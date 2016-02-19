Analysis of Growth: Behavior of Plants and Their Organs VA - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955166, 9780323149136

Analysis of Growth: Behavior of Plants and Their Organs VA

1st Edition

Editors: F.C. Steward
eBook ISBN: 9780323149136
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 470
Description

Plant Physiology, Volume VA: Analysis of Growth: Behavior of Plants and their Organs describes the main events of growth as seen through the behavior of plants and their organs at an organismal level. This book discusses the quantitative interpretation of growth; the effects of environmental factors; the treatment of tropism; and the effects of many exogenous growth-regulating compounds.
Organized into five chapters, the book initially describes mathematically the plant growth mechanisms as they relate to the factors that determine morphogenesis. The text also discusses methods for assessing the effects of external conditions and of age on certain important physiological aspects of plant growth. The subsequent chapter deals with phyllotaxis as a selected aspect of the interpretation of growth and form. The third chapter describes various phototropically and geotropically sensitive systems impinge upon on plant growth. This chapter also covers some reversible nastic movements of organs and the tactic movements of free swimming cells. The next chapter deals with relations between the chemical structure of synthetic compounds and their biological action. The last chapter focuses on the modulation of growth and development by features of the environment and also upon experimental manipulation and under controlled conditions of growth.
This volume is an invaluable resource for plant biologists, physiologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume VA

Preface

The Plan of the Treatise

Note on the Use of Plant Names

Contents of Previous Volumes

Introduction

Growth and Development: The Problems in Perspective

Preamble to Chapter One

Chapter One The Quantitative Analysis of Growth

I. Introduction: General Concepts of Growth and Development

II. Properties of Growth Curves

III. Overall Growth in Relation to Nutrient Supply

IV. Growth Analysis

V. Allometry

References

Preamble to Chapter Two

Chapter Two Phyllotaxis: A Problem of Growth and Form

I. Introduction

II. The Measurement of Phyllotaxis at the Apex; Richards' Phyllotaxis Index

III. Experimental Determinations on Plant Apices

IV. The Origin of Phyllotaxis in Development

V. The Relations of Phyllotaxis to Rates of Growth at the Apex

Glossary

References

Preamble to Chapter Three

Chapter Three Tropic, Nastic, and Tactic Responses

I. Introduction

II. Phototropism

III. Geotropism

IV. Other Tropisms

V. Nastic Responses

VI. Tactic Responses

References

Preamble to Chapter Four

Chapter Four Chemical Plant Growth Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Assessment of Plant Growth-Regulating Activity

III. Naturally Occurring Auxins

IV. The Gibberellins

V. The Kinins

VI. Abscisin

VII. Auxin Activity in Relation to Chemical Structure

VIII. Auxin Antagonists

IX. Auxin Synergists

X. Auxin Metabolism

XI. Conclusion

References

Preamble to Chapter Five

Chapter Five Environmental Factors in Regulation of Growth and Development: Ecological Factors

I. Introduction

II. Temperature and Its Effects on Growth

III. Light

IV. Water

V. Edaphic Factors

VI. Rhythmic. Responses

VII. Plant Interactions and Allelopathic Substances

References

Author Index

Index to Plant Names

Subject Index








