Analysis of Cannabis, Volume 91
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Current overview of methods for cannabis analysis
1. Comprehensive Analytical Testing of Cannabis and Hemp
Anthony Macherone
2. Machine Learning Methods for Inferring Chemotype Profiles in Cannabis Sativa
Daniela Vergara
3. Recent analytical methodologies and strategic pharmacological applications of cannabinoids
Cristina Ramirez
4. Analysis of cannabinoids in plants, marijuana products and biological tissues
Aresatz Usobiaga
5. LC-based (UV and MS) analysis of cannabinoids
Kevin Schug
6. Testing Cannabis Samples for Heavy Metal Contamination using Microwave Assisted Digestion and ICP-MS Techniques
Toby Astill
Applications of GC-MS techniques for cannabis analysis
7. State of the Art Solventless Sample Preparation Alternatives for Analytical Evaluation of the Volatile Constituents of Different Cannabis Based Products
Gyorgy Vas
8. Quantitation of Terpenoids Using High-Temperature Headspace Sampling
Matthew Noestheden
9. Analysis of Terpenes in Hemp by Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry: Isomer Identification Analysis
Michael Thurman
10. Characterizing Multiple Cannabis Compound Classes in a Single Analysis using an Optimized GCxGC-TOFMS Method
Joseph E. Binkley
Applications of LC-MS techniques for cannabis analysis
11. Using sesame seed oil to preserve and concentrate cannabinoids for paper spray mass spectrometry
Brandon Bills
12. Cannabinoid Analysis using HPLC and SFC
Melissa Wilcox
13. Cannabis & Hemp Analyzers for Improved Cannabinoid Potency, Accuracy and Reproducibility
Scott Kuzdzal
14. The Analysis of Pesticides and Cannabinoids in Plant and Extracts Using LC-MS/MS
Paul Winkler
15. Marihuana Safety: Potency of Cannabinoids, Pesticide Residues, and Mycotoxin in One Analysis by LC/MS/MS
Jerry Zweigenbaum
16. Quantitating Cannabinoids in Edible Chocolates
Matthew Noestheden
17. Analyses of cannabinoids in hemp oils by LC-TOF-MS
Imma Ferrer
18. The estimation of cannabis consumption through wastewater analysis
Lubertus Bijlsma
19. GC/EI-MS and HPLC/ESI-MSn Characterization of Cannabinoids and related Compounds in Cannabis and Cannabis Products
Jodie Johnson
Description
Analysis of Cannabis contains a wide variety of information on the analysis of cannabis and hemp, including cannabinoids, terpenes, volatile solvents and metals. The first section deals with a general overview of methods for cannabis and hemp analysis followed by specific sections describing the analysis of cannabis by gas chromatography and liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry techniques. Several applications, from the analysis of plants to the analysis of commercial products and the impact on wastewaters, will be discussed.
Key Features
- Contains diverse state-of-the-art methodologies for the analyses of cannabinoids and terpenes in a variety of matrices
- Analyses of different cannabis and hemp-based products
- Provides the expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
Readership
Academic, government and industrial sectors, especially in environmental, biological, medical and food analytical fields. From young to senior scientists who need to advance their knowledge on cannabis and hemp analyses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444643414
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Imma Ferrer Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Imma Ferrer is a Research Associate at the University of Colorado at Boulder. She completed her Ph.D. at the Univesity of Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain) in 1999 and afterwards did a post-doc with the U.S. Geological Survey at the National Water Quality Laboratory in Denver, CO. She also worked at the University of Almeria as an Associate Researcher for 5 years. She has more than 24 years experience on developing methods for emerging contaminants using LC-MS techniques and collaborating with industry helping to improve instrumentation. Dr. Ferrer is author of more than 100 peer review papers (h-index of 48, same as her age!) and chapters and has co-edited 3 books on LC-MS and GC-MS applications for the analysis of organic contaminants in the environment. She was recently appointed as an Associate Editor of the Elsevier Journal Trends in Environmental Analytical Chemistry. Both, Drs Ferrer and Thurman co-founded the Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry in 2008 at the University of Colorado where they still work as a team. Their main reward is to have a state-of-the-art laboratory with some of the best and unique analytical tools for the detection of environmental compounds, and to be a reference for the scientists working in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry, University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, USA
Michael Thurman Serial Volume Editor
Dr. E. Michael Thurman is currently a Research Associate at the University of Colorado at Boulder. He completed his Ph.D. at the University of Colorado in 1979. He is also an Emeritus Scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey, where he worked on pesticide and groundwater chemistry for 30 years. His bibliography consists of more than 200 publications in environmental chemistry, including more than 150 journal articles. Dr. Thurman has published six books dedicated to the chemical analysis of pesticides and natural products, sample preparation, and liquid and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry, and accurate mass analysis. He is a highly cited scientist in environmental chemistry with over 17,000 citations (h-index of 64). Both, Drs Ferrer and Thurman co-founded the Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry in 2008 at the University of Colorado where they still work as a team. Their main reward is to have a state-of-the-art laboratory with some of the best and unique analytical tools for the detection of environmental compounds, and to be a reference for the scientists working in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Center for Environmental Mass Spectrometry, University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, USA