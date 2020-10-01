Analysis of Cannabis, Volume 91

Current overview of methods for cannabis analysis

1. Comprehensive Analytical Testing of Cannabis and Hemp

Anthony Macherone

2. Machine Learning Methods for Inferring Chemotype Profiles in Cannabis Sativa

Daniela Vergara

3. Recent analytical methodologies and strategic pharmacological applications of cannabinoids

Cristina Ramirez

4. Analysis of cannabinoids in plants, marijuana products and biological tissues

Aresatz Usobiaga

5. LC-based (UV and MS) analysis of cannabinoids

Kevin Schug

6. Testing Cannabis Samples for Heavy Metal Contamination using Microwave Assisted Digestion and ICP-MS Techniques

Toby Astill

Applications of GC-MS techniques for cannabis analysis

7. State of the Art Solventless Sample Preparation Alternatives for Analytical Evaluation of the Volatile Constituents of Different Cannabis Based Products

Gyorgy Vas

8. Quantitation of Terpenoids Using High-Temperature Headspace Sampling

Matthew Noestheden

9. Analysis of Terpenes in Hemp by Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry: Isomer Identification Analysis

Michael Thurman

10. Characterizing Multiple Cannabis Compound Classes in a Single Analysis using an Optimized GCxGC-TOFMS Method

Joseph E. Binkley

Applications of LC-MS techniques for cannabis analysis

11. Using sesame seed oil to preserve and concentrate cannabinoids for paper spray mass spectrometry

Brandon Bills

12. Cannabinoid Analysis using HPLC and SFC

Melissa Wilcox

13. Cannabis & Hemp Analyzers for Improved Cannabinoid Potency, Accuracy and Reproducibility

Scott Kuzdzal

14. The Analysis of Pesticides and Cannabinoids in Plant and Extracts Using LC-MS/MS

Paul Winkler

15. Marihuana Safety: Potency of Cannabinoids, Pesticide Residues, and Mycotoxin in One Analysis by LC/MS/MS

Jerry Zweigenbaum

16. Quantitating Cannabinoids in Edible Chocolates

Matthew Noestheden

17. Analyses of cannabinoids in hemp oils by LC-TOF-MS

Imma Ferrer

18. The estimation of cannabis consumption through wastewater analysis

Lubertus Bijlsma

19. GC/EI-MS and HPLC/ESI-MSn Characterization of Cannabinoids and related Compounds in Cannabis and Cannabis Products

Jodie Johnson