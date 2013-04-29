Analysis of Engineering Cycles

Extensively revised, updated and expanded, the fourth edition of this popular text provides a rigorous analytical treatment of modern energy conversion plant. Notable for both its theoretical and practical treatment of conventional and nuclear power plant, and its studies of refrigerating and gas-liquefaction plant. This fourth edition now includes material on topics of increasing concern in the fields of energy 'saving' and reduction of environmental pollution. This increased coverage deals specifically with the following areas: CHP (cogeneration) plant, studies of both gas and coal burning plant designed to reduce toxic emissions, and the study of PWR plant in the nuclear industry, which has been extended to cover conceptual designs aimed at greater inherent safety. With over 20 new sections plus new appendices and more problems this text not only retains its value but also enhances its usefulness to the reader, covering areas of current interest and importance.