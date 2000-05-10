Analysis of Amino Acid Sequences, Volume 54
1st Edition
Description
Amino acid sequence analysis is useful for the study of problems ranging from modifications of single molecules to complex networks and interactions of species. Many available amino acid sequences are providing the basis for various studies at the proteome level. The dynamics of protein expression and the simulation of complex biological systems in which proteins interact with certain kinetics and in their respective compartments are just about to be tackled. Amino acid sequences will be crucial reference points for such studies.
Key Features
- Mass spectrometric analysis of proteins
- Protein sequence databases
- Amino acid substitution matrices
- Amino acid-based phylogeny and alignment
- Individual variation in protein-coding sequences of the human genome
- Identifying nature's protein Lego® set
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, and physical chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 10th May 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493367
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --NATURE
"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Peer Bork Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Heidelberg, Germany