Analysis of Growth: Behavior of Plants and Their Organs VA
1st Edition
Plant Physiology, Volume VA: Analysis of Growth: Behavior of Plants and their Organs describes the main events of growth as seen through the behavior of plants and their organs at an organismal level. This book discusses the quantitative interpretation of growth; the effects of environmental factors; the treatment of tropism; and the effects of many exogenous growth-regulating compounds.
Organized into five chapters, the book initially describes mathematically the plant growth mechanisms as they relate to the factors that determine morphogenesis. The text also discusses methods for assessing the effects of external conditions and of age on certain important physiological aspects of plant growth. The subsequent chapter deals with phyllotaxis as a selected aspect of the interpretation of growth and form. The third chapter describes various phototropically and geotropically sensitive systems impinge upon on plant growth. This chapter also covers some reversible nastic movements of organs and the tactic movements of free swimming cells. The next chapter deals with relations between the chemical structure of synthetic compounds and their biological action. The last chapter focuses on the modulation of growth and development by features of the environment and also upon experimental manipulation and under controlled conditions of growth.
This volume is an invaluable resource for plant biologists, physiologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VA
Preface
The Plan of the Treatise
Note on the Use of Plant Names
Contents of Previous Volumes
Introduction
Growth and Development: The Problems in Perspective
Preamble to Chapter One
Chapter One The Quantitative Analysis of Growth
I. Introduction: General Concepts of Growth and Development
II. Properties of Growth Curves
III. Overall Growth in Relation to Nutrient Supply
IV. Growth Analysis
V. Allometry
References
Preamble to Chapter Two
Chapter Two Phyllotaxis: A Problem of Growth and Form
I. Introduction
II. The Measurement of Phyllotaxis at the Apex; Richards' Phyllotaxis Index
III. Experimental Determinations on Plant Apices
IV. The Origin of Phyllotaxis in Development
V. The Relations of Phyllotaxis to Rates of Growth at the Apex
Glossary
References
Preamble to Chapter Three
Chapter Three Tropic, Nastic, and Tactic Responses
I. Introduction
II. Phototropism
III. Geotropism
IV. Other Tropisms
V. Nastic Responses
VI. Tactic Responses
References
Preamble to Chapter Four
Chapter Four Chemical Plant Growth Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Assessment of Plant Growth-Regulating Activity
III. Naturally Occurring Auxins
IV. The Gibberellins
V. The Kinins
VI. Abscisin
VII. Auxin Activity in Relation to Chemical Structure
VIII. Auxin Antagonists
IX. Auxin Synergists
X. Auxin Metabolism
XI. Conclusion
References
Preamble to Chapter Five
Chapter Five Environmental Factors in Regulation of Growth and Development: Ecological Factors
I. Introduction
II. Temperature and Its Effects on Growth
III. Light
IV. Water
V. Edaphic Factors
VI. Rhythmic. Responses
VII. Plant Interactions and Allelopathic Substances
References
Author Index
Index to Plant Names
Subject Index
