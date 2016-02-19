Analysis, Design and Evaluation of Man – Machine Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP/IFORS/IEA Conference, Baden-Baden, Federal Republic of Germany, 27-29 September 1982
Description
Analysis, Design, & Evaluation of Man-Machine Systems presents an examination of the construction and application of a combined network and production systems model. It discusses the computer simulation and experimental results of a fuzzy model of driver behavior. It addresses the ergonomic aspects of working places in control rooms. Some of the topics covered in the book are the control and supervision of the eurelios solar power plant; computer aided control station with coloured display for production control; dynamic and static models for nuclear reactor operators; ironies of automation; and theory and validation of model of the human observer and decision maker. The operation simulation for the evaluation and improvement of a medical information system are fully covered. An in-depth account of an online information retrieval through natural language is provided. The control of input variables by head movements of handicapped persons is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to a graphical hardware description language for logic simulation programs. Another section focuses on the symbiotic, knowledge-based computer support systems. The book can provide useful information to computer programmers, engineers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Man-Machine Systems - Introduction and Background
Session 1 - Human Performance Modeling
Perspectives on Human Performance Modeling
Visual Scan and Performance - Indicators of Man's Workload?
Construction and Application of a Combined Network and Production Systems
Model of Pilot Behavior on an ILS-Approach
A Fuzzy Model of Driver Behavior: Computer Simulation and Experimental Results
The Air Traffic Controller's Picture as an Example of a Mental Model
The Derivation of Handling Qualities Criteria from Precision Pilot Model Characteristics
Discussion of Session 1
Session 2 - Industrial Process
On the Modeling of the Human Process Operator
An Integrated Display Set for Process Operators
A Multi-level Alarm Information Processing System Applied to Thermal Power Plant
Ergonomic Aspects of Working Places with VDU's in Control Rooms - Comparison to Working Places with VDU's in Offices
Control and Supervision of the Eurelios Solar Power Plant: Design Philosophy and Operation Experience
Computer Aided Control Station with Colored Display for Production Control
Star* - A Concept for the Orthogonal Design of Man-Machine Interfaces with Application to Nuclear Power Plants
Dynamic and Static Models for Nuclear Reactor Operators - Needs and Application Examples
Man-Machine Interface in the Disturbance Analysis System SAAP-2
Discussion of Session 2
Session 3 - Man's Role in Man-Machine Systems
Man's Role in Man-Machine Systems
Ironies of Automation
Man-Machine Problems of Passengers in New Urban Transit System
Man-Machine Synergy in Highly Automated Manufacturing Systems
Human Software Requirements Engineering for Computer-controlled
Manufacturing Systems
Humane Work Design for Man-Machine Systems - A Challenge to Engineers and Labour Scientists
Discussion of Session 3
Session 4 - Problem Solving
Models of Human Problem Solving: Detection, Diagnosis and Compensation for System Failures
A Metric for Problem Solving in Man-Machine Systems
Model of the Human Observer and Decision Maker - Theory and Validation
On-board Flight Path Planning as a New Job Concept for Pilots
Operation Simulation for the Evaluation and Improvement of a Medical Information System
On Modeling Teams of Interacting Decisionmakers with Bounded Rationality
Model-based Prediction of Human Performance with Respect to Monitoring and Failure Detection
Discussion of Session 4
Session 5 - Human-Computer Interaction
Man-Machine Interaction in Computer-aided Design Systems
Human-Computer Dialogue Design Considerations
Online Information Retrieval through Natural Language
Natural-language Communication with Computers: A Comparison of Voice and Keyboard Inputs
Ergonomic Aspects for Improving Recognition Performance of Voice Input Systems
Computerized Text Processing: New Demands and Strains?
Interactive Image Processing for Observer Performance Enhancement
Control of Input Variables by Head Movements of Handicapped Persons
Experimental Studies of Man-Computer Interaction in Financial Accounting Systems
A Graphical Hardware Description Language for Logic Simulation Programs
Knowledge Based Man-Machine System
Symbiotic, Knowledge-based Computer Support Systems
A Knowledge Base System for Decision Support using Cognitive Maps
DMS - A System for Defining and Managing Human-Computer Dialogues
Discussion of Session 5
Session 6 - Human Reliability
Measuring, Modeling and Augmenting Reliability of Man-Machine Systems
Human Reliability and Safety Evaluation of Man-Machine Systems
Discussion of Session 6
Session 7 - Transport
Designed Evaluation of a Wind Shear Indication System for Transport Aircraft
Analysis of Rider and Single-Track-Vehicle System, its Application to Computer-Controlled Bicycle
Processing of On-board Route Guidance Information in Real Traffic Situations
An Analysis of the Man-Automobile System with a Driving Simulator
Contributions of Congruent Pitch Motion Cue to Human Activity in Manual Control
Tracking Performance with Varying Error-criteria
Accident Hazards of Rear Wheel Steered Vehicles
Modelization of the Process of Treating Visual Information and Decision-making by a Pilot Perturbed by Very Low Frequency Vibrations
Discussion of Session 7
Round-Table Discussions
Problems of Application of Human Operator Models in Industry
Man's Role in Man-Machine Systems
Highlights and Summary of the Conference
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190532
About the Editor
G. Johannsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Germany