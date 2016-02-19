Analysis of Foods and Beverages: Modern Techniques covers the principles and practical applications of selected analytical methodologies in the field of food and beverages. It also gives an informed forecast of developments in this field. The book focuses on developed fields of scanning electron microscopy, X-ray microanalysis, differential laser light scattering, near-infrared reflectance and Fourier transformations, and continuous-flow and flow-injection analyses. It also includes mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance, and bioassay. This text also describes traditional techniques, such as the various forms of chromatography. Furthermore, the book presents an introduction of molecular analysis of synthetic flavors and the automation of food analysis by use of computers, robotics, and other on-line methods. Students, teachers, researchers, and all food analysts will find this book valuable, as it can provide information on the various modern analytical techniques in the food industry.

1 Sample Preparation

I. Introduction

II. Distillation

III. Extraction

IV. Adsorption

V. Miscellaneous Sample Procedures

VI. Sample Manipulations

VII. Summary

References

2 Sensory Analysis, Product Modeling, and Product Optimization

I. Introduction to Sensory Analysis

II. Describing the Sensory Attributes of Foods

III. Measuring Intensity of Perception

IV. Measuring Likes and Dislikes

V. Putting It All Together: Using Sensory Analysis for Product Optimization

VI. Matching a Product to a Concept

VII. Contrasting and Relating Expert Panel versus Consumer Panel Data

VIII. An Overview of Sensory Analysis

References

3 Quantitative Thin-Layer Chromatography of Foods and Beverages

I. Introduction

II. Food- and Beverage-Related Applications of Instrumental TLC

III. Conclusions

References

4 Gas Chromatography

I. Historical Aspects

II. Sample Preparation for GC Analysis

III. Examples of Applications

IV. Future View of GC

References

5 HPLC in the Analysis of Foods and Beverages (Including Ion Chromatography)

I. Introduction

II. Liquid Chromatography Systems

III. Review of the Separation Process

IV. Reversed-Phase Chromatography

V. Gradient Elution

VI. Size Exclusion

VII. Ion Chromatography

VIII. Qualitative and Quantitative Determinations

IX. Application to Foods and Beverages

X. Summary and Conclusions

References

6 Mass Spectrometry

I. Introduction

II. The Mass Spectrometer and the Type of Studies It Permits

III. Applications

IV. Conclusions

References

7 NMR Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Low-Resolution or Wide-Line NMR

III. High-Resolution NMR

IV. Applications of High-Resolution NMR

V. New Applications

VI. Conclusions

References

8 Minicomputers and Robotics

I. Introduction

II. Development of Computers for Laboratories

III. Computer Architecture

IV. Computer-Laboratory Interface

V. Software

VI. Laboratory Applications

Appendix: Microcomputer Terminology

References

9 On-Line Methods

I. Introduction

II. Laboratory On-Line Methods

III. On-Line Analysis

References

10 Molecular Structure - Activity Analyses of Artificial Flavorings

I. Introduction and Background

II. Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships

III. Analysis and Design of Artificial Sweeteners

IV. Application of Structure-Activity Methodology to Other Sensory Agents

V. Summary and Prospects

References

11 Bioassays

I. Introduction and Aims

II. Principles of Bioassay

III. Methods of Bioassay

IV. Conclusions

References

12 X-Ray Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Fundamentals of X Rays

III. Instrumentation in X-Ray Analysis

IV. Multielemental Analysis

V. Applications

VI. Advantages and Disadvantages of X-Ray Analysis

VII. Conclusion

References

13 Scanning Electron Microscopy in the Analysis of Food Microstructure: A Review

I. Introduction

II. Why SEM for Food Microstructure?

III. Conclusion

References

14 Atomic Spectrometry for Inorganic Elements in Foods

I. Introduction

II. Literature Review

III. Sample Preparation

IV. Atomic Absorption Spectrometry

V. Atomic Emission Spectrometry

VI. Atomic Fluorescence Spectrometry

VII. Chemical Vaporization

References

15 Quality Assurance for Atomic Spectrometry

I. Introduction

II. Sampling

III. Validation of Analytical Data

IV. Data Handling and Evaluation

V. Summary

References

16 Near-Infrared Reflectance Analysis of Foodstuffs

I. Introduction

II. The Near-IR Spectral Region

III. Correlation Transform Spectroscopy

IV. Setting Up an NIRA Procedure

V. Applications of the NIRA Technique in the Food Industry

References

17 Applications of Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy in the Field of Foods and Beverages

I. Introduction

II. Principles of FTIR

III. Advantages of FTIR

IV. Infrared Techniques That Benefit from Fourier Transform Methods

V. Capillary GC/IR

VI. Future Developments in FTIR

References

18 Quantitative Quality Control of Foods and Beverages by Laser Light-Scattering Techniques

I. Introduction and Light-Scattering Fundamentals

II. Applications for Quality Control

III. Bioassay Techniques

IV. Future Directions

References

19 Automated Multisample Analysis Using Solution Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Analysis in Discrete Containers

III. Analysis in Flowing Streams

IV. Summary

References

