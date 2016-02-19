Analysis of Copper and Its Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080121604, 9781483149509

Analysis of Copper and Its Alloys

1st Edition

Authors: W. T. Elwell I. R. Scholes
eBook ISBN: 9781483149509
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 198
Description

Analysis of Copper and Its Alloys provides important information for the satisfactory analysis of typical industrial products. This book presents several instrumental methods for analysis, which involve the use of instruments that are familiar, even in small laboratories. Organized into 34 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the various factors that are common to most methods of sampling copper-base materials, regardless of the quality and quantity of material to be sampled. This text then discusses the safety precautions pertaining to the handling of reagents and apparatus. Other chapters consider the factors that influence the determination when copper is electrolytically deposited in the conventional way, including the simultaneous co-deposition of other metals, the retention of copper, and the inhibiting effect of metals. This book discusses as well the presence of refractory tin oxide in tin-bearing alloys. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, teachers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Preface

1. Sampling

2. General information

3. Copper

Electro-Gravimetric Procedures

Volumetric Procedures

Absorptiometric Procedures

Electrolytic Procedures

3.1 Refined and Deoxidised Copper

3.2 Simple Brasses, Cupro-Nickel and Copper/Tellurium

3.3 Leaded Brass

3.4 Copper/Cadmium Alloys

3.5 Samples Containing Chromium or Silicon

3.6 Samples Containing Tin

Volumetric Procedures

3.7 Routine Procedure

3.8 Standard Procedure

Absorptiometric Procedure

3.9 Procedure

4. Aluminum

4.1 Gravimetric Procedure

4.2 Bromometric Volumetric Procedure

4.3 Rapid Volumetric (EDTA) Procedure

4.4 Volumetric (EDTA) Procedure

4.5 Direct Absorptiometric Procedure

4.6 Absorptiometric Procedure

5. Antimony

5.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

6. Arsenic

6.1 Distillation/Volumetric Procedure

6.2 Absorptiometric Procedure

7. Beryllium

7.1 Gravimetric Procedure

7.2 Absorptiometric Procedure

8. Bismuth

8.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

8.2 Polarographic Procedure

9. Boron

9.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

10. Cadmium

10.1 Direct Polarographic Procedure (Cadmium Greater than 0.01 Percent)

10.2 Polarographic Procedure (Cadmium Greater than 0.001 Percent)

11. Carbon

11.1 Gravimetric Procedure

11.2 Conductimetric Procedure

11.3 Low-Pressure Procedure

12. Chromium

12.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

12.2 Volumetric Procedure

12.3 Polarographic Procedure

13. Cobalt

13.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

13.2 Atomic-Absorption Procedure

14. Hydrogen

14.1 Vacuum-Extraction Procedure

15. Iron

15.1 Volumetric Procedure

15.2 Direct Absorptiometric Procedure

15.3 Absorptiometric Procedure

16. Lead

16.1 Electrolytic Procedure

16.2 Gravimetric Procedure

16.3 Atomic-Absorption Procedure

16.4 Rapid Volumetric Procedure

16.5 Direct Polarographic Procedure (Lead Greater than 0.05 Percent)

16.6 Polarographic Procedure (Lead Greater than lOp.p.m.)

16.7 Polarographic Procedure (Lead Greater than 2p.p.m.)

17. Manganese

17.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

17.2 Volumetric Procedure

18. Mercury

18.1 Extractive-Titration Procedure

19. Nickel

19.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

19.2 Gravimetric Procedure

19.3 Volumetric Procedure

20. Nitrogen

20.1 Volumetric Procedure (for Nitrogen Contents above about 200p.p.m.)

20.2 Absorptiometric Procedure (for Nitrogen Contents 10 to 200p.p.m.)

21. Oxygen

21.1 Loss In Weight Procedure

21.2 Low-Pressure Procedure

21.3 Vacuum-Fusion Procedure

22. Phosphorus

22.1 Direct Absorptiometric Procedure (less than 0.1 Percent of Iron and/or Nickel Present)

22.2 Absorptiometric Procedure (more than 0.1 Percent of Iron and/or Nickel Present)

23. Selenium

23.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

24. Silicon

24.1 Routine Absorptiometric Procedure

24.2 Absorptiometric Procedure (Molybdenum-Blue Method)

24.3 Absorptiometric Procedure (for Silicon Contents below 50p.p.m.)

24.4 Gravimetric Procedure

25. Silver

25.1 Amperometric-Titration Procedure

25.2 Atomic-Absorption Procedure

25.3 Gravimetric Procedure

26. Sulfur

26.1 Combustion Procedure

26.2 Evolution Procedure

27. Tellurium

27.1 Absorptiometric Procedure (for Tellurium Contents 1 p.p.m. to 0.02 Percent)

27.2 Rapid Absorptiometric Procedure (for Tellurium Contents 0.2 to 2 Percent)

27.3 Polarographic Procedure

28. Tin

28.1 Routine Turbidimetric Procedure

28.2 Turbidimetric Procedure

28.3 Gravimetric Procedure

28.4 Volumetric Procedure

28.5 Direct Polarographic Procedure

28.6 Polarographic Procedure (for Tin Contents Greater than lOp.p.m.)

29. Titanium

29.1 Absorptiometric Procedure

30. Zinc

30.1 Atomic-Absorption Procedure

30.2 Volumetric Procedure

31. Zirconium (and Hafnium)

31.1 Gravimetric Procedure

32. Atomic Numbers and Weights

33. Suppliers of Reagents, Apparatus, etc.

34. References

Index

