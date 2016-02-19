Analysis, Design and Evaluation of Man – Machine Systems

Analysis, Design, & Evaluation of Man-Machine Systems presents an examination of the construction and application of a combined network and production systems model. It discusses the computer simulation and experimental results of a fuzzy model of driver behavior. It addresses the ergonomic aspects of working places in control rooms. Some of the topics covered in the book are the control and supervision of the eurelios solar power plant; computer aided control station with coloured display for production control; dynamic and static models for nuclear reactor operators; ironies of automation; and theory and validation of model of the human observer and decision maker. The operation simulation for the evaluation and improvement of a medical information system are fully covered. An in-depth account of an online information retrieval through natural language is provided. The control of input variables by head movements of handicapped persons is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to a graphical hardware description language for logic simulation programs. Another section focuses on the symbiotic, knowledge-based computer support systems. The book can provide useful information to computer programmers, engineers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Man-Machine Systems - Introduction and Background

Session 1 - Human Performance Modeling

Perspectives on Human Performance Modeling

Visual Scan and Performance - Indicators of Man's Workload?

Construction and Application of a Combined Network and Production Systems

Model of Pilot Behavior on an ILS-Approach

A Fuzzy Model of Driver Behavior: Computer Simulation and Experimental Results

The Air Traffic Controller's Picture as an Example of a Mental Model

The Derivation of Handling Qualities Criteria from Precision Pilot Model Characteristics

Discussion of Session 1

Session 2 - Industrial Process

On the Modeling of the Human Process Operator

An Integrated Display Set for Process Operators

A Multi-level Alarm Information Processing System Applied to Thermal Power Plant

Ergonomic Aspects of Working Places with VDU's in Control Rooms - Comparison to Working Places with VDU's in Offices

Control and Supervision of the Eurelios Solar Power Plant: Design Philosophy and Operation Experience

Computer Aided Control Station with Colored Display for Production Control

Star* - A Concept for the Orthogonal Design of Man-Machine Interfaces with Application to Nuclear Power Plants

Dynamic and Static Models for Nuclear Reactor Operators - Needs and Application Examples

Man-Machine Interface in the Disturbance Analysis System SAAP-2

Discussion of Session 2

Session 3 - Man's Role in Man-Machine Systems

Man's Role in Man-Machine Systems

Ironies of Automation

Man-Machine Problems of Passengers in New Urban Transit System

Man-Machine Synergy in Highly Automated Manufacturing Systems

Human Software Requirements Engineering for Computer-controlled

Manufacturing Systems

Humane Work Design for Man-Machine Systems - A Challenge to Engineers and Labour Scientists

Discussion of Session 3

Session 4 - Problem Solving

Models of Human Problem Solving: Detection, Diagnosis and Compensation for System Failures

A Metric for Problem Solving in Man-Machine Systems

Model of the Human Observer and Decision Maker - Theory and Validation

On-board Flight Path Planning as a New Job Concept for Pilots

Operation Simulation for the Evaluation and Improvement of a Medical Information System

On Modeling Teams of Interacting Decisionmakers with Bounded Rationality

Model-based Prediction of Human Performance with Respect to Monitoring and Failure Detection

Discussion of Session 4

Session 5 - Human-Computer Interaction

Man-Machine Interaction in Computer-aided Design Systems

Human-Computer Dialogue Design Considerations

Online Information Retrieval through Natural Language

Natural-language Communication with Computers: A Comparison of Voice and Keyboard Inputs

Ergonomic Aspects for Improving Recognition Performance of Voice Input Systems

Computerized Text Processing: New Demands and Strains?

Interactive Image Processing for Observer Performance Enhancement

Control of Input Variables by Head Movements of Handicapped Persons

Experimental Studies of Man-Computer Interaction in Financial Accounting Systems

A Graphical Hardware Description Language for Logic Simulation Programs

Knowledge Based Man-Machine System

Symbiotic, Knowledge-based Computer Support Systems

A Knowledge Base System for Decision Support using Cognitive Maps

DMS - A System for Defining and Managing Human-Computer Dialogues

Discussion of Session 5

Session 6 - Human Reliability

Measuring, Modeling and Augmenting Reliability of Man-Machine Systems

Human Reliability and Safety Evaluation of Man-Machine Systems

Discussion of Session 6

Session 7 - Transport

Designed Evaluation of a Wind Shear Indication System for Transport Aircraft

Analysis of Rider and Single-Track-Vehicle System, its Application to Computer-Controlled Bicycle

Processing of On-board Route Guidance Information in Real Traffic Situations

An Analysis of the Man-Automobile System with a Driving Simulator

Contributions of Congruent Pitch Motion Cue to Human Activity in Manual Control

Tracking Performance with Varying Error-criteria

Accident Hazards of Rear Wheel Steered Vehicles

Modelization of the Process of Treating Visual Information and Decision-making by a Pilot Perturbed by Very Low Frequency Vibrations

Discussion of Session 7

Round-Table Discussions

Problems of Application of Human Operator Models in Industry

Man's Role in Man-Machine Systems

Highlights and Summary of the Conference

Author Index

