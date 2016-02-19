Analysis of Growth: Behavior of Plants and Their Organs VA

Plant Physiology, Volume VA: Analysis of Growth: Behavior of Plants and their Organs describes the main events of growth as seen through the behavior of plants and their organs at an organismal level. This book discusses the quantitative interpretation of growth; the effects of environmental factors; the treatment of tropism; and the effects of many exogenous growth-regulating compounds.

Organized into five chapters, the book initially describes mathematically the plant growth mechanisms as they relate to the factors that determine morphogenesis. The text also discusses methods for assessing the effects of external conditions and of age on certain important physiological aspects of plant growth. The subsequent chapter deals with phyllotaxis as a selected aspect of the interpretation of growth and form. The third chapter describes various phototropically and geotropically sensitive systems impinge upon on plant growth. This chapter also covers some reversible nastic movements of organs and the tactic movements of free swimming cells. The next chapter deals with relations between the chemical structure of synthetic compounds and their biological action. The last chapter focuses on the modulation of growth and development by features of the environment and also upon experimental manipulation and under controlled conditions of growth.

This volume is an invaluable resource for plant biologists, physiologists, and researchers.