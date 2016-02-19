Analysis of Copper and Its Alloys
1st Edition
Description
Analysis of Copper and Its Alloys provides important information for the satisfactory analysis of typical industrial products. This book presents several instrumental methods for analysis, which involve the use of instruments that are familiar, even in small laboratories. Organized into 34 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the various factors that are common to most methods of sampling copper-base materials, regardless of the quality and quantity of material to be sampled. This text then discusses the safety precautions pertaining to the handling of reagents and apparatus. Other chapters consider the factors that influence the determination when copper is electrolytically deposited in the conventional way, including the simultaneous co-deposition of other metals, the retention of copper, and the inhibiting effect of metals. This book discusses as well the presence of refractory tin oxide in tin-bearing alloys. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, teachers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
1. Sampling
2. General information
3. Copper
Electro-Gravimetric Procedures
Volumetric Procedures
Absorptiometric Procedures
Electrolytic Procedures
3.1 Refined and Deoxidised Copper
3.2 Simple Brasses, Cupro-Nickel and Copper/Tellurium
3.3 Leaded Brass
3.4 Copper/Cadmium Alloys
3.5 Samples Containing Chromium or Silicon
3.6 Samples Containing Tin
Volumetric Procedures
3.7 Routine Procedure
3.8 Standard Procedure
Absorptiometric Procedure
3.9 Procedure
4. Aluminum
4.1 Gravimetric Procedure
4.2 Bromometric Volumetric Procedure
4.3 Rapid Volumetric (EDTA) Procedure
4.4 Volumetric (EDTA) Procedure
4.5 Direct Absorptiometric Procedure
4.6 Absorptiometric Procedure
5. Antimony
5.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
6. Arsenic
6.1 Distillation/Volumetric Procedure
6.2 Absorptiometric Procedure
7. Beryllium
7.1 Gravimetric Procedure
7.2 Absorptiometric Procedure
8. Bismuth
8.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
8.2 Polarographic Procedure
9. Boron
9.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
10. Cadmium
10.1 Direct Polarographic Procedure (Cadmium Greater than 0.01 Percent)
10.2 Polarographic Procedure (Cadmium Greater than 0.001 Percent)
11. Carbon
11.1 Gravimetric Procedure
11.2 Conductimetric Procedure
11.3 Low-Pressure Procedure
12. Chromium
12.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
12.2 Volumetric Procedure
12.3 Polarographic Procedure
13. Cobalt
13.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
13.2 Atomic-Absorption Procedure
14. Hydrogen
14.1 Vacuum-Extraction Procedure
15. Iron
15.1 Volumetric Procedure
15.2 Direct Absorptiometric Procedure
15.3 Absorptiometric Procedure
16. Lead
16.1 Electrolytic Procedure
16.2 Gravimetric Procedure
16.3 Atomic-Absorption Procedure
16.4 Rapid Volumetric Procedure
16.5 Direct Polarographic Procedure (Lead Greater than 0.05 Percent)
16.6 Polarographic Procedure (Lead Greater than lOp.p.m.)
16.7 Polarographic Procedure (Lead Greater than 2p.p.m.)
17. Manganese
17.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
17.2 Volumetric Procedure
18. Mercury
18.1 Extractive-Titration Procedure
19. Nickel
19.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
19.2 Gravimetric Procedure
19.3 Volumetric Procedure
20. Nitrogen
20.1 Volumetric Procedure (for Nitrogen Contents above about 200p.p.m.)
20.2 Absorptiometric Procedure (for Nitrogen Contents 10 to 200p.p.m.)
21. Oxygen
21.1 Loss In Weight Procedure
21.2 Low-Pressure Procedure
21.3 Vacuum-Fusion Procedure
22. Phosphorus
22.1 Direct Absorptiometric Procedure (less than 0.1 Percent of Iron and/or Nickel Present)
22.2 Absorptiometric Procedure (more than 0.1 Percent of Iron and/or Nickel Present)
23. Selenium
23.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
24. Silicon
24.1 Routine Absorptiometric Procedure
24.2 Absorptiometric Procedure (Molybdenum-Blue Method)
24.3 Absorptiometric Procedure (for Silicon Contents below 50p.p.m.)
24.4 Gravimetric Procedure
25. Silver
25.1 Amperometric-Titration Procedure
25.2 Atomic-Absorption Procedure
25.3 Gravimetric Procedure
26. Sulfur
26.1 Combustion Procedure
26.2 Evolution Procedure
27. Tellurium
27.1 Absorptiometric Procedure (for Tellurium Contents 1 p.p.m. to 0.02 Percent)
27.2 Rapid Absorptiometric Procedure (for Tellurium Contents 0.2 to 2 Percent)
27.3 Polarographic Procedure
28. Tin
28.1 Routine Turbidimetric Procedure
28.2 Turbidimetric Procedure
28.3 Gravimetric Procedure
28.4 Volumetric Procedure
28.5 Direct Polarographic Procedure
28.6 Polarographic Procedure (for Tin Contents Greater than lOp.p.m.)
29. Titanium
29.1 Absorptiometric Procedure
30. Zinc
30.1 Atomic-Absorption Procedure
30.2 Volumetric Procedure
31. Zirconium (and Hafnium)
31.1 Gravimetric Procedure
32. Atomic Numbers and Weights
33. Suppliers of Reagents, Apparatus, etc.
34. References
Index
