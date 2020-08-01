Analysis, Formation, and Toxicity of Disinfection Byproducts in Drinking Water, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview of standard analytical methods for measurement of known DBPs
2. Non-target screening and novel methods for identification of unknown DBPs
Susan Richardson
3. Measurement of chloramines
Jean-Luc Boudenne
4. During chlorine-based disinfection
Holger Lutze
5. During ozonation
Tarek Manasfi
6. During advanced oxidation processes
Carsten Prasse
7. Influence of inorganic elements
Justine Criquet
8. DBPs in Potable Water Reuse
Maria Jose Farre
9. In the context of desalination
10. In vivo toxicity
Jane Ellen Simmons
11. In vitro toxicity
12. Epidemiological studies
Cristina Villaneuva
13. Toxicokinetics or other topic
14. Current regulations
Description
Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Analysis, formation, and toxicity of disinfection byproducts in drinking water
Readership
Academic, government and industrial sectors related with the field of analysis, formation, and toxicity of disinfection of water
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444643438
About the Series Volume Editors
Tarek Manasfi Series Volume Editor
Aix Marseille Université, Marseille, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Aix Marseille Universite, Marseille, France
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jean-Luc Bodenne Serial Volume Editor
Aix Marseille Université, Marseille, France
Affiliations and Expertise
Aix Marseille Universite, Marseille, France