Analysis of Engineering Cycles
4th Edition
Power, Refrigerating and Gas Liquefaction Plant
Table of Contents
Part I. Simple Power and Refrigerating Plants. Power plant performance measures and criteria. Performance measures for cyclic steam and gas-turbine plant. Simple steam plant. Performance measures. Simple closed-circuit gas-turbine plant. Imperfections in the actual plant - the effect of irreversibilities. Internal-combustion power plant. Comparison of the rational and overall efficiencies. Simple refrigerating plant. Refrigerators and heat pumps. Part II: Advanced Power and Refrigerating Plants. Advanced gas-turbine plant. Gas-turbine cycles for nuclear power plant. Advanced steam-turbine plant. Complex district-heating (CHP) steam-turbine plant. Nuclear power plant. Sizewell B steam generator. Combined and binary power plant. Dual-pressure and triple-pressure steam plant, without supplementary firing. Advanced refrigerating and gas-liquefaction plant. The simple Linde process with increased precooling by auxiliary refrigeration. Appendix A: Thermodynamic availability and irreversibility. Appendix B: The advance in operating conditions in steam power stations. Appendix C: Some economic considerations. Appendix D: Boiler circulation theory. Appendix E: Solutions to additional problems. References. Additional references. Index.
141 lit. refs.
Description
Extensively revised, updated and expanded, the fourth edition of this popular text provides a rigorous analytical treatment of modern energy conversion plant. Notable for both its theoretical and practical treatment of conventional and nuclear power plant, and its studies of refrigerating and gas-liquefaction plant. This fourth edition now includes material on topics of increasing concern in the fields of energy 'saving' and reduction of environmental pollution. This increased coverage deals specifically with the following areas: CHP (cogeneration) plant, studies of both gas and coal burning plant designed to reduce toxic emissions, and the study of PWR plant in the nuclear industry, which has been extended to cover conceptual designs aimed at greater inherent safety. With over 20 new sections plus new appendices and more problems this text not only retains its value but also enhances its usefulness to the reader, covering areas of current interest and importance.
Readership
For undergraduate students of mechanical and power engineering and post-graduate students of energy conversion.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 29th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984131
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
R. W. Haywood Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, UK