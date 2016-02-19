Analysis of Foods and Beverages
Analysis of Foods and Beverages: Modern Techniques covers the principles and practical applications of selected analytical methodologies in the field of food and beverages. It also gives an informed forecast of developments in this field.
The book focuses on developed fields of scanning electron microscopy, X-ray microanalysis, differential laser light scattering, near-infrared reflectance and Fourier transformations, and continuous-flow and flow-injection analyses. It also includes mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance, and bioassay. This text also describes traditional techniques, such as the various forms of chromatography. Furthermore, the book presents an introduction of molecular analysis of synthetic flavors and the automation of food analysis by use of computers, robotics, and other on-line methods. Students, teachers, researchers, and all food analysts will find this book valuable, as it can provide information on the various modern analytical techniques in the food industry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Abbreviations
1 Sample Preparation
I. Introduction
II. Distillation
III. Extraction
IV. Adsorption
V. Miscellaneous Sample Procedures
VI. Sample Manipulations
VII. Summary
References
2 Sensory Analysis, Product Modeling, and Product Optimization
I. Introduction to Sensory Analysis
II. Describing the Sensory Attributes of Foods
III. Measuring Intensity of Perception
IV. Measuring Likes and Dislikes
V. Putting It All Together: Using Sensory Analysis for Product Optimization
VI. Matching a Product to a Concept
VII. Contrasting and Relating Expert Panel versus Consumer Panel Data
VIII. An Overview of Sensory Analysis
References
3 Quantitative Thin-Layer Chromatography of Foods and Beverages
I. Introduction
II. Food- and Beverage-Related Applications of Instrumental TLC
III. Conclusions
References
4 Gas Chromatography
I. Historical Aspects
II. Sample Preparation for GC Analysis
III. Examples of Applications
IV. Future View of GC
References
5 HPLC in the Analysis of Foods and Beverages (Including Ion Chromatography)
I. Introduction
II. Liquid Chromatography Systems
III. Review of the Separation Process
IV. Reversed-Phase Chromatography
V. Gradient Elution
VI. Size Exclusion
VII. Ion Chromatography
VIII. Qualitative and Quantitative Determinations
IX. Application to Foods and Beverages
X. Summary and Conclusions
References
6 Mass Spectrometry
I. Introduction
II. The Mass Spectrometer and the Type of Studies It Permits
III. Applications
IV. Conclusions
References
7 NMR Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Low-Resolution or Wide-Line NMR
III. High-Resolution NMR
IV. Applications of High-Resolution NMR
V. New Applications
VI. Conclusions
References
8 Minicomputers and Robotics
I. Introduction
II. Development of Computers for Laboratories
III. Computer Architecture
IV. Computer-Laboratory Interface
V. Software
VI. Laboratory Applications
Appendix: Microcomputer Terminology
References
9 On-Line Methods
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory On-Line Methods
III. On-Line Analysis
References
10 Molecular Structure - Activity Analyses of Artificial Flavorings
I. Introduction and Background
II. Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships
III. Analysis and Design of Artificial Sweeteners
IV. Application of Structure-Activity Methodology to Other Sensory Agents
V. Summary and Prospects
References
11 Bioassays
I. Introduction and Aims
II. Principles of Bioassay
III. Methods of Bioassay
IV. Conclusions
References
12 X-Ray Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of X Rays
III. Instrumentation in X-Ray Analysis
IV. Multielemental Analysis
V. Applications
VI. Advantages and Disadvantages of X-Ray Analysis
VII. Conclusion
References
13 Scanning Electron Microscopy in the Analysis of Food Microstructure: A Review
I. Introduction
II. Why SEM for Food Microstructure?
III. Conclusion
References
14 Atomic Spectrometry for Inorganic Elements in Foods
I. Introduction
II. Literature Review
III. Sample Preparation
IV. Atomic Absorption Spectrometry
V. Atomic Emission Spectrometry
VI. Atomic Fluorescence Spectrometry
VII. Chemical Vaporization
References
15 Quality Assurance for Atomic Spectrometry
I. Introduction
II. Sampling
III. Validation of Analytical Data
IV. Data Handling and Evaluation
V. Summary
References
16 Near-Infrared Reflectance Analysis of Foodstuffs
I. Introduction
II. The Near-IR Spectral Region
III. Correlation Transform Spectroscopy
IV. Setting Up an NIRA Procedure
V. Applications of the NIRA Technique in the Food Industry
References
17 Applications of Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy in the Field of Foods and Beverages
I. Introduction
II. Principles of FTIR
III. Advantages of FTIR
IV. Infrared Techniques That Benefit from Fourier Transform Methods
V. Capillary GC/IR
VI. Future Developments in FTIR
References
18 Quantitative Quality Control of Foods and Beverages by Laser Light-Scattering Techniques
I. Introduction and Light-Scattering Fundamentals
II. Applications for Quality Control
III. Bioassay Techniques
IV. Future Directions
References
19 Automated Multisample Analysis Using Solution Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Analysis in Discrete Containers
III. Analysis in Flowing Streams
IV. Summary
References
Index
