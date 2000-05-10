Analysis of Amino Acid Sequences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342549, 9780080493367

Analysis of Amino Acid Sequences, Volume 54

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Peer Bork
eBook ISBN: 9780080493367
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th May 2000
Page Count: 514
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
110.00
93.50
161.00
136.85
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Amino acid sequence analysis is useful for the study of problems ranging from modifications of single molecules to complex networks and interactions of species. Many available amino acid sequences are providing the basis for various studies at the proteome level. The dynamics of protein expression and the simulation of complex biological systems in which proteins interact with certain kinetics and in their respective compartments are just about to be tackled. Amino acid sequences will be crucial reference points for such studies.

Key Features

  • Mass spectrometric analysis of proteins
  • Protein sequence databases
  • Amino acid substitution matrices
  • Amino acid-based phylogeny and alignment
  • Individual variation in protein-coding sequences of the human genome
  • Identifying nature's protein Lego® set

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, and physical chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493367

Reviews

Praise for the Series
"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --NATURE

"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Peer Bork Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Heidelberg, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.