed Acetylation Method

Method 13-Determination of Acid Value of Fatty Alcohols

Method 14-Determination of saponification Value and Ester Value of Fatty Alcohols

Method 15-Determination of Carbonyl Content of Fatty Alcohols. Colorimetric 2,4-Dinitrophenylhydrazine Method

Method 16-Determination of 'Activity' of Higher Molecular Weight Organoaluminum Compounds. Ammonia Method

Chapter 3 Determination of other Functional Groups and Elements in Organoaluminum Compounds

3.1 Determination of Aluminum

3.2 Determination of Halogens

3.3 Determination of Aluminum-Bound Amino Groups

3.4 Determination of Aluminum-Bound Thioalkoxide Groups

Methods

Method 17-Decomposition of Neat and Dilute Organoaluminum Compounds. Preparatory to Determination of Aluminum

Method 18-Determination of Aluminum Content of Neat or Dilute Solutions of Organoaluminum Compounds Containing Alkyl and Alkoxide Groups up to Octadecyl. Disodium EDTA Method

Method 19-Determination of Aluminum Content of Organoaluminum Compounds. Disodium EDTA Method

Method 20-Determination of Aluminum-Bound Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine and Mixtures Thereof in Organoaluminum Compounds. Potentiometric Titration with Silver Nitrate

Method 21-Determination of Bromine Content of Organoaluminum Compounds. Sodium Hypochlorite Oxidation Method

Method 22-Determination of Iodine Content of Organoaluminum Compounds. Potassium Iodate Method

Method 23-Decomposition of Highly Reactive Organoaluminum Compounds. Preparatory to Analysis for Halogens

Method 24-Determination of Aluminum-Bound Amino Groups in Organoaluminum Compounds. Hydrolysis Method

Method 25-Determination of Aluminum-Bound Amino Groups in Reactive Organoaluminum Compounds. Ethanolysis Method

Method 26-Determination of Aluminum-Bound Thioalkoxide Groups in Organoaluminum Compounds. Aqueous Decomposition-Silver Nitrate Titration Technique

Chapter 4 Conductometric, Potentiometric and Complexometric Dielectric Constant Titration Methods for the Analysis of Organoaluminum Compounds

4.1 Conductometric Titration of Organoaluminum Compounds

4.2 Potentiometric Titration of Organoaluminum Compounds

4.3 Complexometric Tielectric Constant Titration of Organoaluminum Compounds

Methods

Method 27-Determination of Organoaluminum Compounds. Conductometric Isoquinoline Titration Method

Chapter 5 Spectrophotometric, Colorimetric and Lumometric Methods of Analysis of OrganoaluminumR Compounds

5.1 The Bonitz Spectrophotometric Method for the Determination of Trialkylaluminum Compounds and Dialkylaluminum Hydrides

5.2 The Neumann Spectrophotometric Method for the Determination of Low Concentrations of Dialkylaluminum Hydrides in the Presence of Trialkylaluminum Compounds

5.3 The Mitchen Spectrophotometric Method for Determination of Both Dialkylaluminum Hydride and Trialkylaluminum Compounds in Mixtures

5.4 The Wadelin Spectrophotometric Titration Method for Determination of Trialkylaluminum Compounds

5.5 The Hagen and Leslie Spectrophotometric Procedure for the Determination of Dialkylaluminum Hydrides and Trialkylaluminum Compounds

5.6 Colorimetric Indicators for the Titration of Organoaluminum Compounds

5.7 The Dimbat Lumometric Method of Determination of Organoaluminum Compounds

Methods

Method 28-Determination of Low Loncentrations of Dialkylaluminum Hydrides in Organoaluminum Compounds. Spectrophotometric Benzalaniline Method

Method 29-Determination of Trialkylaluminum Compounds. Spectrophotometric Isoquinoline Titration method

Chapter 6 Iodometric Methods for the Analysis of Organoaluminum Compounds

Method 30-Determination of Organoaluminum Compounds in Hydrocarbon Solutions. Iodometric Method

Chapter 7 Analysis of Alkylaluminum Compounds by Thermometric Titration

Chapter 8 Application of Infrared, Raman, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Magnetic Proton Resonance Spectroscopy to the Examination of Organoaluminum Compounds

8.1 Application of Infrared Spectroscopy

8.2 Raman Spectroscopy of Organoaluminum Compounds

8.3 Proton Magnetic Resonance and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Organoaluminum Compounds

Chapter 9 Analysis of Organozinc Compounds

9.1 The Two-Stage Sample Decomposition-Gas-Liquid Chromatographic Method for the Determination of Alkyl and Hydride Groups in Organozinc Compounds

9.2 Determination of Zinc

9.3 Determination of Zinc-Bound Alkoxide Groups and Halogens

9.4 Iodometric Method of Analysis of Organozinc Compounds

9.5 Analysis of Diethylzinc by Thermometric Titration

9.6 Additional References on Organozinc Compounds

Method 31-Decomposition of Neat and Dilute Organoaluminum and Organozinc Compounds and Mixtures Thereof. Preparatory to

Method 32-Determination of Zinc Content of Neat or Dilute Solutions of Organozinc Compounds. Disodium EDTA Method

Method 33-Determination of Zinc and Aluminum in Mixtures of Organozinc and Organoaluminum Compounds. Employing an an Ion-Exchange Separation Procedure

Method 34-Determination of Dialkylzinc Compounds in Hydrocarbon Solutions. Iodometric Method

Method 35-Determination of total and Active Zinc in Diethylzinc. Thermometric Titration Method

