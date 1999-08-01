Analysis of Engineering Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction; Definitions and basic concepts; Statically determinate structures; Kinematics of structures; Basic concepts of structural analysis; Deformations; Stiffness and flexibility; The force method; The displacement method; The finite element method; Inelastic material behaviour in structures; Bridge analysis; Computer applications; Appendix: Basics of matrix algebra.
Description
This text delivers a fundamental coverage for advanced undergraduates and postgraduates of structural engineering, and professionals working in industrial and academic research. The methods for structural analysis are explained in detail, being based on basic static, kinematics and energy methods previously discussed in the text. A chapter deals with calculations of deformations which provides for a good understanding of structural behaviour. Attention is given to practical applications whereby each theoretical analysis is reinforced with worked examples. A major industrial application consisting of a simple bridge design is presented, based on various theoretical methods described in the book. The finite element as an extension of the displacement method is covered, but only to explain computer methods presented by use of the structural analysis package OCEAN. An innovative approach enables influence lines calculations in a simple mannger. Basic algebra given in the appendices provides the necessary mathematical tools to understand the text.
Key Features
- Provides an understanding of structural behaviour, paying particular attention to applications, and reinforces theoretical analysis with worked examples
- Details the methods for structural analysis, based on basic static, kinematics and energy methods
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students and graduate students of structural engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st August 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781898563556
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099723
Reviews
Covers static analysis of beams and simple trusses in generalised notations, and aspects of kinematics and energy methods. Also introduces three-dimensional forces and displacements. The summary of inelastic material behaviour of structures is valuable., Structural Engineer
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B Bedenik Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maribor, Slovenia
C B Besant Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College, UK